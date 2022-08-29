R International : Newspaper Advertisements

This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). We are enclosing a copy of newspaper advertisement of Notice to Shareholders regarding transferring of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, published in Business Standard (English) and Business Standard (Hindi), all editions on August 27, 2022.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You,
For R Systems International Limited
Bhasker Dubey
(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)
YOURMONEY
NEW DELHI | 27 AUGUST 2022
THE SMART INVESTOR 11
.
<
High cotton prices to hit apparel stocks: Analysts
Limiting inflows via SIPs helps fund managers stick to quality
Recommend holding on to shares of firms with steady inventories in the long run
Massive investments force them to buy
WILL SIP OR
HDFC Mid-Cap Kotak Emerging
Scheme
Opportunities
Equity Scheme
Axis Midcap
LUMP-SUM
AUM (~cr) (Jul '22)
32,451.5
20,619.1
18,676.6
LOVISHA DARAD
New Delhi, 26 August
xtreme weather conditions, coupled with lower crop yield, have triggered a sharp rise in cotton prices. So far,
in the month of August, the prices of this commodity have surged over 11 per cent to ~50,600 per bale from ~45,297 earlier.
Domestic spinning mills have either trimmed production or have started to use existing inventories to meet domestic demand. This is due to higher yarn prices,
MIXED BAG FOR THE YARN
(as on Aug 26)
CMP ( ~)
Change YTD (%)
Swan Energy
202.8
38.6
Garware Technical Fibres
3,320.4
4.5
Grasim Industries
1,675.4
3.6
Sheela Foam
2,951.1
-8.5
Alok Industries
20.0
-22.3
TCNS Clothing
579.5
-25.8
Vardhman Textiles
335.7
-27.3
Trident/India
37.0
-30.6
at high valuations
SARBAJEET K SEN
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund's new fund offer (NFO)-Whiteoak Capital Mid-capFund-has an interesting feature. The fund house has said it will accept money into the fund only via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route after the NFO closes.
"This is perhaps the first time a fund house has chosen to restrict
OUTPERFORM?
RETURNS (%)
THERE'S NO
1-year SIP
10.4
9.4
1.1
PATTERN
1-year lump sum
15.3
13.6
5.3
3-year SIP
27.7
29.6
22.8
3-year lump sum
25.9
29.1
25.4
5-year SIP
18.5
21.2
19.5
5-year lump sum
13.1
15.9
17.7
10-year SIP
17.5
19.7
18.4
10-year lump sum
19.3
20.7
19.9
Source: Morningstar AWS
pest infestation and excessive rainfall pat- terns. The highest cotton-producing states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have lowered or ceased their production due to low demand and elevated commodity inflation.
While this may put margin pressure on textile companies in the near term, the ones
Welspun India
78.0
-46.4
LUX Industries
1,767.5
-52.0
Sensex
58,833.9
1.0
Filtered for BSE500 textile companies Compiled by BS Research Bureau Source: Bloomberg, exchanges and Capitaline
fund inflows into a scheme only through the SIP route from the very beginning. There are other funds that have done so earlier. But they had done it as a course correction measure, in response to market conditions," says Arun Kumar, head of research, FundsIndia.
friendly measure. When a category is red hot, and past returns appear strong, a flood of new money pours into the best-performing funds. In a segment like small-cap, the number of quality stocks (with adequate liquidity) tends to be limited. An excess of inflows also forces the
term returns.
This disciplined approach reduces timing risk. This is especially true in the case of the more volatile small- and mid-cap funds. Investors who invest in lump sum tend to do so when these categories are doing well (at high
with steady inventories may benefit from this crisis in the long run, believe analysts.
They suggest investors stay cautious on cotton-yarn players and apparel makers if the prices of natural fibre continue to remain in the upward trajectory in the near term. "Within the textiles industry, the cotton -yarn manufacturers will face the worst wrath due to margin squeeze and lower profitability. Cloth-sellers, too, shall remain under pressure.
However, garment manufacturers would be able to pass on the price rise to apparel makers. Hence, we recommend that investors hold stocks of garment manufacturers or exporters like KPR Mills, Gokaldas Exports, and SKF India," said Deepak Jasani, head of research, HDFC Securities.
At the bourses, shares of textile stocks like KPR Mills, Welspun India and Vardhman Textiles have tumbled up to 45 per cent so far in calendar year 2022.
Meanwhile, shares of SKF India, Raymond and Greaves Cotton have surged up to 53 per cent, ACE Equity data shows. In comparison, frontline indices Nifty50 and the Sensex climbed over 0.8 per cent each.
Globally, most countries have been hit by an acute cotton production due to dry spells and intense heat waves.
The drought has not spared the US - the world's largest exporter of cotton. Industry experts estimate production to plummet to 28 per cent, the lowest seen since 2010. Other countries like China, Brazil and Australia, too, remain vulnerable.
Despite the huge cotton shortage across the country, analysts believe India stands to storm through the crisis once prices ease.
Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura Securities, is bullish on the long- term prospects of companies with steady inventory like KPR Mills and Vardhman Textiles.
Moreover, the finance ministry extended the exemption of Customs duty on raw cotton imports till October 31 as domestic production takes a hit.
The exemption from duty would benefit the textile chain - yarn, fabric, garments and made-ups and provide relief to con- sumers.
Against this backdrop, though minimal meaningful recovery is anticipated for the textiles sector in the near-term due to elevated prices, the long-term bet looks profitable, believe analysts.
Gaurang Shah, investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, expects value buying to emerge after a fall in the prices of cotton.
"As India has battled high cotton prices in the past, we remain optimistic on the textiles sector in the long haul as well. Hence, we recommend that investors hold on to companies like Vardhman Textiles and Raymond," he added.
Controlling inflows
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund also restricts investments to a monthly SIP of ~2,500 per permanent account number (PAN).
SBI Small Cap Fund has capped the monthly intake through SIP at ~25,000 only.
DSP Small-Cap Fund had stopped inflows altogether in February 2017, then reopened it via the SIP/STP route in September 2018, and finally began accepting lump sum investments in March 2020.
Franklin Templeton AMC had announced it would accept money in its international funds through existing SIP, STP and transfer of IDCW (income distribution cum capital withdrawal) only.
fund manager to deploy money at high valuations. Doing so can affect future performance negatively.
Growing SIP cult
SIP, essentially an arrangement for investing at regular intervals, has emerged as the preferred mode of investing by retail investors in equity mutual funds. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), investments through the SIP book stood at ~12,140 crore
in July.
In recent years, fund houses have promoted SIP
investing vigorously. Financial planners, too,
encourage their clients to stagger their investments.
Inculcates discipline The SIP route suits
retail investors, especially the salaried class, by
valuations). And they get scared into not investing when these categories are in the doldrums, producing suboptimal returns.
What should you do?
Don't compare lump sum returns for a certain period with SIP returns and try to arrive at a conclusion regarding which approach is better.
If at the start of the period (for which you are making the comparison), the markets were at a low, and they are at a high at the end of that period, returns from the lump-sum method are likely to look better.
The gain from SIP investing is primarily behavioural. A regular SIP doesn't pinch. Investors also don't get affected by market conditions and are gradually able to build a large corpus.
Fund houses may not restrict
Sequoia
Capital has reduced its holding in
BSE by Zomato, Sequoia Capital
shares between June 27, 2022, to
Venture capital firm Sequoia
by Sequoia Capital filed on the
Investments II also sold 8.34 crore
cuts
food-deliverystart-up Zomato to
India (SCI) Growth Investment
August 25, 2022, it added.
4.4 per cent after selling shares in
Holdings I sold 6.67 crore shares
Subsequently, Sequoia's hold-
Zomato
open market, according to a regu-
in the period from September 6 to
ing in Zomato has come down to
latory filing by the online food
October 14, 2021, and another 2.12
37.59 crore shares carrying 4.4 per
holding
delivery platform.
crore shares in the open market
cent voting rights, the filing said.
Sequoia Capital had held a 6.41
between June
27
to August
Zomato shares declined by 0.81
to 4.4%
per cent stake in Zomato before
25, 2022.
per cent to trade at ~61.55 in after-
the sale. In a regulatory intimation
Similarly,
SCI
Growth
noon session on BSE.
PTI
According to experts, fund houses impose such restrictions to control inflows. "This helps the fund manager to choose stocks based on quality instead of cash availability," says S Sridharan, founder & principal officer, Wealth Ladder Direct.
Fund houses are often accused of indulging in indiscriminate AUM gathering. Stopping or limiting inflows into a fund is an investor-
matching their income flows with investment frequency.
Investing via SIPs also enables investors to ride through market highs and lows.
Since SIPs are started for a fixed period of time, the large majority lets them continue even when markets are down (as was witnessed in the latest October to June correction). Purchase of units at low valuations provides a kicker to long-
inflows in all equity schemes to the SIP mode only. "Restricting inflows through SIPs is a fund house call.
Investors have the option to invest both via SIP and lump-sum in most schemes," says Kumar.
They should use the SIP mode for long-term wealth building. They may, in addition, invest via the lump-sum mode when the markets are down, to provide a tactical boost to their portfolios.
(Transfer of Equity Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) )
(As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013)
Members are hereby informed that in terms of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended to date, the shares, on which dividend has not been claimed or paid for seven consecutive years from the dividend declaration date, are liable to be transferred to the Demat account provided by the IEPF Authority, constituted by the Government of India under Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.
As per the said rules, the Company has sent individual communication at the latest available address of the shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unpaid dividend before its transfer to IEPF Demat Account. Shareholders are advised to forward the requisite documents as mentioned in the said communication to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The list of such shareholders who have not encashed/claimed their dividends for last seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to IEPF Demat account is displayed on website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.
Notice is hereby given that in the absence of receipt of valid documents/claims from the concerned shareholder(s) by the date mentioned in the communication, the Company would be initiating the process of transferring said shares to IEPF Demat account, without any further notice, in accordance with the said Rules. Once these shares are transferred by the Company to IEPF, no claim shall lie against the Company or RTA. However, the Shareholders may claim such shares by making an application to IEPF Authority in Form IEPF-5 as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The said form is available on the IEPF website i.e. www.iepf.gov.in.
For any other information / clarification on this matter, the concerned shareholders may write to the Company at investors@renaissanceglobal.com or contact our RTA M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Tel. No.: (022) 49186270, e-mail: iepf.shares@linkintime.co.in.
By order of the Board
For Renaissance Global Limited
Place: Mumbai
Sd/-
CS Vishal Dhokar
Date: August 26, 2022
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
[Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579]
For Transfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority
In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority").
It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since the declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards.
In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s). A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-dividend/.
The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be transferred to the IEPF Account. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to the IEPF Fund/ IEPF Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure as prescribed in Rules.
In case of non-receipt of valid claim by the shareholder for the 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 by November 28, 2022 at any one of the below mentioned addresses, the Company shall, in compliance with the requirement of the Rules, transfer the said shares to IEPF account without any further notice.
Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend amount and shares transferred to IEPF Account pursuant to the said rules.
In case the shareholders have any queries on the subject matter, they may contact the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/ Company at the following address:
Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd,
R Systems International Limited
Noble Heights, 1st Floor, Plot NH 2, C-1, Block LSC,
C-40,Sector-59,NOIDA-201307
Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058
Tel:+91-120-4303500
Tel: +91 11 4141 0592, Fax: +91 11 4141 0591
Email: investors@rsystems.com
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
For R Systems International Limited
Sd/-
Date :
August 26, 2022
Bhasker Dubey
(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)
Place :
Noida, (U.P.)
दवदवि समाचार
नई दिल्ी| शदनवार, 27 अगसि 2022
15.6 फीसदी रह सकती हैिृद्धि दर
सिा् जिाब
जमा दरों मेंअभी और
अरूप रायचौधरी
नई दिल्ी, 26 अगसत
त मंता्य नेअनुमान ्गाया है
दक दवत वर्च2022-23 की
पह्ी दिमाही मेंअथ्चवयवसथा
वृदद्ध िर 15.6 पदिशि रहेगी। अपै्-जून
कीदव
दिमाही केसक् घरे्ूउतपाि केआंकड़े
अग्ेसपिाह आनेको हैं। दबज़नेस सटटैंडड्ट
को दम्ी जानकारी केमुिादबक उसकेपह्े
दवत मंता्य नेयह अनुमान ्गाया है। वहीं
भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक नेदवत वर्च23 की
अपै्-जून दिमाही मेंजीडीपी मेंवृदद्ध 16.2
पदिशि रहनेका अनुमान ्गाया है।
एक वररषठ अदधकारी नेकहा दक जीडीपी
दित्त मंता्य नेजताया
अनुमान
n एनएसओ 31 अगसत को जारी करेगा
जीडीपी केवित िर्ष23 केअपैल-जून
वतमाही केआंकड़े
n ररजि्षबैंक नेवित िर्ष23 की पहली
वतमाही मेंजीडीपी में16.2 पवतशत िृव्धि
का लगाया हैअनुमान
n करीब सभी सकल घरेलूउतपाद घटकों
नेवदखाई मजबूत िृव्धि
बढोतरी की गुंजाइश सावजडनक्व के ेबकैंऑफ बड़ौदा का मानना हैडक इस डवत्त वर्वमेंबयाज दरें सामानय होनेसेमाडजन्वमेंसधारु हो सकता है। बैंकऑफ बड़ौदा केमखयु काया्वडधकारी
20.1 पदिशि थी, कयोंदक दवत वर्च21 में समथ्चन दम्ा। सक् दनयि पूंजी सृजन, जो
कोदवड-19 महामारी केकारण ्ॉकडाउन
अथ्चवयवसथा मेंदनवेश मांग को दिखािा है,
था और इसकी वजह सेआधार कम था।
4.8 पदिशि बिा है। सक् दनयि पूंजी
दवत वर्च21 की पह्ी दिमाही मेंसविंत
सृजन, जो अथ्चवयवसथा मेंदनवेश की मांग को
भारि केइदिहास की सबसेबड़ी दगरावट िज्च दिखािा है, 5.1 पदिशि रहा है।
की गई थी।
भारिीय सटेट बैंक केमुखय आदथ्चक
दवत वर्च22 केद्ए कु् दम्ाकर
स्ाहकार सौमयकांदि घोर की एक हा् की
वासिदवक जीडीपी वृदद्ध 8.7 पदिशि थी औऱ
ररपोट्टकेमुिादबक दवत वर्च23 की पह्ी
जनवरी-माच्चदिमाही मेंदपछ्ेसा् की
दिमाही मेंभारि की जीडीपी मेंवृदद्ध करीब
समान अवदध की िु्ना में4.1 पदिशि थी,
15.7 पदिशि रहनेकी संभावना है। ररपोट्ट
कयोंदक ओमीकोन ्हर केपदिबधों और
केमुिादबक इसमेंबिोिरी होनेकी संभावना
दजसों केिाम मेंिेजी केकारण आदथ्चक
हैकयोंदक
भारिीय अथ्चवयवसथा केकुछ
गदिदवदधयांपभादवि हुई थीं। ्ेड, होट् और
संकेिकों
नेबेहिरीन पगदि दिखाई है।
बीओबी नेपह्ी दिमाही मेंवैश्वक अद्रिम में18 फीसिी की वृद्धि हादस् की ह,ैउदोग सेअदिक। कया िूसरी दिमाही में भी यही श्थदि जारी रहगी?े हम दवकास केरुझान म ेंमजबिीू िेख रहेह।ैं दपछ्ेसा् की िु्ना मेंइस बार बहिरे वदद्धृ हो सकिी ह।ैहा्ादकं यह याि रखना भी जरूरी हैदक महामारी की िूसरी ्हर केकारण दपछ्ेवर्चकी पह्ी दिमाही सुसि रही थी। जहांिक दवकास का संबंध हैहम कुछ नरमी िेख सकिेहैं।हा,ंयह दपछ्ेसा् की िु्ना मेंबेहिर होगा।
कॉरपोरटे ऋण की मांग मेंभी सिारु हआु ह।ैकया आपनेनई पररयोजनाओं केद्ए मागं िेखी है? दपछ्ेकछु वर्षों म,ेंउदोग मेंसमकने की पवदतृ रही है।मजबिू दख्ादड़यों केबीच कमिा मजबिू हो रही है।मजबिू दख्ादड़यों की ओर सेदनवेश की काफी मागं आ रही ह।ैमागं हैपर यह अभी कम
ह।ैजैसे-जसेैहम आगेबििेहैंकमिा उपयोग में सुधार होिा ह,ैमागं का एक बड़ा दहससा इन कतोंे सेभी आएगा। यह ऋण की गुणवता केद्ए शभु सकेिं है।जहांिक खुिरा ऋण की बाि है, असरदकिु वयककिगि ऋण मेंअचछी वृदद्ध िेखी गई है।मोटेिौर पर हमनेिेखा हैदक खुिरा ऋणों में कॉरपोरटे ऋण की ि्नाु मेंअदधक िेज वदद्धृ है। यह पवृदत बनी रहेगी।
बीओबी नेहा् में6 फीसिी जमा िर की पशकशे करिेहएु दिरंगा जमा योजना की घोषणा की। आपको ्गिा हैदक इससे जमा िर मेंवृद्धि होगी या यही शीष्षह?ै िर्िा अदधशरेकेकारण िरेंवाकसिवक रूप से नकारातमक थीं। यह ऐसी कसथदि नहीं थी जो अदन- कशचिका् िक जारी रह सकिी थीं, या जारी रहनी चादहए थी। इसमेंसधारु होगा और िरेंबिगी।़ेंजसेै- जैसेहम आगेबिग़ेिरंेंबिनेकी भी गुंजाइश रहगी।े यह अथवयवसथा्च और बदकैंगं केद्ए अचछा होगा।
महंगाई दर मेंस्ाई नगरावट को
2032 तक
गोवाबंदरगाहकेमुदीकरणकीनिनवदानिरहोगी
2 करोड़ नई
धुिाक्ष साहा
दवशाखापतनम बंिरगाह का एपीएसईजेड की
वा्ों की संखया जयािा होनेपर केंद सरकार केद्ए
लेकर आशवसर िहीं : पात्र
नौकररयां
नई दिल्ी, 26 अगसत
दवशेर उदेशय इकाई (एसपीवी) का ठेका फोस्च मुदीकरण
जयािा
्ाभिायक
होगा।
सरकारी
मेजर क्ाज ्गाकर रद कर दिया गया था, दजसमें सवादमतव वा्ेमुरगांव बंिरगाह केबथ्चनंबर 8 और
बंिरगाह, जहाजरानी और ज्माग्चमंता्य
भासकर दता
है। भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक नेचा्ूदवत
दवशवनीयिा मेंऔर कमी आएगी
एक नई शोध ररपोट्टमेंअनुमान
कहा गया था दक इसमेंहुई गदिदवदधयांदवदभनन पकों
3 बैराज बथ्चकेपुनदव्चकास केद्ए मई 2022 में
मुंबई, 26 अगसत
वर्चमेंउपभोकिा मूलय सूचकांक
और महंगाई िर की उममीिेंपीछेछूट
जिाया गया हैदक भारि अगर शुद्ध
गोवा केमुरगांव बंिरगाह की सपदतयों
के
केदनयंतण मेंनहीं थीं। दनयम केमुिादबक इस िरह
बो्ी आमंदति की गई थी। 2020 मेंसरकार दारा
(सीपीआई) पर आधाररि महंगाई िर
जाएंगी। साथ ही जयािा महंगाई के
रूप
सेशूनय काब्चन उतसज्चन के्कय
मुदीकरण के884 करोड़ रुपयेकी दनदविा को
केटदम्चनेशन सेकंपनी भदवषय केट़ेंडरों केद्ए
अनुमादनि पररयोजना का मूलय 700 करोड़ रुपये
अपै् में7.8 पदिशि की िु्ना में
6.7 पदिशि रहनेका अनुमान
साथ वृदद्ध िर को भी कुबा्चन करना
को 2050 िक ही हादस् करनेकी
दफर सेिैयार कर सकिा है। इस माम्ेसेजुड़े
अपात हो जािी है।
के द्ए
िूसरा
पसिाव
था, वहीं 842 करोड़ रुपयेकी दनदविा जारी की गई।
पमुख खुिरा महंगाई िर घटिी नजर
्गाया था। ररजव्चबैंक कवायि कर
होगा।
पह् करिा हैिो उसकेसक् घरे्ू
वररषठ अदधकाररयों नेयह जानकारी िी है।
मुरगांव
बंिरगाह
नवी मुंबई केजवाहर्ा् नेहरू पोट्ट्सट
आ रही है, वहीं केंदीय बैंक उपभोकिा
रहा हैदक महंगाई िर 2 से6 पदिशि
ररजव्चबैंक की मौददक नीदि
उतपाि (जीडीपी) मेंवर्च2032 िक
इस ट़ेंडर केद्ए पाथदमक िकनीकी िौर मेंदसफ्क जेएसडबलयूइन्ास्कचर का था। अदधकाररयों
के
(जेएनपीटी) केकंटेनर बथ्चकेपह्ेकेट़ेंडर में
मूलय मेंदटकाऊ कमी पर आशवसि
की सीमा केभीिर रहे, दजसमें4
सदमदि नेमई केबाि सेकु्
7.3 पदिशि (470 अरब अमेररकी
2 बोद्यांदम्ी हैं, इनमेंसेएक अिाणी पोर्ट्सऐंड
मुिादबक बंिरगाह पादधकरण नेहा् ही मेंट़ेंडर को
अपात करार दिए जानेकेमाम्ेको ्ेकर
होनेको ्ेकर अभी और आकड़ों का
पदिशि महंगाई रखनेका मधयावदध
दम्ाकर रीपो रेट में140 आधार
डा्र) की वृदद्ध हो सकिी हैऔर
सपेश् इकनॉदमक जोन (एपीएसईजेड) की बो्ी
्ेकर मंता्य सेदिशादनि्देश की मांग की है, कयोंदक
एपीएसईजेड इस सा् जून मेंउचचिम नयाया्य
इंिजार कर रहा है।
्कय िय दकया गया है।
अंक की बिोिरी की है.नीदिगि िर
्गभग 2 करोड़ अदिररकि रोजगार
अपात हो सकिी है। यह पररयोजना केंद सरकार की
अगर एपीएसईजेड अपात हो जािी हैिो दवतीय
च्ी गई। एपीएसईजेड का शरुआिी अन रोधु
भारिीय ररजव्चबैंक केदडपटी
जु्ाई मेंसीपीआई महंगाई 6.7
महामारी केिौरान 4 पदिशि के
भी पैिा होंगे। भारि नेवर्च2070 िक
राष्ीय मुदीकरण पाइप्ाइन का दहससा है, दजसके
बो्ी केसिर पर बो्ी ्गानेवा्ी केव् एक
जेएनपीटी की दनदविा की पदकया रोकनेको ्ेकर
गवन्चर माइक् पात नेकहा, 'दजसों
पदिशि थी। दपछ्े4 महीनेमेंपह्ी
ररकॉड्टदनच्ेसिर पर थी, जो इस
शुद्ध-शूनय उतसज्चन का ्कय हादस्
िहि 2024-25 िक 6 ्ाख करोड़ रुपयेजुटाने
कंपनी बचेगी।
था, वहीं वह बंिरगाह पादधकरण दारा आगेऔर
केअंिरराष्ीय िाम मेंकुछ कमी आई
बार ऐसा हुआ, जब महंगाई िर 7
समय 5.40 पदिशि है। फरवरी के
करनेकी घोरणा की है। इस कम में
की उममीि है। इस पाइप्ाइन मेंबिरगाहों
की
एक वररषठ अदधकारी नेदबजनेस सटटैंडड्टसेकहा,
अपात करार िेनेकी कसथदि पर रोक ्गाए जानेकी
हैऔर आपूदि्चशृंख्ा कािबाव घटा
पदिशि केनीचेआई है। पाता के
आदखर मेंरूस दारा य केनू पर हम्े
भारि की अथ्चवयवसथा वर्च2036
दहससेिारी 2 पदिशि है। शरुआिी योजना क ेिहि
'अनय बो्ीकिा्चइस बाि सेअवगि होगा दक
उममीि कर रही है।
है। वैकशवक और घरे्ूिोनों सिर पर
मुिादबक कम अवदध केदहसाब से
केबाि भारि की महंगाई िर में िक
जीडीपी
की
अनुमादनि
2024-25 केअंि िक 12,828 करोड़ रुपये
अपातिा की संभावना है, इससेअके्ेबो्ीकिा्च
जून 2022 मेंबंबई उचच नयाया्य नेजेएनपीटी
यह सकारातमक पगदि है। वहीं महंगाई
महंगाई
का
अनुमान
वैकशवक
उल्ेखनीय बिोिरी हुई, कयोंदक इस
आधारभूि वृदद्ध से4.7 पदिशि
मूलय की 31 काग्गो बथ्चका मुदीकरण दकया जाना
केरूप मेंउसकी कसथदि मजबूि हो जाएगी।'
अपातिा माम्ेकेदख्ाफ आवेिन खाररज कर
ऊपर जानेका जोदखम भी बना हुआ
भूराजनीदि
कसथदि,
दजंस
के
टकराव केकारण दजसों केवैकशवक
अदधक हो सकिी है। वर्च2036 िक
था, वहीं
सागरमा्ा पररयोजना केिहि जहाजरानी
इसद्ए मंता्य इस ट़ेंडर को दफर सेिैयार कर
दिया। एपीएसईजेड नेिक्कदिया था दक उसेनई
है, कयोंदक इनपुट ्ागि महंगा होने
अंिरराष्ीय बाजार की चा् और
िाम मेंिेजी आई है। अमेररका में भारि की अथ्चवयवसथा का कु्
मंता्य नेपह्ेही मधयावदध योजना में50 से
सकिी है, दजससेइसकी शि्तेंजयािा आकर्चक हों
पररयोजनाओं मेंबो्ी की अनुमदि दम्नी चादहए
का असर पड़नेको ्ेकर िबाव है।'
वैकशवक दवतीय बाजारों मेंहोनेवा्ी
बयाज िरों मेंबिोिरी सेडॉ्र के
आकार 371 अरब डॉ्र हो सकिा
जयािा साव्चजदनक दनजी दहससेिारी (पीपीपी)
और पदिसपधा्चबिानेकेद्ए नए दसरेसेबो्ी
कयोंदक अपातिा की मुखय वजह दवजग बंिरगाह
पात ने24 अगसि को नई दिल्ी में पगदि पर बहुि जयािा दनभ्चर है। पाता
मुकाब्ेरुपयेमेंदगरावट आई और
है। एदशया को शुद्ध रूप स ेशूनय काब्चन
पररयोजनाएंइसमेंशादम् कर िी है।
बंिरगाह
आमंदति कर सकिी है। अदधकारी नेकहा, 'मौजूिा
पर को् ऑपरेदटंग टदम्चन् को दनरसि दकया जाना
आयोदजि साक्कफाइनैंस सेमीनार को
नेकहा, 'मौजूिा मोड़ पर हमारा
इससेमहंगाई का िबाव बिा। आयाि
उतसज्चन
िक
पहुंचाने संबंधी
एपीएसईजेड िेश की सबसेबड़ी
शि्तेंपया्चपि बो्ीकिा्चआकदर्चि करनेकेद्ए
है। जेएनपीटी केअ्ावा कांड्ा केिीनिया् पोट्ट
संबोदधि करिेहुए यह कहा।
अनुभव हैदक मौददक नीदि संबंधी
पमुख रूप सेडॉ्र मेंहोिा हैऔर
उचचसिरीय आयोग केएक अधययन
पररचा्ककंपनीहै।इसे3बड़ेबिरगाहों
के4ट़ेंडरों
वयावहाररक नहीं हैं। हम सामानयिया अपनी पीपीपी
्सट और दवशाखापतनम पोट्टपररयोजना मेंभी
एक चैन् केसाथ साकातकार में कार्चवाई महंगाई िर के्कय को ्ेकर
डॉ्र मजबूि होनेसेआयाि महंगा
मेंअनुमान जिाया गया।
भारा
मेंअपातिा का सामना करना पड़ा है। 2020 में पररयोजना में5 से6 बो्ीकिा्चपािेहैं।'बो्ी ्गाने
वडसकलेमर.. दबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डमेंपकादित समाचार ररपो््डऔर फीचर ्ेखों केमाधयम सेबाजारों, कॉरपोरे् जगत और सरकार सेजुडी घ्नाओं की दनषपक तस्ीर पेि करनेका पयास दकया जाता है। दबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डकेदनयं
ंजानकारी सेपरेपररससथदतयों केकारण ्ासतद्क घ्नाक्रम दिनन हो सकतेहैं। समाचार प
ेंपकादित
ररपो््टों केआधार पर पाठकों दारा दकए जाने
्ा्ेदन्ेि और द्ए जाने्ा्ेकारोबारी दनण्णयों केद्ए दबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डकोई दजममेिारी नहीं ्ेता है। पाठकों सेस्यंदनण्णय ्ेनेकी अपेका की जाती है। दबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डकेसिी द्जापन सदिा् मेंस्ीकार दकए जातेहैं। इनकेसाथ दबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डन तो जुडा हुआ हैऔर न ही उनका समथ्णन करता है। द्जापनों सेसंबंदधत दकसी िी पकार का िा्ा संबंदधत द्जापनिाता सेही दकया
जाना चादहए। मै.दबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डपा. द्. का स्ा्णदधकार सुरदकत हैदबज़नेस स्टैंडड्डपा. द्. सेद्दखत अनुमदत द्ए बगैर समाचार प ेंपकादित दकसी िी सामगी का दकसी िी तरह पकािन या पसारण दनदिद्ध है। दकसी िी वयस्त या ्ैधादनक दनकाय दारा इस पकार का दनदिद्ध काय्णदकए जानेपर िी्ानी और फौजिारी काय्ाहीण िुरू की जाएगी।
R Systems International Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:15 UTC.