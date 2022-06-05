R International : Newspaper Advertisements

Log in
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
233.95 INR   -2.30%
08:32aR INTERNATIONAL : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06/01R INTERNATIONAL : Opening of Trading Window
PU
06/01R INTERNATIONAL : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579

[CMMI Level 5, PCMM Level 5, ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 27001:2005 Company]

C-40,Sector-59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307

Phones: +91-120-4303500

Email :rsil@rsystems.com

Regd. Off.: GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower,

Fax: +91-120-4082699

www.rsystems.com

Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

REF: SECT/06/2022/10

DATE: JUNE 05, 2022

To,

To,

The Managing Director

The General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Department of Corporate Services,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, 1st Floor,

Bandra - East, Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol - RSYSTEMS

BSE Scrip Code - 532735

Dear Sir,

SUB: NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES TO THE DEMAT ACCOUNT OF INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND AUTHORITY

This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). We are enclosing a copy of newspaper advertisement of Notice to Shareholders for transferring of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, published in Business Standard (English) and Business Standard (Hindi), all editions on June 04, 2022.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you.

For R Systems International Limited

Bhasker Dubey

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

14

>

NEW DELHI

|

4 JUNE 2022

1

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

[Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579]

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Corporate Office : C-40, Sector 59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307

Tel : +91 120 4303500;

Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

For Transfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority

In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting,

Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend

has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor

Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority").

It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since

the declaration of 2nd Interim (Special) Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards.

In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable

to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s).

A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for

transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-

dividend/.

The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be

transferred to the IEPF Account. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to the IEPF Fund/ IEPF

Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure

Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

as prescribed in Rules.

In case of non-receipt of valid claim by the shareholder for the 2nd

Interim (Special) Dividend 2015 by September 4, 2022 at any one of the

JAL SHAKTI DEPARTMENT

below mentioned addresses, the Company shall, in compliance with the requirement of the Rules, transfer the said shares to IEPF account

Office of the Executive Engineer

without any further notice.

PHE Division Baramulla

Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend amount and shares transferred to IEPF pursuant

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

to the said rules.

In case the shareholders have any queries on the subject matter, they may contact the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent / Company at

e-NIT No. 28 of 06/2022 Dated: 03-06-2022 fresh to e-NIT 17 OF 2022-23

the following address:

For and on behalf of Lt. Governor of UT of J&K, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Division

Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd,

R Systems International Limited

Baramulla invites e-tenders from reputed and resourceful Bidders/ Firms/Companies/ of all classes

Noble Heights, 1st Floor, Plot NH 2, C-1, Block LSC,

C-40,Sector-59,NOIDA-201307

registered in JKPWD/CPWD/Railways or any other state Government for below mentioned works

Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058

Tel:+91-120-4303500

at various Water Supply schemes of PHE Division Baramulla of Kashmir Province of UT of J&K,

Tel: +91 11 4141 0592, Fax: +91 11 4141 0591

Email: investors@rsystems.com

under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

The bidding process shall be completed online on www.jktenders.gov.in in two covers viz. Cover

For R Systems International Limited

1st consisting of General Terms and Conditions and Technical Specifications and Cover 2nd

consisting of Financial Bid on overall percentage rate basis, in the prescribed BOQ.

Sd/-

Sr

Particulars of the work

Estimated

Tender

Earnest

Bid

Time of

Date

:

June 03, 2022

Bhasker Dubey

Place :

Noida, (U.P.)

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

No

cost

Fee

Money

Validity

completion

in lacs

(in Rs)

Deposit

Period

of work (in

days)

Laying & Fitting of Delivery

Notice under section 13(2) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of

02% of

90

and

Distribution

Mains

As per

500/-

As per

Security Interest Act, 2002 (The Act)

1.

consisting of GMS Tubes

ANNEXURE-I

the

days ANNEXURE

S.

Name of Borrower(s)

Particulars of Mortgaged

Date Of NPA

Outstanding Amount

NO

(A)

property/ (ies) (B)

(C)

( Rs.) (D)

and Ductile

Iron

Pipes of

to this bid

estimated

-I to this bid

1

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

FLAT NO.-49, GROUND FLOOR,

14.02.2022

Rs. 9,15,837.05/-

different

Nominal Bores

cost

document.

document.

HHLNOD00447107

BLOCK-A,SECTOR-OMICRONE-1,

(Rupees Nine Lakh

along with pipe fittings and

1. BALVEER TIWARI

GREATER NOIDA, GAUTAM BUDDHA

Fifteen Thousand Eight

control valves.

2. POOJA

NAGAR- 201308, UTTAR PRADESH

Hundred Thirty Seven

Ground

3. RANDHEER TIWARI

and Paisa Five Only) as

Construction

of

(GUARANTOR)

on 14.02.2022

Service Reservoirs (GSRs),

2

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

APARTMENT NO. C-1101, (ASHOKA),

08.03.2022

Rs. 2,27,940.03/-

Slow Sand Filtration Plants.

HHEDCP00250465

11TH FLOOR, COSMOS GREENS,

(Rupees Two Lakh

Execution

of

ancillary civil

1. KHURSHID AHMED

BHIWADI-301019, RAJASTHAN

Twenty Seven Thousand

2. KASER JAHN

Nine Hundred Forty and

works

like

Spring

Covers,

Paisa Three Only) as on

Boundary walls, Protection

08.03.2022

Works etc.

3

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

FLAT NO. 302, 3RD FLOOR, TOWER-K,

07.02.2022

Rs. 8,53,009.41/-

at various

Water

Supply

HHLBHW00271773

KALKA THE PEARL, VILLAGE KALKA,

(Rupees Eight Lakh

1. JITENDER KUMAR

TEHSIL TIJARA, DISTRICT ALWAR,

Fifty Three Thousand

schemes

of

PHE

Division

2. RAJNESH

BHIWADI-301001, RAJASTHAN

Nine and Paise Forty One

Baramulla of Kashmir Province

3. BHUPENDER (GUARANTOR)

Only) as on 07.02.2022

of UT of J&K, under Jal Jeevan

4

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

UNIT N0-904, 9TH FLOOR, TOWER-A,

08.03.2022

Rs. 16,43,539.29/-

Mission (JJM)

HHLGRG00174626

GENESIS FLORA, VILLAGE

(Rupees Sixteen Lakh

1. A. K. MISHRA

DAGANHEDI, BHIWADl-301019,

Forty Three Thousand

Position of funds: Approved Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)

2. SANGEETA MISHRA

RAJASTHAN

Five Hundred Thirty Nine

The tender inviting authority is Superintending Engineer Hyd Circle Sopore/Executive

and Paise Twenty Nine

Only) as on 08.03.2022

Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE) Division Baramulla.

5

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

PLOT NO. 56-B, KHASRA NO 7351/1,

22.03.2022

Rs. 3,30,459.89/-

The awarding authority is District Jal Jeevan Mission (DJJM)

HHLBHL00479100

KRISHNA VIHAR, VILLAGE PUR,

(Rupees Three Lakh

1. NAVIN SAXENA

TEHSIL AND DISTRICT BHILWARA,

Thirty Thousand Four

Key/critical Dates:

(PROPRIETOR OF N.S BODY

BHILWARA - 311001, RAJASTHAN

Hundred Fifty Nine and

i

Publish Date

03-06-2022 at 10.00hrs

MAKERS)

Paise Eighty Nine Only)

2. SANGEETA SAXENA

as on 22.03.2022

ii

Document download/

That the above named borrower(s) have failed to maintain the financial discipline towards their loan account (s) and as per

sale start date

03-06-2022 at 10.00hrs

books of accounts maintained in the ordinary course of business by the Company, Column D indicates the outstanding amount.

iii

Bid submission start date

03-06-2022 from 10:00hrs

Due to persistent default in repayment of the Loan amount on the part of the Borrower(s) the above said loan account has

been classified by the Company as Non Performing Asset (as on date in Column C) within the guidelines relating to assets

iv

Bid submission end date

11-06-2022 upto 16:00hrs

classification issued by Regulating Authority. Consequently, notices under Sec. 13(2) of the Act were also issued to each of

the borrower.

v

Date and time of bid opening

13-06-2022 at 10:00hrs.

In view of the above, the Company hereby calls upon the above named Borrower(s) to discharge in full his/their liabilities

towards the Company by making the payment of the entire outstanding dues indicated in Column D above including up to

1.

Bid documents can be accessed and downloaded from the website www.jktenders.gov.in

date interest, costs, and charges within 60 days from the date of publication of this notice, failing which, the Company shall be

entitled to take possession of the Mortgaged Property mentioned in Column B above and shall also take such other actions as

2. The whole bidding process shall be completed online on tender portal www.jktenders.gov.in.

is available to the Company in law.

The intending bidders can download the bid document from the tender portal and can submit

Please note that in terms of provisions of sub-Section (8) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, "A borrower can tender the entire

amount of outstanding dues together with all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the Secured Creditor only till the date of

their bids by uploading them on the tender portal.

publication of the notice for sale of the secured asset(s) by public auction, by inviting quotations, tender from public or by private

3.

The valid bids received shall be opened online in the office of the Executive Engineer PHE

treaty. Further it may also be noted that in case Borrower fails to redeem the secured asset within aforesaid legally prescribed

time frame, Borrower may not be entitled to redeem the property."

Division Baramulla. Bids must be accompanied by bid security and cost of Tender Document

In terms of provision of sub-Section (13) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, you are hereby prohibited from transferring, either

as specified in column 4 & 5 of the table.

by way of sale, lease or otherwise (other than in the ordinary course of his business) any of the secured assets referred to in

the notice, without prior written consent of secured creditor.

a. The cost of tender documents should be in form of DD/TR/e challan in favour of Executive

Place: GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR/GHAZIABAD/DELHI/GURUGRAM/AGRA/JAIPUR/BHIWADI/BHILWARA

Engineer PHE Division Baramulla.

Sd/-

For Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

4.

The hard copies of cost of tender document in shape of TR/e-challan, Earnest money in shape

Authorized Officer

of CDR/FDR/BG and other relevant documents shall be obtained from the bidder who is

declared as L1 after opening of financial cover.

5. The bid shall remain valid for a period of 90 days from the last date of submission of bids. If

any bidder withdraws his bid before the said period or makes any modifications in the terms

and conditions of the bid, the same shall be considered to be in violation of bid security

declaration and shall be dealt with accordingly and the bid shall be declared non- responsive.

6. Other details can be seen in the bidding documents from the website www.jktenders.gov.in.

7. Queries by email if any should be made at kmrphebla@gmail.com.

ANNEXURE I

SCHEME WISE LIST OF WORKS

S

Name of

Description of work

Jal Shakti

Estimated

Time of

Class of

No

Water Supply

(PHE)

cost

comple-

Contractor

Scheme

Division

(in Lacs)

tion

(Days)

1

WSS Gohan

Laying fitting of pipes, 0.85 lac glns

Baramulla

214.03

365 days

AAY

Katiyaanwali

SR, Saddle Anchor Blocks, Intake

Chamber, Sluice Chamber,

Chowkidar Quarter and Chain Link

Fencing for WSS Gohan

Katiyaanwali under JJM

2

WSS

Laying fitting of pipes, 0.60 lac glns

Baramulla

114.23

180 days

AAY

Hanjiwera

SR, Support Pillars_Anchor Pillars,

chowkidar quarter, chain link fenc-

ing and constt of approach road

for WSS Hanjiwera under JJM

3

WSS

Laying fitting of pipes, constt of

Baramulla

68.63

150 days

AAY

Khadniyar

chain link fencing, pre settling tank

and slow sand filtration plant for

WSS Khadniyar under JJM

4

WSS

Laying fitting of pipes, constt of

Baramulla

29.18

90 days

AAY/BEE

Laridoora

retaining wall, chain link fencing

and intake chamber for WSS

Laridoora under JJM

No. PHE/Bla/CC/ 2108-18

Sd/-

Executive Engineer

Date 03.06.2022

DIPK 3327

Jal Shakti Department, PHE Division Baramulla

मई माह मेंसेवा गनतनवनिरांबढ़कर 11 साि केशीरयासतर पर पहुचीं, पीएमआई सूचकांक हुआ 58.9
  • णवणवध समाचार

नई णदलली | शलिवार, 4 जूि 2022

फेराेस्ैप ननगम केनलए बोली जमा करानेकी समयसीमा बढी

णवत्त मंतािय िेरेरो स्ैप लिगम लिलमटेि (एरएसएिएि) के लिजीकरण या बोलियांजमा करिेकी तय तारीख दोबारा बढ़ा दी है। एरएसएिएि केलिजीकरण केलिए शरुआती बोलिया ंजमा करिेकी

अंलतम लतलथ 6 जूि सेबढ़ाकर 17 जूि कर दी गई है।

बीएस

सेवा गनतनवनियाेंमेंतीव्र नवसतार'तीसरेदेश

काेन हो गेहूं का ननरायात'

सनकुंज ओहरी

मेंसेएक हैं। हािांलक इिपुट िागत की महंगाई

असरत रंजन सिश और शेया नंदी

नई दिल्ी, 3 जून

की शसथलत देखेंतो अपैि-जूि लतमाही के

नई दिल्ी, 3 जून

दौराि सबसेजयादा िागत बढ़ी है। िागत में

भारत की सेवा गलतलवलिय्रों का मई महीिेमें

वाणिजय

मंती

पीयूष

गोयि िे

सबसेतेज बढ़ोतरी पररवहि, सूििा और

लपछिे11 साि की तुििा मेंसबसेतेज

संिार कपलिय्रों मेंदेखी गई है।

आज कहा लक सरकार सेसरकार के

लवसतार हुआ है। इसे कोलवि-19 के

कारोबारी गलतलवलिय्रों में12 महीिेके

सतर पर गेहूंकेलियायात को िेकर

िॉकिाउि केबार अथयावयवसथा लरर से

पररदृ्य मेंआशावादी होिेकेबावजूद रम्तेंभारत िेपूवयाशत्तेंरखी हैंलक उसका

खुििेकेकारण मांग मेंबहािी और िए

महंगाई केदबाव को िेकर लिंलतत हैं, लजससे

इसतेमाि लसर्फघरेिूखपत मेंहोगा

कारोबार मेंवृलद्ध सेसमथयाि लमिा है।

आलथयाक ररकवरी पर बुरा असर पड सकता है।

और इसका लियायात तीसरेदेश्रों को

एसऐंिपी

गिोबि इंलिया

सलवयासेज

कुि लमिाकर अपैि सेसकारातमक िारणा

िहीं लकया

जाएगा।

पि्चेलजंग मैिेजसयाइंिेकस (पीएमआई) मई

बिी है, िेलकि अभी भी यह ऐलतहालसक

गोयि िेकहा, 'हम इस बात पर

महीिेमेंबढ़कर 58.9 पर पहुंि गया, जो

लिििेसतर पर बिी हुई है।

जोर देरहेहैंलक कोई भी देश जो

अपैि में57.9 था। यह अपैि 2011 के

मई महीिेकेदौराि सेवाओं मेंकारोबार

हमसेगेहूंखरीदिा िाहता है, वह

बाद का उचितम सतर है। 50 सेऊपर की

बढ़ा है, लजसकी वजह सेबैकिॉग हुआ है।

लसर्फअपिेिागररक्रों क ेइसतेमाि

संखया लवसतार और इससेकम संकुिि को

इसकेबावजूद सेवा पदाताओं िेइस माह के

केलिए खरीदेऔर पलतबद्धता

लदखाती है।

आलद का उलिेखिीय दबाव सेवा रम्षों पर

मौजूदा सीरीज मेंसवायालिक तेज 15.08

दौराि अलतररकत कामगार्रों की भत्ती सेबििे

जताए लक वह लकसी अनय देश को

सेवा गलतलवलिय्रों मेंवृलद्ध को िए कारोबार

की कवायद की है। सव्चेस भारत की सेवाओं

भारत सेआयालतत गेहूंिहीं भेजेगा।

की तेजी सेसमथयाि लमिा है, जो कीमत के

पडा है। आउटपुट की महंगाई दर अपैि से

पलतशत पर थी।

की वैश्वक मांग की सुसती केभी संकेत लमिे

हमारी लिंता यह हैलक वयापाररय्रों,

दबाव केबावजूद जूि 2011 केबाद सबसे

मामूिी कम हुई है, जो लक 5 साि मेंदूसरे

सव्चेमेंकहा गया हैलक सेवा कंपलियांअपिी

हैं। मािया2020 मेंकोलवि-19 केअसर के

सटेबाज्रों

और

जमाखोर्रों

का

तेजी सेबढ़ा है। एसऐंिपी गिोबि माक्केट

सबसेउचि सतर पर है। कुछ कपलिय्रों िे

बढ़ती िागत का बोझ िगातार गाहक्रों पर

बाद हर महीिेलवदेश मेंिया कारोबार कम

लियंतण इस मूलयवाि गेहूंपर ि हो

इंटेलिजेंस

मेंइकिॉलमकस

एसोलसएट

उलिेख लकया हैलक बढ़ती िागत का बोझ

िाि रही हैं।

हुआ है।

और वेगरीब और हालशयेपर खडे

िायरेकटर पॉलियािा िी िीमा िेकहा,

गाहक्रों पर िाििा जररीै।'ह

िी िीमा िेकहा, 'बढ़ी िागत का दबाव

एसऐंिपी गिोबि इंलिया मैनयुरैकिररंग

देश्रों सेबढ़ा िढ़ाकर दाम ि िेिे

'भारतीय अथयावयवसथा खुििेसेसेवा केत की

सव्चेम कहां गया हैलक इिपुट िागत में िगातार कारोबारी आशावाद को सीलमत कर

पीएमआई मई में54.6 पर करीब शसथर रहा

पाएंऔर यह दुलिया केिोग्रों की

वृलद्ध मेंिगातार मदद लमिी है।'

िगातार 23वेंमहीिेमेंतेजी जारी है। अपैि

रहा है। अपैि सेतेजी केबावजूद कुि

और अपैि के54.7 की तुििा मेंमामूिी

लिंता का लवषय ि बिे।'

हम

कम

उनह्रोंिेकहा, 'महंगाई दर का पररदृ्य

महीिेमेंभारत की खुदरा महंगाई 8 साि के

लमिाकर सेवा पदाताओं की िारण

बदिाव आया। बुिवार को जारी आकड्रों से

उनह्रोंिे कहा

लक

बहुत बुरा िजर आ रहा हैकय्रोंलक सव्चेक

शीषयासतर 7.8 पलतशत पर थी, जबलक थोक

ऐलतहालसक लिििेसतर पर है।'

पता ििता हैलक कीमत्रों मेंबढ़ोतरी के

लवकलसत देश्रों और पडोसी देश्रों को

इलतहास मेंइिपुट िागत सबसेतेजी सेबढ़ी

मूलय सूिकांक (िबलयूपीआई) पर आिाररत

मई महीिेमेंसेवा अथयावयवसथा मेंउपभोकता

बावजूद लवलिमायाण गलतलवलिय्रों मेंवृलद्ध को

मदद करिा िाहतेहैं, लजतिा हम

है। खाद, ईंिि, शम और पररवहि िागत

महंगाई दर अपैि महीिेमें2011-12 की

सेवाएंसबसेबेहतरीि पदशयाि करिेवािेकेत

बढ़तेअंतरराष्ीय ऑि्डर सेसमथयाि लमिा है।

कर सकतेहैं।

बीमा रोजना

खरीफ की शरुआिी

कपास : दाम वृद्धि

से

जीवन जरोनत

केनिए राहत

बुआई मेंबहिर संकेि

होगी रिकॉर्डबुआई

बीएर रंवाददाता

देश मेंकपास केरकबेमें15

बेंग्ूरु,

3

जून

रंजीव िुखज्जी और एज सरयांें

बेहतर मॉिसूि का िाभ िेिेमेंजुट

रॉयटर्स

नई दिल्ी, 3 जून

गए हैं, लजससेसरकार दारा खाद

मुंबई/अहमिाबाि, 3 जून

पलतशत केइजार सेयह वषया

भारतीय

बीमा लियामक

और

सुरका केलिए की जािेवािी िाि

2022 मेंबढ़कर करीब 1.38

खरीफ की रसि्रों की शरुआती

दुणनया केसबसेबडेराइबर

लवकास

पालिकरण

(इरिा) िे

की खरीद का िाभ उठाया जा सके।

करोड हेकटेयर तक पहुंि जाएगा,

पिािमंती

जीवि

जयोलत

बीमा

बुआई िेबेहतर संकेत लदए हैं।

भारत िावि का सबसे बडा

उतपादक भारत मेंकपास की खेती

जो लपछिे साि 1.2 करोड

योजिा

(पीएमजेजेबीवाई)

दिहि का रकबा लपछिेसाि की

लियायातक है।

वषया2022 में15 पलतश तक

हेकटेयर था। भारतीय कपास संघ

उपिबि

करािे वािी

बीमा

समाि अवलि की तुििा मेंबढ़ा है,

देश का अिाज का कटोरा कहे

बढ़कर सवयाकालिक शीषयासतर पर

को उममीद हैलक कपास केरकबे

कपलिय्रों दारा

अलिवाययारप सेरखी

जबलक लतिहि

लपछिे साि

जािेवािेपंजाब केएक लकसाि

पहुंि सकती है, कय्रोंलक दामदार

मेंसवायालिक लवसतार गुजरात और

जािेवािी पूंजी में50 पलतशत की

लजतिा ही बोया गया है।

िरणजीत लसंह लगि िेकहा लक वह

दाम लकसाि्रों को अनय रसि्रों से

महाराष् होगा, लजिका देश के

कटौती कर दी गई हैतालक बीमा

शरुआती ब आईु

मेंिाि केरकबे

रकबेमेंकरतेहैं।

िाि की रोपाई जारी रखेंग, कय्रोंलक

इस ओर रुख करिेकेलिए पेररत

उतपादि मेंिगभग आिा योदाि

कंपलियांइस योजिा केतहत और

मेंतेज बढ़ोतरी िजर आ रही है।

बाररश केसीजि मेंयह बेहतर

कर रहेहैं। उदोग केएक संगठि

होता है।

अलिक पेशकश कर सकेंऔर

मोटेअिाज की कीमत्रों मेंतेजी को

बहरहाि समािार एजेंसी रॉयटसया लवकलप

है। एलशया केजयादातर

िेयह जािकारी दी है।

गुजरात केमोरबी केलकसाि

भारतीय जिसंखया केलिििेसतर

देखतेहुए उममीद की जा रही हैलक

मेंआज पकालशत एक ररपोट्डमेंकहा

खेत्रों मेंिाि की खेती केलिए बडी

अलिक उतपादि सेकपास की

जगदीश मगि िेकहा लक लपछिे

पर लवतीय सुरका उपिबि कराई

लकसाि जयादा रकबेमेंिाि की

गया हैलक भारत मेंकपास का

माता मेंपािी की जररत होती है।

वैश्वक और सथािीय दाम वृलद्ध में साि मैंिे21 एकड जमीि पर

जा सके।

रोपाई करेंग।

पौिरोपण 2022 में15 पलतशत

हररयाणा के58 साि केएक

िरमी िािेमेंमदद लमि सकती है,

कपास और अपिी बाकी 10

बीमा लियामक िेशु्वार को

बुआई मेंवासतलवक तेजी मधय व

तक बढ़ सकता है, जो अब तक का

लकसाि अलिि कलयाण िेकहा लक

लजससे एलशया

के पररिाि

एकड जमीि पर मूंगरिी उगाई

एक बयाि मेंकहा लक पिािमंती

पश्िम भारत मेंमॉिसूि सल्य

सवायालिक सतर होगा। भारत लव्व

उनह्रोंिेिाि केपौि तैयार लकए हैं लवलिमायाताओं

को

िुकसाि

हो

थी। िूंलक कपास केदाम अलिक

जीवि जयोलत

बीमा योजिा में होिेकेबाद ही आएगी।

का सबसेबडा राइबर उतपादक है।

और वह अपिे40 एकड खेत में रहा है।

हैं, इसलिए इस साि अपिी पूरी

बीमाकतायाओं

की अलिक भागीदारी

आकड्रों सेपता ििता हैलक

कीमत्रों मेंतेजी की वजह सेलकसाि

इस साि िाि की रोपाई कराएंगे।

भारतीय कपास संघ केअधयक

जमीि पर मैंकेवि कपास की ही

केलिए इरिा िेपीएमजेजेबीवाई

शरुआती अिुमाि केमुतालबक 3

अनय रसि्रों को छोडकर कपास

बिूमबगयाकी खबर केमुतालबक

अतुि गिाता िेकहा लक भारत में खेती करंगा।

की पेशकश करिेवािी बीमा

जूि तक खरीर की रसि की

की तरर आकलषयात हुए हैं। भारतीय

कृलष मंतािय िेकहा हैलक भारत के

कपास का रकबा लपछिेसाि की

अलिकांश भारतीय लकसाि जूि

कपलिय्रों दारा

अपिेपास रखी जािे

बुआई करीब 69.1 िाख हेकटेयर

कपास संघ केअधयक अतुि

लकसाि्रों

ेिलपछिेसाि 411.5

तुििा में15 पलतशत तक बढ़

मेंमॉिसूि की बाररश की शरुआत

वािी पूंजी को िगभग 50 पलतशत

मेंहुई है, जबलक लपछिेसाि की

गिाता केहवािेसेसमािार एजेंसी

िाख हेकटेयर खेत मेंिाि की रोपाई

सकता है, कय्रोंलक यह रसि अनय

मेंकपास बुआई शुर करतेहैं,

तक कम कर लदया है।

समाि अवलि में70 िाख हेकटेयर

िेकहा लक जयादा उतपादि सेकपास

की थी, जो इसकेपहिेकेसाि के

लवकलप्रों के मुकाबिे मेंकहीं

हािांलक लसंिाई वािेकुछ खेत्रों में

पीएमजेजेबीवाई 18 से50 वषया मेंबुआई हुई थी। हर साि औसति

केवैश्वक और घरेिूदाम मेंकमी

400.1 िाख हेकटेयर की तुििा में बेहतर पलतरि देरही है।

यह बुआई मई की शरुआत में

की आयुवािेसभी खातािारक्रों

1,085.1 िाख हेकटेयर रकबेमें आ सकती है, जो एलशया केपररिाि

अलिक है। इस साि िाि का रकबा

लपछिेएक साि मेंसथािीय दाम

आरंभ हो जाती है।

तेिंगािा

को दो िाख रुपयेका जीवि बीमा

खरीर की रसि की बुआई होती

लवलिमायाताओं को पभालवत कर

और उतपादि शसथर या लपछिेसाि

दोगुिी सेभी जयादा हो िुकेहैं,

महाराष्, गुजरात,

कवर पदाि करता है। बीमा

है। बुआई का काम अगसत केमधय

रहा है।

सेकुछ अलिक रहिेकी संभाविा

कय्रोंलक कटाई

के दौराि

भारी

और राजसथाि जैसेपमुख कपास

लियामक केइस कदम सेपहिेकेंद

तक ििता हैऔर लकसाि इस

एक अनय ररपोट्डमेंनयूज एजेंसी

है। संभवतः आिेवािेवष्षों मेंऐसा

बाररश सेवषया2021 की रसि

उतपादक राजय्रों मेंलतिहि और

िेपीएमजेजेबीवाई और पिाि मंती

दौराि िाि, मोटेअिाज, दिहि,

बिूमबगयािेखबर दी हैलक िाि की

ि हो। यह कीमत और पािी की

एक दशक केसबसेलिमितम सतर

दिहि की राइबर

के साथ

सुरका

बीमा

योजिा

लतिहि की बुआई अलिकतम

खेती करिेवािेभारत केलकसाि

उपिबिता पर लिभयार होगा।

पर आ गई है।

पलतसपिायाहोती है।

(पीएमएसबीवाई)

के

लिए

पीलमयम दर्रों मेंवृलद्ध की थी।

सात

आयातिि कोयलेके

बीएस सूडोकू4374

पररणाम संखरा 4373

वालषयाक पीलमयम दर अब 330

था। जीवि जयोलत योजिा की

साि मेंपहिी बार ऐसा लकया गया

रुपये से बढ़कर

436

रुपये

तलए 2 तितिदाएं

हो जाएगी।

vkj flLVEl bUVjusss'kuy fyfeVsM

¼dkjiksjsV igpku la[;k% L74899DL1993PLC053579½

iathÑr dk;kZy; % th,Q 1-,]6, nsfodk

VkWoj] ug: Iysl

ubZ fnYyh -

110 019

dkjiksjsV dk;kZy; % lh-40, lsDVj 59] ukS;Mk]

ftyk xkSre cq/k uxj] m0iz0] bf.M;k - 201 307

nwjHkk"k : +91 120 4303500;

osclkbV : www.rsystems.com; bZesy : rsil@rsystems.com

'ksss;j/kkjdksasa gsssrqqq lwwwpuk

fuosss'kd f'k{kk vkSj laaaj{k.k fuf/k izzzkf/kdj.k dsss MheSV [kkrsss esasa bfDohVh 'ksss;jksasa dsss LFkkukaaarj.k dsss fy,

dEiuht vf/kfu;e] 2013 dh /kkjk 124 lkFk esa ifBr fuos'kd f'k{kk vkSj laj{k.k dks"k

izkf/kdj.k ¼ys[kkadu] ys[kkijh{kk]

varj.k vkSj okilh½ fu;eu] 2016 ¼"fu;eu"½ ds izko/kkuksa ds varxZr

mu 'ks;jksa ftuds ykHkka"k dk Hkqxrku

vFkok nkok yxkrkj

lkr o"kksZ ls ugha fd;k x;k gS] dEiuh dks ,sls 'ks;jksa dks fuos'kd f'k{kk vkSj laj{k.k dks"k izkf/kdj.k ¼"vkbZ bZ ih ,Q izkf/kdj.k"½ }kjk [kksys x;ss MheSV [kkrs ¼"vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrk"½ esa gLrkarfjr djuk gSA

dEiuh ds fjdkWMZ ls Kkr gqvk gS fd dqN 'ks;j/kkjdksa }kjk fnlEcj 31, 2015 dks lekIr foÙkh; o"kZ ds f}rh; varfje ¼fo'ks"k½ ykHkka"k 2015 ,oa mijkUrj yxkrkj lkr o"kksZ ls ugha Hkquk;s x;s gSaA

रॉयटर्स

नई दिल्ी, 3 जून

उत्ादन केलिहाज सेदुलिया की सबसेबडी कोयिा खलिक - कोि इंलिया लबजिी संयत्रों केलिए कोयिा आयात केवासतेअगिेसपताह एक अलपकालिक और एक मधयावलि वािी लिलवदा जारी करेगी, कय्रोंलक कोयिा लकलित सेलबजिी गुि होिेकेसंबंि मेंलिंता बढ़ रही है। कंपिी केदो वररषठ अलिकाररय्रों िेयह जािकारी दी।

कोयिा आयात मेंकम अिुभव रखिेवािी सरकार दारा संिालित इस खलिक को लपछिेसपताह लबजिी मंतािय दारा लवदेश्रों सेआयात के लिए ऑि्डर देिेकेलिए कहा गया था, कय्रोंलक लबजिी सयत्रों िेसुझाव लदया था लक कई लिलवदाओं सेभ्रम पैदा होगा और कोि इंलिया केजररये केंदीकृत खरीद की मांग की गई थी।

कैसेखेलें?

बहुत आसान

हर रो, कॉलि और 3

«

केबाई 3 केबॉकर िें1

«

«

रेलेकर 9 तक की

«

रंखया भरें।

«

mijksDr fu;eu ds vuqlkj dEiuh us ,sls 'ks;j/kkjdksa] ftuds 'ks;j vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrs esa gLrkarj.k ds ;ksX; gSa] mUgsa O;fDrxr lwpuk Hksth gS] rkfd mi;qDr nkok fd;k tk lds vkSj ykHkka"k jkf'k ds nkos ds fy, visf{kr nLrkost tek fd;s tk ldsaA ,sls 'ks;j/kkjd] ftUgksus vius ykHkka"k yxkrkj lkr o"kksZ ls ugh Hkquk;s gSa ,oa ftuds 'ks;j vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrs esa gLrkarj.k ;ksX; gSa] mudh ,d lwph dEiuh dh osclkbV https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-dividend/ ij miyC/k gSaA

'ks;j/kkjdksa ls vuqjks/k gS fd csnkok ykHkka"k vkSj 'ks;lZ] nksuksa tks vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrs esa gLrkarfjr gksus ;ksX; gSa] ds fooj.k ds lR;kiu ds fy, mijksDr osc&fyad dk lanHkZ ysaA 'ks;j/kkjd /;ku nsa fd csnkok ykHkka"k vkSj 'ks;lZ] nksuksa tks vkbZ bZ ih ,Q

dks"k@vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrs esa gLrkarfjr fd, x;s gSa] bl rjg ds

'ks;jksa ij ,df=kr lHkh ykHkksa lfgr] ;fn dksbZ gks] os fu;eksa

}kjk fu/kkZfjr izfØ;k dk ikyu djus ds ckn fuos'kd f'k{kk vkSj laj{k.k dks"k izkf/kdj.k ls okil nkok fd, tk ldrs gSaA

'ks;j/kkjdksa ls foÙkh; o"kZ 2015 ds f}rh; varfje ¼fo'ks"k½ ykHkka"k

ds fy, flrEcj 4, 2022 rd fdlh Hkh uhps fn;s x;s ,d

irs ij oS/k nkos ds

izkIr u gksus ij dEiuh mijksDr fu;eksa ds

vuqikyu esa mijksDr 'ks;jksa dks fcuk fdlh iqu% lwpuk ds

vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrs

esa gLrkarfjr dj nsxhA

Ñi;k /;ku nsa fd fcuk nkok okys ykHkka"k jkf'k ,oa 'ks;jksa ds vkbZ bZ ih ,Q dks"k@vkbZ bZ ih ,Q [kkrs esa gLrkarfjr gksus ij] mijksDr fu;eu ds vuqlj.k esa dEiuh ds f[kykQ dksbZ nkok ugha jgsxkA

'ks;j/kkjd bl fo"k; esa fdlh Hkh iwNrkN ds fy, jftLVªkj ,oa 'ks;j VªkalQj ,tsaV@ dEiuh ds fuEu irs ij laidZ dj

ldrs gSa

:

fyad buVkbe bf.M;k izkbZosV fyfeVsM

vkj flLVEl b,UVjus'kuy fyfeVsM

ukscy gkbZV~l] izFke eafty] IykWV u0 ,u,p-2, lh-1CykWd]

lh-40,lSDVj-59,ukS;Mk-201 307

,y,llh] lkfo=kh ekfdZV ds utnhd] tudiqjh

Tel:+91-120-4303500

ubZ fnYyh - 110 058

Email: investors@rsystems.com

Tel : +91 11 4141 0592, Fax: +91 11 4141 0591

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Ñrsss vkj flLVEl bUVjusss'kuy fyfeVsM

grk0@&

fnukad % twu 03, 2022

HkkLdj nqqqcsss

LFkku

% ukS;Mk ¼m0iz0½

¼dEiuh lfpo ,oaaa vuqqqikyu vf/kdkjh½

केम

नडरों

केभाव

नदलली

उत्तर

प्रदेश

राजस्ान

पंजाब

लखनऊ

2075/2100,

गेहूं शरबती

12000/15000,

मंगरैि

2500/2575, विसपलत घी (यूपी

रसकट

980/1000, शककर

सरस्रों

2900/2950,

लबिौिा

गेहूं दडा

16000/17000, लिरौंजी (लकिो)

एरओआर) 1900/2000, मिुसूदि देशी

1380/1400, िीिी लमि लििी. (शकवं.)

3750/3850,

ििा

लछिका

3200/3400,

िावि

शरबती

सेिा

1050/1200, मखािा 300/500

घी 7450, वासुदेव 7250, परम पीलमयम

(जीएसटी अलतररकत): खतौिी 3540,

2300/2350, िोकर मोटा (34 लकिो)

5300/5400,

सटीम

5900/6000,

कान्ुर

िूज

2180/2190,

जौ

7450, पदम शी 7425, िीिािर 7425,

लसहोरा 3500, देवबंद 3435, थािा भवि

600/610

िािमती 6000/6200, िावि (सोिा)

गेहूं

अिसी 7400/7500, िलिया: िोकि

3460, बुढ़ािा 3495, शामिी 3420,

जय्ुर

4500/4600, दाि अरहर सवा िं.

3000/3050,

िावि

मसूरी

12100/12300,

राजसथाि

िीिी हालजर 3700/3800

दाि (जीएसटी अलतररकत): मूंग मोगर

8300/8500,

पटका

8800/9200,

2550/2650,

िावि

मोटा

12600/12800,

बलिय़ा

हा्ुड़

7800/7900, मोटा 8300/8400, उडद

ररजैकशि

6500/6800,

ििा

दाि

2350/2450, देशी ििा 4800/4900,

12900/13400, हलदी 8300/10700,

अिाज-दाि: गेहंूू2195/2200, िावि

मोगर 8500/8600, मोटा 8900/9000,

5450/5550,

ििा

देशी

छिा

ििा छिा 5400/5500, दाि ििा

जीरा

21900/24900,

अजवायि

परमि 2700/2800, िुपिीकेट बासमती

िौिा मोगर &, मोठ मोगर 7800/8000,

5200/5400,

ििा

िापा

छिा

5600/5800, देशी मटर 4100/4200,

13000/17000, मेथी 5600/5900,

सेिा 7000/7100, बासमती 1121 सटीम

मूंग दाि लछिका देशी 8000/8100,

5300/5400, एगो पयोर बेसि 2240,

लपिकी

3300/3400, मटर

दाि

मखािा 300/475, कािीलमिया(लकिो)

8500/8600,

ििा 4800/4850,

मिका

8200/8300,

अरहर

मटर लवदेशी 6900/7000, उडद साबुत

4600/4800,

अरहर

िेमि

545/600, िािलमिया(लकिो) तेजा

ििादाि 5300/5400,

काबिी

ििा

8400/9000, मटर दाि 7000/7500,

(कािा)7300/8300,

दाि

उडद

6500/6560,

दाि

अरहर

215/270, (334) ि. 185/195,

8300/9400,

राजमा

देशी

लिता

ििा दाि मीलियम 5250/5350,

(कािी) 7600/8700, उडद िोया

8600/9100,

सपेशि

सुपारी (लकिो) केरि 470/520, किायाटक

12500/13500, मटर &, मटर दाि &,

खनना

8800/9500, मसूर छोटी 7400/7500,

8200/8400,उडद

एसकयू

लिकिी

500/510,

गोिा

अरहर िेमि 6700/6750, दाि अरहर

जीएसटी अलतररकत (पलत शकवं.): राइसबाि

मिका 8500/8600, लकरािा: जीरा

7650/7675, एरएकयू7050/7100,

19500/23000

8200/9200, मसूर 8000/8100, उडद

(खाद)(पलत पवाइंट)165,

राइसबाि

22200/25500,

िािलमिया

गुंटूर

राजमा

लिता

9400/13500, मूंग

चंदौसी

देसी

6800/6900,

दाि

उडद

(अखाद) 163, खि सरस्रों 2650,

20000/28000,

हलदी

लिजाम

रिी

6000/6300, मसूर छोटी 7000/7300,

(पलत लकिो): मैनथा ऑयि 1234, बोलि

8000/8200, िोया 8800/9000, मूंग

िीओसी: राइसबाि बैि सरेद 1320, िाि

(50 लकिो) 5300/5500, िलिया एमपी

छांटी

8500/8900,

सरस्रों

ल्सटि (12 िं.)1200, फिैक 1162,

यूपी

6500/6600,

मूंग

दाि

&, कंटीनयूअस 1260, सरस्रों (टि)

11800/13100, छोटी इिायिी (लकिो)

5800/6000, लति सरेद 8000/8200,

िीएमओ 970, टरपीि िसै बोलि 1230

8000/9000, गुड-िीिी: िीिी हालजर

19200, सूरजमुखी (टि) 25000,

750/1300, बडी इिायिी 680/720,

सोया (टीि) 2500/2575, तेि सरस्रों

मुजफफरनगर

3750/3850, गुड (पलत 40 लकिो)

अिाज: गेहूं2160/2200, आटा (50

कािीलमिया(लकिो) 640/690, सुपारी

कचिी घािी वैट पेि (टीि)2550/2600,

गुड (40 लकिो): िड्ïिू &, खुरपा

खुरपा 1350/1360, लतिहि: सरस्रों

(42

लकिो)1200, मैदा 1350, िोकर (50

(लकिो)

480/550,

सौंर

मोटी

सरस्रों

खि 2700/2800, पामोलिि

1200/1230,िाकू 1350/1415,

पलतशत

कंिी.)

6700/6750,

खि:

लकगा) 1200,

एनएनएस

Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 27 677 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 161
Free-Float 11,6%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-27.90%356
ACCENTURE PLC-26.44%193 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.98%162 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.27%92 188
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.39%82 152
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 627