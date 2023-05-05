R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited ("Company") at its meeting held on May 03, 2023 has inter alia transacted the following businesses:

Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Annual Report of R Systems International Limited for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and authorise the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer to convene the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 09:30 A.M through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

Appointment of M/s. DPV & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on June 21, 2023.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchanges:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)