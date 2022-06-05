R International : Newspaper Advertisements 06/05/2022 | 08:32am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579 [CMMI Level 5, PCMM Level 5, ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 27001:2005 Company] C-40,Sector-59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307 Phones: +91-120-4303500 Email :rsil@rsystems.com Regd. Off.: GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Fax: +91-120-4082699 www.rsystems.com Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019 REF: SECT/06/2022/10 DATE: JUNE 05, 2022 To, To, The Managing Director The General Manager National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Department of Corporate Services, Bandra Kurla Complex, Rotunda Building, 1st Floor, Bandra - East, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol - RSYSTEMS BSE Scrip Code - 532735 Dear Sir, SUB: NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES TO THE DEMAT ACCOUNT OF INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND AUTHORITY This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). We are enclosing a copy of newspaper advertisement of Notice to Shareholders for transferring of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, published in Business Standard (English) and Business Standard (Hindi), all editions on June 04, 2022. This is for your information and record. Thanking you. For R Systems International Limited Bhasker Dubey (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer) 14 > NEW DELHI | 4 JUNE 2022 1 R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED [Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579] Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019 Corporate Office : C-40, Sector 59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307 Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS For Transfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority"). It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since the declaration of 2nd Interim (Special) Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards. In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s). A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed- dividend/. The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be transferred to the IEPF Account. 