Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSYSTEMS   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(RSYSTEMS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
249.50 INR   -0.40%
11:01aR International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
11:01aR International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
11:01aR International : Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

05/05/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
R Systems Announces the outcome of the Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited ("Company") at its meeting held on May 03, 2023 has inter alia transacted the following businesses:

  • Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • The Annual Report of R Systems International Limited for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and authorise the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer to convene the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 09:30 A.M through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").
  • Appointment of M/s. DPV & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on June 21, 2023.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchanges:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Attachments

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
11:01aR International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
11:01aR International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
11:01aR International : Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/03R Systems International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/02R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
05/02R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
04/05Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P., managed b..
CI
03/03Transcript : R Systems International Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 202..
CI
02/13R Systems International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended D..
CI
02/13R Systems International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 29 517 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 420
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.26%362
ACCENTURE PLC-0.13%168 303
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.11%144 125
SIEMENS AG14.55%129 504
IBM-12.38%111 299
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.58%88 330
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer