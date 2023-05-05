R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, for inter alia considering the following matters:

To take on record the completion of acquisition of shares by the Acquirer from the sellers.

To consider and approve the appointment of Director(s) and KMP(s) of the Company, as nominated by the Acquirer, if any.

To consider and take on record the resignation of existing Director(s), of the Company, if any

To discuss various fund-raising options, including a rights issue, subject to all applicable approvals and compliances.

Further, it may please be noted that, the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company will remain closed for the directors/ officers/ designated persons of the Company in accordance with "R Systems International Limited Code of Conduct for Internal Procedures and to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015″, till further notice.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchanges:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)