R International : Newspaper Advertisements

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579
[CMMI Level 5, PCMM Level 5, ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 27001:2005 Company]
C-40,Sector-59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307
Phones: +91-120-4303500
Email :rsil
@rsystems.com
Regd. Off.: GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower,
Fax: +91-120-4082699
www.rsystems.com
Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019
R
DATE: JUNE 05, 2022
D
ATE: J UNE 05, 2022
To,
To,
The Managing Director
The General Manager
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Department of Corporate Services,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Rotunda Building, 1
st Floor,
Bandra - East, Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Symbol - RSYSTEMS
BSE Scrip Code - 532735
Dear Sir,
SUB : N EWSPAPER A DVERTISEMENT - N OTICE T O S HAREHOLDERS F OR T RANSFER O F E QUITY S HARES T O T HE D EMAT A CCOUNT O F I NVESTOR E DUCATION A ND P ROTECTION F UND A UTHORITY
This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). We are enclosing a copy of newspaper advertisement of Notice to Shareholders for transferring of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, published in Business Standard (English) and Business Standard (Hindi), all editions on June 04, 2022.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you.
For R Systems International Limited
Bhasker Dubey
(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)
NEW DELHI
|
4 JUNE 2022
1
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
[Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579]
Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019
Corporate Office : C-40, Sector 59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307
Tel : +91 120 4303500;
Website :
www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
For Transfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority
In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting,
Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend
has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor
Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority").
It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since
the declaration of 2
nd Interim (Special) Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards.
In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable
to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s).
A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for
transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at
https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-
dividend/.
The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be
transferred to the IEPF Account. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to the IEPF Fund/ IEPF
Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure
