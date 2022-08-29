Log in
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
226.00 INR   -3.23%
R International : Newspaper Advertisements

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579

[CMMI Level 5, PCMM Level 5, ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001:2013 Company]

C-40,Sector-59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307

Phones: +91-120-4303500

Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Regd. Off.: GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower,

Fax: +91-120-4082699

www.rsystems.com

Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

DATE: AUGUST 27, 2022

To,

The Managing Director

The General Manager

National Stock Exchange of

India

BSE Limited

Limited

Department of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza,

Rotunda Building, 1st Floor,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort,

Bandra - East, Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol - RSYSTEMS

BSE Scrip Code - 532735

Dear Sir,

SUB: NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES TO THE DEMAT ACCOUNT OF INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND AUTHORITY

This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). We are enclosing a copy of newspaper advertisement of Notice to Shareholders regarding transferring of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, published in Business Standard (English) and Business Standard (Hindi), all editions on August 27, 2022.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

For R Systems International Limited

Bhasker Dubey

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

YOUR MONEY

NEW DELHI | 27 AUGUST 2022

THE SMART INVESTOR 11

.

<

High cotton prices to hit apparel stocks: Analysts

Limiting inflows via SIPs helps fund managers stick to quality

Recommend holding on to shares of firms with steady inventories in the long run

Massive investments force them to buy

WILL SIP OR

HDFC Mid-Cap Kotak Emerging

Scheme

Opportunities

Equity Scheme

Axis Midcap

LUMP-SUM

AUM (~cr) (Jul '22)

32,451.5

20,619.1

18,676.6

LOVISHA DARAD

New Delhi, 26 August

  • xtreme weather conditions, coupled with lower crop yield, have triggered a sharp rise in cotton prices. So far,

in the month of August, the prices of this commodity have surged over 11 per cent to ~50,600 per bale from ~45,297 earlier.

Domestic spinning mills have either trimmed production or have started to use existing inventories to meet domestic demand. This is due to higher yarn prices,

MIXED BAG FOR THE YARN

(as on Aug 26)

CMP ( ~)

Change YTD (%)

Swan Energy

202.8

38.6

Garware Technical Fibres

3,320.4

4.5

Grasim Industries

1,675.4

3.6

Sheela Foam

2,951.1

-8.5

Alok Industries

20.0

-22.3

TCNS Clothing

579.5

-25.8

Vardhman Textiles

335.7

-27.3

Trident/India

37.0

-30.6

at high valuations

SARBAJEET K SEN

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund's new fund offer (NFO)-Whiteoak Capital Mid-capFund-has an interesting feature. The fund house has said it will accept money into the fund only via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route after the NFO closes.

"This is perhaps the first time a fund house has chosen to restrict

OUTPERFORM?

RETURNS (%)

THERE'S NO

1-year SIP

10.4

9.4

1.1

PATTERN

1-year lump sum

15.3

13.6

5.3

3-year SIP

27.7

29.6

22.8

3-year lump sum

25.9

29.1

25.4

5-year SIP

18.5

21.2

19.5

5-year lump sum

13.1

15.9

17.7

10-year SIP

17.5

19.7

18.4

10-year lump sum

19.3

20.7

19.9

Source: Morningstar AWS

pest infestation and excessive rainfall pat- terns. The highest cotton-producing states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have lowered or ceased their production due to low demand and elevated commodity inflation.

While this may put margin pressure on textile companies in the near term, the ones

Welspun India

78.0

-46.4

LUX Industries

1,767.5

-52.0

Sensex

58,833.9

1.0

Filtered for BSE500 textile companies Compiled by BS Research Bureau Source: Bloomberg, exchanges and Capitaline

fund inflows into a scheme only through the SIP route from the very beginning. There are other funds that have done so earlier. But they had done it as a course correction measure, in response to market conditions," says Arun Kumar, head of research, FundsIndia.

friendly measure. When a category is red hot, and past returns appear strong, a flood of new money pours into the best-performing funds. In a segment like small-cap, the number of quality stocks (with adequate liquidity) tends to be limited. An excess of inflows also forces the

term returns.

This disciplined approach reduces timing risk. This is especially true in the case of the more volatile small- and mid-cap funds. Investors who invest in lump sum tend to do so when these categories are doing well (at high

with steady inventories may benefit from this crisis in the long run, believe analysts.

They suggest investors stay cautious on cotton-yarn players and apparel makers if the prices of natural fibre continue to remain in the upward trajectory in the near term. "Within the textiles industry, the cotton -yarn manufacturers will face the worst wrath due to margin squeeze and lower profitability. Cloth-sellers, too, shall remain under pressure.

However, garment manufacturers would be able to pass on the price rise to apparel makers. Hence, we recommend that investors hold stocks of garment manufacturers or exporters like KPR Mills, Gokaldas Exports, and SKF India," said Deepak Jasani, head of research, HDFC Securities.

At the bourses, shares of textile stocks like KPR Mills, Welspun India and Vardhman Textiles have tumbled up to 45 per cent so far in calendar year 2022.

Meanwhile, shares of SKF India, Raymond and Greaves Cotton have surged up to 53 per cent, ACE Equity data shows. In comparison, frontline indices Nifty50 and the Sensex climbed over 0.8 per cent each.

Globally, most countries have been hit by an acute cotton production due to dry spells and intense heat waves.

The drought has not spared the US - the world's largest exporter of cotton. Industry experts estimate production to plummet to 28 per cent, the lowest seen since 2010. Other countries like China, Brazil and Australia, too, remain vulnerable.

Despite the huge cotton shortage across the country, analysts believe India stands to storm through the crisis once prices ease.

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura Securities, is bullish on the long- term prospects of companies with steady inventory like KPR Mills and Vardhman Textiles.

Moreover, the finance ministry extended the exemption of Customs duty on raw cotton imports till October 31 as domestic production takes a hit.

The exemption from duty would benefit the textile chain - yarn, fabric, garments and made-ups and provide relief to con- sumers.

Against this backdrop, though minimal meaningful recovery is anticipated for the textiles sector in the near-term due to elevated prices, the long-term bet looks profitable, believe analysts.

Gaurang Shah, investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, expects value buying to emerge after a fall in the prices of cotton.

"As India has battled high cotton prices in the past, we remain optimistic on the textiles sector in the long haul as well. Hence, we recommend that investors hold on to companies like Vardhman Textiles and Raymond," he added.

Controlling inflows

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund also restricts investments to a monthly SIP of ~2,500 per permanent account number (PAN).

SBI Small Cap Fund has capped the monthly intake through SIP at ~25,000 only.

DSP Small-Cap Fund had stopped inflows altogether in February 2017, then reopened it via the SIP/STP route in September 2018, and finally began accepting lump sum investments in March 2020.

Franklin Templeton AMC had announced it would accept money in its international funds through existing SIP, STP and transfer of IDCW (income distribution cum capital withdrawal) only.

fund manager to deploy money at high valuations. Doing so can affect future performance negatively.

Growing SIP cult

SIP, essentially an arrangement for investing at regular intervals, has emerged as the preferred mode of investing by retail investors in equity mutual funds. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), investments through the SIP book stood at ~12,140 crore

in July.

In recent years, fund houses have promoted SIP

investing vigorously. Financial planners, too,

encourage their clients to stagger their investments.

Inculcates discipline The SIP route suits

retail investors, especially the salaried class, by

valuations). And they get scared into not investing when these categories are in the doldrums, producing suboptimal returns.

What should you do?

Don't compare lump sum returns for a certain period with SIP returns and try to arrive at a conclusion regarding which approach is better.

If at the start of the period (for which you are making the comparison), the markets were at a low, and they are at a high at the end of that period, returns from the lump-sum method are likely to look better.

The gain from SIP investing is primarily behavioural. A regular SIP doesn't pinch. Investors also don't get affected by market conditions and are gradually able to build a large corpus.

Fund houses may not restrict

Sequoia

Capital has reduced its holding in

BSE by Zomato, Sequoia Capital

shares between June 27, 2022, to

Venture capital firm Sequoia

by Sequoia Capital filed on the

Investments II also sold 8.34 crore

cuts

food-deliverystart-up Zomato to

India (SCI) Growth Investment

August 25, 2022, it added.

4.4 per cent after selling shares in

Holdings I sold 6.67 crore shares

Subsequently, Sequoia's hold-

Zomato

open market, according to a regu-

in the period from September 6 to

ing in Zomato has come down to

latory filing by the online food

October 14, 2021, and another 2.12

37.59 crore shares carrying 4.4 per

holding

delivery platform.

crore shares in the open market

cent voting rights, the filing said.

Sequoia Capital had held a 6.41

between June

27

to August

Zomato shares declined by 0.81

to 4.4%

per cent stake in Zomato before

25, 2022.

per cent to trade at ~61.55 in after-

the sale. In a regulatory intimation

Similarly,

SCI

Growth

noon session on BSE.

PTI

According to experts, fund houses impose such restrictions to control inflows. "This helps the fund manager to choose stocks based on quality instead of cash availability," says S Sridharan, founder & principal officer, Wealth Ladder Direct.

Fund houses are often accused of indulging in indiscriminate AUM gathering. Stopping or limiting inflows into a fund is an investor-

matching their income flows with investment frequency.

Investing via SIPs also enables investors to ride through market highs and lows.

Since SIPs are started for a fixed period of time, the large majority lets them continue even when markets are down (as was witnessed in the latest October to June correction). Purchase of units at low valuations provides a kicker to long-

inflows in all equity schemes to the SIP mode only. "Restricting inflows through SIPs is a fund house call.

Investors have the option to invest both via SIP and lump-sum in most schemes," says Kumar.

They should use the SIP mode for long-term wealth building. They may, in addition, invest via the lump-sum mode when the markets are down, to provide a tactical boost to their portfolios.

RENAISSANCE GLOBAL LIMITED

CIN: L36911MH1989PLC054498

Regd. Office: Plot No. 36 A & 37, Seepz, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400096

Tel: 022- 4055 1200 | Fax: 022-2829 2146

Web: www.renaissanceglobal.com | Email: investors@renaissanceglobal.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

(Transfer of Equity Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) )

(As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013)

Members are hereby informed that in terms of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended to date, the shares, on which dividend has not been claimed or paid for seven consecutive years from the dividend declaration date, are liable to be transferred to the Demat account provided by the IEPF Authority, constituted by the Government of India under Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As per the said rules, the Company has sent individual communication at the latest available address of the shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unpaid dividend before its transfer to IEPF Demat Account. Shareholders are advised to forward the requisite documents as mentioned in the said communication to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

The list of such shareholders who have not encashed/claimed their dividends for last seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to IEPF Demat account is displayed on website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.

Notice is hereby given that in the absence of receipt of valid documents/claims from the concerned shareholder(s) by the date mentioned in the communication, the Company would be initiating the process of transferring said shares to IEPF Demat account, without any further notice, in accordance with the said Rules. Once these shares are transferred by the Company to IEPF, no claim shall lie against the Company or RTA. However, the Shareholders may claim such shares by making an application to IEPF Authority in Form IEPF-5 as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The said form is available on the IEPF website i.e. www.iepf.gov.in.

For any other information / clarification on this matter, the concerned shareholders may write to the Company at investors@renaissanceglobal.com or contact our RTA M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Tel. No.: (022) 49186270, e-mail: iepf.shares@linkintime.co.in.

By order of the Board

For Renaissance Global Limited

Place: Mumbai

Sd/-

CS Vishal Dhokar

Date: August 26, 2022

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

[Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579]

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019 Corporate Office : C-40, Sector 59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307

Tel : +91 120 4303500;

Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

For Transfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority

In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority").

It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since the declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards.

In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s). A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-dividend/.

The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be transferred to the IEPF Account. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to the IEPF Fund/ IEPF Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure as prescribed in Rules.

In case of non-receipt of valid claim by the shareholder for the 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 by November 28, 2022 at any one of the below mentioned addresses, the Company shall, in compliance with the requirement of the Rules, transfer the said shares to IEPF account without any further notice.

Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend amount and shares transferred to IEPF Account pursuant to the said rules.

In case the shareholders have any queries on the subject matter, they may contact the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/ Company at the following address:

Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd,

R Systems International Limited

Noble Heights, 1st Floor, Plot NH 2, C-1, Block LSC,

C-40,Sector-59,NOIDA-201307

Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058

Tel:+91-120-4303500

Tel: +91 11 4141 0592, Fax: +91 11 4141 0591

Email: investors@rsystems.com

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

For R Systems International Limited

Sd/-

Date :

August 26, 2022

Bhasker Dubey

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

Place :

Noida, (U.P.)

  • दवदवि समाचार

नई दिल्ी| शदनवार, 27 अगसि 2022

15.6 फीसदी रह सकती हैिृद्धि दर

सिा् जिाब

जमा दरों मेंअभी और

अरूप रायचौधरी

नई दिल्ी, 26 अगसत

त मंता्य नेअनुमान ्गाया है

दक दवत वर्च2022-23 की

पह्ी दिमाही मेंअथ्चवयवसथा

वृदद्ध िर 15.6 पदिशि रहेगी। अपै्-जून

कीदव

दिमाही केसक् घरे्ूउतपाि केआंकड़े

अग्ेसपिाह आनेको हैं। दबज़नेस सटटैंडड्ट

को दम्ी जानकारी केमुिादबक उसकेपह्े

दवत मंता्य नेयह अनुमान ्गाया है। वहीं

भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक नेदवत वर्च23 की

अपै्-जून दिमाही मेंजीडीपी मेंवृदद्ध 16.2

पदिशि रहनेका अनुमान ्गाया है।

एक वररषठ अदधकारी नेकहा दक जीडीपी

दित्त मंता्य नेजताया

अनुमान

n एनएसओ 31 अगसत को जारी करेगा

जीडीपी केवित िर्ष23 केअपैल-जून

वतमाही केआंकड़े

n ररजि्षबैंक नेवित िर्ष23 की पहली

वतमाही मेंजीडीपी में16.2 पवतशत िृव्धि

का लगाया हैअनुमान

n करीब सभी सकल घरेलूउतपाद घटकों

नेवदखाई मजबूत िृव्धि

बढोतरी की गुंजाइश सावजडनक्व के ेबकैंऑफ बड़ौदा का मानना हैडक इस डवत्त वर्वमेंबयाज दरें सामानय होनेसेमाडजन्वमेंसधारु हो सकता है। बैंकऑफ बड़ौदा केमखयु काया्वडधकारी

  • प्रबंध डनदशके सजीवं चडा नेमनोडजत साहा केसाथ बातचीत मेंकहा डक केडिट लागत मेंकमी जारी रहगी,े डजससे लाभप्रदता मेंसधारु होगा। सपाडदतं अशं

सेजुड़ेजयािािर घटकों जैसेदनजी अंदिम

यूकेन मेंरूस केहसिकेप केकारण पैिा हुए

खपि वयय (पीएफसीई), सक् दनयि पूंजी

गदिरोध का बुरा असर अपै्-जून दिमाही

सृजन (जीएफसीएफ) और सरकार के

पर पड़ा है। इससेआपूदि्चशृंख्ा बादधि हुई

अंदिम खपि (जीएफसीई) मेंमजबूि सुधार

और दजंस की कीमिों मेंबिोिरी हुई। कचचे

नजर आ रहा है। वहीं दजंस केजयािा िाम और

िे् का भारिीय बॉसकेट बिकर जून की

रुपयेमेंदगरावट की वजह सेवयापार पभादवि

शरुआि में118 डॉ्र पदि बैर् पर पहुंच

हुआ है।

गया और पूरी दिमाही मेंऔसि कीमि

धयान मेंरखना होगा दक दवत मंता्य दारा

109.50 डॉ्र पदि बैर् रही है।

जीडीपी में15.6 पदिशि वृदद्ध का ्गाया

बहरहा् वयापार की कसथदि छोड़ िेंिो

गया अनुमान उसकेदारा नजर रखेजा रहे

जीडीपी केअनय सभी घटक मेंदपछ्ेसा्

उचच संकेिकों केआधार पर है। यह जरूरी

की िु्ना मेंसुधार आया है। दवदनमा्चण,

नहीं हैदक 31 अगसि को राष्ीय सांकखयकी

दनमा्चण, खनन, कृदर जैसेसक् मूलयवध्चन

काया्यच की ओर सेजारी होनेवा्ेअनंदिम

(जीवीए) वा्ेकेतों मेंबेहिरीन वृदद्ध की

आंकड़ेइसकेअनुरूप हों।

उममीि है। यहांिक दक संपक्कवा्ेकेत जैसे

अदधकारी नेकहा, 'जीएफसीई मेंमापा

आदिथय, आराम और पय्चटन जैसेकेतों की

जानेवा्ा पूंजीगि दनवेश सुधार दिखा

भी वापसी हुई हैऔर महामारी केकारण हुए

सकिा हैवहीं दनजी केत का पूंजीगि वयय बि

वयवधान केिौर मेंमांग मेंआई कमी केबाि

रहा है। महंगाई केिबाव केबावजूि दनजी

कसथदि ठीक हुई है। भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक ने

खपि मेंभी सुधार है। बहरहा् भूराजनीदिक

दवत वर्च23 मेंजीडीपी वृदद्ध 7.2 पदिशि

कसथदि केकारण वयापार पभादवि हुआ है।'

रहनेका अनुमान ्गाया है, जबदक पह्ी

दिमाही में16.2 पदिशि, िूसरी दिमाही

कमयुदनकेशन सेवाओ को छोड़कर दवत वर्च

(जु्ाई-दसिंबर) में6.2 पदिशि, िीसरी

22 मेंसभी केतों की वृदद्ध िर दवत वर्च20 के

दिमाही (अकटूबर-दिसंबर) में4.1 पदिशि

सिर सेऊपर रही है। दनजी अंदिम खपि वयय

और चौथी दिमाही (जनवरी-माच्च) मेंवृदद्ध

की वृदद्ध या दनजी खपि चौथी दिमाही में

िर 4 पदिशि रहनेका अनुमान ्गाया था।

घटकर 1.8 पदिशि थी, जो कमजोर कड़ी

दपछ्ेदवत वर्च2022 की अपै्-जून

है। सरकार का वयय बिा हैऔर यह 4.8

दिमाही मेंभारि की वासिदवक जीडीपी वृदद्ध

पदिशि रहा, दजससेकु् दम्ाकर वृदद्ध को

20.1 पदिशि थी, कयोंदक दवत वर्च21 में समथ्चन दम्ा। सक् दनयि पूंजी सृजन, जो

कोदवड-19 महामारी केकारण ्ॉकडाउन

अथ्चवयवसथा मेंदनवेश मांग को दिखािा है,

था और इसकी वजह सेआधार कम था।

4.8 पदिशि बिा है। सक् दनयि पूंजी

दवत वर्च21 की पह्ी दिमाही मेंसविंत

सृजन, जो अथ्चवयवसथा मेंदनवेश की मांग को

भारि केइदिहास की सबसेबड़ी दगरावट िज्च दिखािा है, 5.1 पदिशि रहा है।

की गई थी।

भारिीय सटेट बैंक केमुखय आदथ्चक

दवत वर्च22 केद्ए कु् दम्ाकर

स्ाहकार सौमयकांदि घोर की एक हा् की

वासिदवक जीडीपी वृदद्ध 8.7 पदिशि थी औऱ

ररपोट्टकेमुिादबक दवत वर्च23 की पह्ी

जनवरी-माच्चदिमाही मेंदपछ्ेसा् की

दिमाही मेंभारि की जीडीपी मेंवृदद्ध करीब

समान अवदध की िु्ना में4.1 पदिशि थी,

15.7 पदिशि रहनेकी संभावना है। ररपोट्ट

कयोंदक ओमीकोन ्हर केपदिबधों और

केमुिादबक इसमेंबिोिरी होनेकी संभावना

दजसों केिाम मेंिेजी केकारण आदथ्चक

हैकयोंदक

भारिीय अथ्चवयवसथा केकुछ

गदिदवदधयांपभादवि हुई थीं। ्ेड, होट् और

संकेिकों

नेबेहिरीन पगदि दिखाई है।

बीओबी नेपह्ी दिमाही मेंवैश्वक अद्रिम में18 फीसिी की वृद्धि हादस् की ह,ैउदोग सेअदिक। कया िूसरी दिमाही में भी यही श्थदि जारी रहगी?े हम दवकास केरुझान म ेंमजबिीू िेख रहेह।ैं दपछ्ेसा् की िु्ना मेंइस बार बहिरे वदद्धृ हो सकिी ह।ैहा्ादकं यह याि रखना भी जरूरी हैदक महामारी की िूसरी ्हर केकारण दपछ्ेवर्चकी पह्ी दिमाही सुसि रही थी। जहांिक दवकास का संबंध हैहम कुछ नरमी िेख सकिेहैं।हा,ंयह दपछ्ेसा् की िु्ना मेंबेहिर होगा।

कॉरपोरटे ऋण की मांग मेंभी सिारु हआु ह।ैकया आपनेनई पररयोजनाओं केद्ए मागं िेखी है? दपछ्ेकछु वर्षों म,ेंउदोग मेंसमकने की पवदतृ रही है।मजबिू दख्ादड़यों केबीच कमिा मजबिू हो रही है।मजबिू दख्ादड़यों की ओर सेदनवेश की काफी मागं आ रही ह।ैमागं हैपर यह अभी कम

ह।ैजैसे-जसेैहम आगेबििेहैंकमिा उपयोग में सुधार होिा ह,ैमागं का एक बड़ा दहससा इन कतोंे सेभी आएगा। यह ऋण की गुणवता केद्ए शभु सकेिं है।जहांिक खुिरा ऋण की बाि है, असरदकिु वयककिगि ऋण मेंअचछी वृदद्ध िेखी गई है।मोटेिौर पर हमनेिेखा हैदक खुिरा ऋणों में कॉरपोरटे ऋण की ि्नाु मेंअदधक िेज वदद्धृ है। यह पवृदत बनी रहेगी।

बीओबी नेहा् में6 फीसिी जमा िर की पशकशे करिेहएु दिरंगा जमा योजना की घोषणा की। आपको ्गिा हैदक इससे जमा िर मेंवृद्धि होगी या यही शीष्षह?ै िर्िा अदधशरेकेकारण िरेंवाकसिवक रूप से नकारातमक थीं। यह ऐसी कसथदि नहीं थी जो अदन- कशचिका् िक जारी रह सकिी थीं, या जारी रहनी चादहए थी। इसमेंसधारु होगा और िरेंबिगी।़ेंजसेै- जैसेहम आगेबिग़िरंेंबिनेकी भी गुंजाइश रहगी।े यह अथवयवसथा्च और बदकैंगं केद्ए अचछा होगा।

महंगाई दर मेंस्ाई नगरावट को

2032 तक

गोवाबंदरगाहकेमुदीकरणकीनिनवदानिरहोगी

2 करोड़ नई

धुिाक्ष साहा

दवशाखापतनम बंिरगाह का एपीएसईजेड की

वा्ों की संखया जयािा होनेपर केंद सरकार केद्ए

लेकर आशवसर िहीं : पात्र

नौकररयां

नई दिल्ी, 26 अगसत

दवशेर उदेशय इकाई (एसपीवी) का ठेका फोस्च मुदीकरण

जयािा

्ाभिायक

होगा।

सरकारी

मेजर क्ाज ्गाकर रद कर दिया गया था, दजसमें सवादमतव वा्ेमुरगांव बंिरगाह केबथ्चनंबर 8 और

बंिरगाह, जहाजरानी और ज्माग्चमंता्य

भासकर दता

है। भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक नेचा्ूदवत

दवशवनीयिा मेंऔर कमी आएगी

एक नई शोध ररपोट्टमेंअनुमान

कहा गया था दक इसमेंहुई गदिदवदधयांदवदभनन पकों

3 बैराज बथ्चकेपुनदव्चकास केद्ए मई 2022 में

मुंबई, 26 अगसत

वर्चमेंउपभोकिा मूलय सूचकांक

और महंगाई िर की उममीिेंपीछेछूट

जिाया गया हैदक भारि अगर शुद्ध

गोवा केमुरगांव बंिरगाह की सपदतयों

के

केदनयंतण मेंनहीं थीं। दनयम केमुिादबक इस िरह

बो्ी आमंदति की गई थी। 2020 मेंसरकार दारा

(सीपीआई) पर आधाररि महंगाई िर

जाएंगी। साथ ही जयािा महंगाई के

रूप

सेशूनय काब्चन उतसज्चन के्कय

मुदीकरण के884 करोड़ रुपयेकी दनदविा को

केटदम्चनेशन सेकंपनी भदवषय केट़ेंडरों केद्ए

अनुमादनि पररयोजना का मूलय 700 करोड़ रुपये

अपै् में7.8 पदिशि की िु्ना में

6.7 पदिशि रहनेका अनुमान

साथ वृदद्ध िर को भी कुबा्चन करना

को 2050 िक ही हादस् करनेकी

दफर सेिैयार कर सकिा है। इस माम्ेसेजुड़े

अपात हो जािी है।

के द्ए

िूसरा

पसिाव

था, वहीं 842 करोड़ रुपयेकी दनदविा जारी की गई।

पमुख खुिरा महंगाई िर घटिी नजर

्गाया था। ररजव्चबैंक कवायि कर

होगा।

पह् करिा हैिो उसकेसक् घरे्ू

वररषठ अदधकाररयों नेयह जानकारी िी है।

मुरगांव

बंिरगाह

नवी मुंबई केजवाहर्ा् नेहरू पोट्ट्सट

आ रही है, वहीं केंदीय बैंक उपभोकिा

रहा हैदक महंगाई िर 2 से6 पदिशि

ररजव्चबैंक की मौददक नीदि

उतपाि (जीडीपी) मेंवर्च2032 िक

इस ट़ेंडर केद्ए पाथदमक िकनीकी िौर मेंदसफ्क जेएसडबलयूइन्ास्कचर का था। अदधकाररयों

के

(जेएनपीटी) केकंटेनर बथ्चकेपह्ेकेट़ेंडर में

मूलय मेंदटकाऊ कमी पर आशवसि

की सीमा केभीिर रहे, दजसमें4

सदमदि नेमई केबाि सेकु्

7.3 पदिशि (470 अरब अमेररकी

2 बोद्यांदम्ी हैं, इनमेंसेएक अिाणी पोर्ट्सऐंड

मुिादबक बंिरगाह पादधकरण नेहा् ही मेंट़ेंडर को

अपात करार दिए जानेकेमाम्ेको ्ेकर

होनेको ्ेकर अभी और आकड़ों का

पदिशि महंगाई रखनेका मधयावदध

दम्ाकर रीपो रेट में140 आधार

डा्र) की वृदद्ध हो सकिी हैऔर

सपेश् इकनॉदमक जोन (एपीएसईजेड) की बो्ी

्ेकर मंता्य सेदिशादनि्देश की मांग की है, कयोंदक

एपीएसईजेड इस सा् जून मेंउचचिम नयाया्य

इंिजार कर रहा है।

्कय िय दकया गया है।

अंक की बिोिरी की है.नीदिगि िर

्गभग 2 करोड़ अदिररकि रोजगार

अपात हो सकिी है। यह पररयोजना केंद सरकार की

अगर एपीएसईजेड अपात हो जािी हैिो दवतीय

च्ी गई। एपीएसईजेड का शरुआिी अन रोधु

भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक केदडपटी

जु्ाई मेंसीपीआई महंगाई 6.7

महामारी केिौरान 4 पदिशि के

भी पैिा होंगे। भारि नेवर्च2070 िक

राष्ीय मुदीकरण पाइप्ाइन का दहससा है, दजसके

बो्ी केसिर पर बो्ी ्गानेवा्ी केव् एक

जेएनपीटी की दनदविा की पदकया रोकनेको ्ेकर

गवन्चर माइक् पात नेकहा, 'दजसों

पदिशि थी। दपछ्े4 महीनेमेंपह्ी

ररकॉड्टदनच्ेसिर पर थी, जो इस

शुद्ध-शूनय उतसज्चन का ्कय हादस्

िहि 2024-25 िक 6 ्ाख करोड़ रुपयेजुटाने

कंपनी बचेगी।

था, वहीं वह बंिरगाह पादधकरण दारा आगेऔर

केअंिरराष्ीय िाम मेंकुछ कमी आई

बार ऐसा हुआ, जब महंगाई िर 7

समय 5.40 पदिशि है। फरवरी के

करनेकी घोरणा की है। इस कम में

की उममीि है। इस पाइप्ाइन मेंबिरगाहों

की

एक वररषठ अदधकारी नेदबजनेस सटटैंडड्टसेकहा,

अपात करार िेनेकी कसथदि पर रोक ्गाए जानेकी

हैऔर आपूदि्चशृंख्ा कािबाव घटा

पदिशि केनीचेआई है। पाता के

आदखर मेंरूस दारा य केनू पर हम्े

भारि की अथ्चवयवसथा वर्च2036

दहससेिारी 2 पदिशि है। शरुआिी योजना क ेिहि

'अनय बो्ीकिा्चइस बाि सेअवगि होगा दक

उममीि कर रही है।

है। वैकशवक और घरे्ूिोनों सिर पर

मुिादबक कम अवदध केदहसाब से

केबाि भारि की महंगाई िर में िक

जीडीपी

की

अनुमादनि

2024-25 केअंि िक 12,828 करोड़ रुपये

अपातिा की संभावना है, इससेअके्ेबो्ीकिा्च

जून 2022 मेंबंबई उचच नयाया्य नेजेएनपीटी

यह सकारातमक पगदि है। वहीं महंगाई

महंगाई

का

अनुमान

वैकशवक

उल्ेखनीय बिोिरी हुई, कयोंदक इस

आधारभूि वृदद्ध से4.7 पदिशि

मूलय की 31 काग्गो बथ्चका मुदीकरण दकया जाना

केरूप मेंउसकी कसथदि मजबूि हो जाएगी।'

अपातिा माम्ेकेदख्ाफ आवेिन खाररज कर

ऊपर जानेका जोदखम भी बना हुआ

भूराजनीदि

कसथदि,

दजंस

के

टकराव केकारण दजसों केवैकशवक

अदधक हो सकिी है। वर्च2036 िक

था, वहीं

सागरमा्ा पररयोजना केिहि जहाजरानी

इसद्ए मंता्य इस ट़ेंडर को दफर सेिैयार कर

दिया। एपीएसईजेड नेिक्कदिया था दक उसेनई

है, कयोंदक इनपुट ्ागि महंगा होने

अंिरराष्ीय बाजार की चा् और

िाम मेंिेजी आई है। अमेररका में भारि की अथ्चवयवसथा का कु्

मंता्य नेपह्ेही मधयावदध योजना में50 से

सकिी है, दजससेइसकी शि्तेंजयािा आकर्चक हों

पररयोजनाओं मेंबो्ी की अनुमदि दम्नी चादहए

का असर पड़नेको ्ेकर िबाव है।'

वैकशवक दवतीय बाजारों मेंहोनेवा्ी

बयाज िरों मेंबिोिरी सेडॉ्र के

आकार 371 अरब डॉ्र हो सकिा

जयािा साव्चजदनक दनजी दहससेिारी (पीपीपी)

और पदिसपधा्चबिानेकेद्ए नए दसरेसेबो्ी

कयोंदक अपातिा की मुखय वजह दवजग बंिरगाह

पात ने24 अगसि को नई दिल्ी में पगदि पर बहुि जयािा दनभ्चर है। पाता

मुकाब्ेरुपयेमेंदगरावट आई और

है। एदशया को शुद्ध रूप स ेशूनय काब्चन

पररयोजनाएंइसमेंशादम् कर िी है।

बंिरगाह

आमंदति कर सकिी है। अदधकारी नेकहा, 'मौजूिा

पर को् ऑपरेदटंग टदम्चन् को दनरसि दकया जाना

आयोदजि साक्कफाइनैंस सेमीनार को

नेकहा, 'मौजूिा मोड़ पर हमारा

इससेमहंगाई का िबाव बिा। आयाि

उतसज्चन

िक

पहुंचाने संबंधी

एपीएसईजेड िेश की सबसेबड़ी

शि्तेंपया्चपि बो्ीकिा्चआकदर्चि करनेकेद्ए

है। जेएनपीटी केअ्ावा कांड्ा केिीनिया् पोट्ट

संबोदधि करिेहुए यह कहा।

अनुभव हैदक मौददक नीदि संबंधी

पमुख रूप सेडॉ्र मेंहोिा हैऔर

उचचसिरीय आयोग केएक अधययन

पररचा्ककंपनीहै।इसे3बड़ेबिरगाहों

के4ट़ेंडरों

वयावहाररक नहीं हैं। हम सामानयिया अपनी पीपीपी

्सट और दवशाखापतनम पोट्टपररयोजना मेंभी

एक चैन् केसाथ साकातकार में कार्चवाई महंगाई िर के्कय को ्ेकर

डॉ्र मजबूि होनेसेआयाि महंगा

मेंअनुमान जिाया गया।

भारा

मेंअपातिा का सामना करना पड़ा है। 2020 में पररयोजना में5 से6 बो्ीकिा्चपािेहैं।'बो्ी ्गाने

एपीएसईजेड को अपात करार दिया गया है।

23 अगसि को ररजव्चबैंक केगवन्चर

पदिबद्धिा को पिदश्चि कर रही है।'

हो गया। 2022 मेंअब िक घरे्ू

शककिकांि िास नेकहा दक केंदीय

उनहोंनेकहा दक मौददक नीदि की

मदाु मेंकरीब 7 पदिशि दगरावट आई

बैंक केआक्न केमुिादबक महंगाई

दवशवसनीयिा

का

एक

पह्ू

है। 19 जु्ाई को डॉ्र केमुकाब्े

भर्ती

मरीजों

कीदवाइय

ों

Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 26 737 M 335 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 267
Free-Float 11,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-30.35%346
ACCENTURE PLC-28.08%188 581
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.81%147 567
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.58%104 079
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.40%79 880
SNOWFLAKE INC.-41.64%62 888