Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
243.00 INR   +2.88%
09/01R International : Transcript of the Investor Call Q2-2022
PU
08/31R International : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/29R International : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R International : Results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022

11/12/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC053579

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Rs. in million, except per share data)

S.No.

Particulars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

30.09.2022

30.06.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

  • Income

(a)

Revenue from operations

3,982.39

3,749.78

3,057.74

11,163.25

8,269.93

11,556.39

(b) Other income (refer to Note 3)

12.63

25.87

64.65

81.73

367.96

418.96

Total income

3,995.02

3,775.65

3,122.39

11,244.98

8,637.89

11,975.35

2

Expenses

(a)

Employee benefits expense

2,622.57

2,495.77

1,976.42

7,511.07

5,629.21

7,798.25

(b)

Finance costs

11.48

10.29

11.98

32.94

35.43

49.12

(c) Depreciation and amortisation expense

87.21

82.30

71.33

251.89

197.32

276.93

(d)

Other expenses

819.14

794.69

595.93

2,227.45

1,483.45

2,150.33

Total expenses

3,540.40

3,383.05

2,655.66

10,023.35

7,345.41

10,274.63

3

Profit before tax

454.62

392.60

466.73

1,221.63

1,292.48

1,700.72

4

Tax expense

(a)

Current tax

97.86

106.92

81.37

278.31

227.87

327.63

(b) Deferred tax charge / (credit)

(11.14)

(32.52)

9.41

(39.68)

(21.82)

(41.27)

Total tax expense

86.72

74.40

90.78

238.63

206.05

286.36

5

Net profit for the period / year

367.90

318.20

375.95

983.00

1,086.43

1,414.36

  • Other comprehensive income / (loss)
    Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans

3.22

14.57

(1.09)

13.37

3.16

1.31

(b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the defined benefit

(1.12)

(5.09)

0.38

(4.67)

(1.06)

(0.42)

plans

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Foreign currency translation reserve

5.33

38.60

(35.33)

73.25

(31.93)

(33.08)

Total Other comprehensive income / (loss)

7.43

48.08

(36.04)

81.95

(29.83)

(32.19)

7

Total comprehensive income for the period / year (5+6)

375.33

366.28

339.91

1,064.95

1,056.60

1,382.17

8

Profit attributable to

Equity shareholders of the company

367.90

318.20

375.95

983.00

1,086.43

1,414.36

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

367.90

318.20

375.95

983.00

1,086.43

1,414.36

9

Total comprehensive income attributable to

Equity shareholders of the company

375.33

366.28

339.91

1,064.95

1,056.60

1,382.17

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

375.33

366.28

339.91

1,064.95

1,056.60

1,382.17

10

Earnings per share

(Face value of Re. 1/- each) (not annualised)

Basic and diluted

3.11

2.69

3.14

8.31

9.08

11.85

See accompanying notes to the financial results

Notes:

  • The financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34'). The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on November 12, 2022.
  • The Limited Review as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been completed by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, quarter ended June 30, 2022 and audit for the year ended December 31, 2021. The audit / review reports for the aforementioned results are not modified.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company and its USA subsidiaries had obtained a forgivable loan of Rs. 224.04 million (USD 3.04 million) under Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by Small Business Administration, United States of America ("SBA").

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company and its USA subsidiaries received the approval for forgiveness of the entire loan amount upon satisfaction of the underlying conditions. Consequently to the approval, the amount of forgivable loan was recognised as income and presented under the head "Other income".

  • The Code on Social Security, 2020 ('Code') relating to employee benefits during employment and post-employment received Presidential assent in September 2020 and was published in the Gazette of India. However, the date on which the Code will come into effect has not been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective.

5 The consolidated segment information is set out in Annexure A.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Sd/-

Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.)

Place : NOIDA

President & Senior Executive Director

Date : November 12, 2022

DIN: 00006966

Annexure A

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Segment Information

(Rs. in million)

S.No.

Particulars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

30.09.2022

30.06.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Segment revenue

- Information technology services

3,688.36

3,484.57

2,851.23

10,379.61

7,693.52

10,753.43

- Business process outsourcing services

307.59

278.17

212.76

816.55

595.09

827.97

Total

3,995.95

3,762.74

3,063.99

11,196.16

8,288.61

11,581.40

Less: Elimination of intersegment sales

13.56

12.96

6.25

32.91

18.68

25.01

Revenue from operations

3,982.39

3,749.78

3,057.74

11,163.25

8,269.93

11,556.39

  • Segment results before tax, interest and exceptional items

- Information technology services

395.47

354.79

436.17

1,081.40

976.74

1,357.85

- Business process outsourcing services

98.47

76.48

49.02

221.01

147.56

200.96

Total

493.94

431.27

485.19

1,302.41

1,124.30

1,558.81

(i)

Finance costs

(11.48)

(10.29)

(11.98)

(32.94)

(35.43)

(49.12)

(ii)

Interest income

6.60

8.88

17.87

26.26

53.10

66.85

(iii)

Other unallocable income (refer to Note 3)

3.79

3.32

3.33

34.64

231.30

234.98

(iv)

Other unallocable expenses

(38.23)

(40.58)

(27.68)

(108.74)

(80.79)

(110.80)

Profit before tax

454.62

392.60

466.73

1,221.63

1,292.48

1,700.72

Note: Assets and liabilities of the Company are used interchangeably between segments and the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) does not review assets and liabilities at reportable segment level. Accordingly, segment disclosure relating to assets and liabilities has not been provided as per Ind AS 108.

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC053579

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Rs. in million, except per share data)

S.No.

Particulars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

30.09.2022

30.06.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

  • Income

(a)

Revenue from operations

2,172.71

2,019.47

1,540.09

5,960.70

4,090.73

5,775.01

(b)

Other income (refer to Note 3 and 4)

9.36

24.19

228.43

54.88

340.92

467.27

Total income

2,182.07

2,043.66

1,768.52

6,015.58

4,431.65

6,242.28

  • Expenses

(a)

Employee benefits expense

1,434.20

1,337.18

1,026.38

4,046.62

2,820.56

3,969.88

(b)

Finance costs

10.10

8.87

9.27

27.84

27.53

38.26

(c) Depreciation and amortisation expense

48.14

45.44

36.81

138.59

104.44

146.49

(d)

Other expenses

336.05

319.74

200.37

850.24

511.91

728.72

Total expenses

1,828.49

1,711.23

1,272.83

5,063.29

3,464.44

4,883.35

3

Profit before tax

353.58

332.43

495.69

952.29

967.21

1,358.93

4

Tax expense

(a)

Current tax

71.99

90.58

68.91

220.78

180.47

245.27

(b)

Deferred tax credit

(14.67)

(33.59)

(7.05)

(55.70)

(38.45)

(43.81)

Total tax expense

57.32

56.99

61.86

165.08

142.02

201.46

5

Net profit for the period / year

296.26

275.44

433.83

787.21

825.19

1,157.47

6

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans

3.22

14.57

(1.09)

13.37

3.15

1.31

(b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the

(1.12)

(5.09)

0.38

(4.67)

(1.06)

(0.42)

defined benefit plans

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

-

(0.18)

(0.18)

Total Other comprehensive income / (loss)

2.10

9.48

(0.71)

8.70

1.91

0.71

7

Total comprehensive income for the period / year

298.36

284.92

433.12

795.91

827.10

1,158.18

(5+6)

8

Earnings per share

(Face value of Re. 1/- each) (not annualised)

Basic and diluted

2.50

2.33

3.63

6.65

6.90

9.70

See accompanying notes to the financial results

Notes:

  • The financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34').The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on November 12, 2022.
  • The Statutory Auditors have carried out an audit for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, quarter ended June 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021. The audit report for the aforementioned results is not modified.
  • The Company has received dividend from its wholly owned subsidiary amounting to Rs. 3.40 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company has also received dividend from its wholly owned subsidiaries amounting to Rs. 172.94 millioin during quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and Rs. 238.88 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.

The aforesaid dividend is recorded under "Other Income".

  • During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had obtained a forgivable loan of Rs. 31.76 million (USD 431,700) under Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by Small Business Administration, United States of America ("SBA").
    During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company received the approval for forgiveness of the entire loan amount upon satisfaction of the underlying conditions. Consequently to the approval, the amount of forgivable loan was recognised as income and presented under the head "Other income".
  • The Code on Social Security, 2020 ('Code') relating to employee benefits during employment and post-employment received Presidential assent in September 2020 and was published in the Gazette of India. However, the date on which the Code will come into effect has not been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective.

6 The standalone segment information is set out in Annexure A.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Sd/-

Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.)

Place : NOIDA

President & Senior Executive Director

Date : November 12, 2022

DIN: 00006966

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
09/01R International : Transcript of the Investor Call Q2-2022
PU
08/31R International : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/29R International : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
08/24R International : Systems Investo Pesentation Q2-2022
PU
08/24Transcript : R Systems International Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, ..
CI
08/23R International : Systems – Schedule of Investos/ Analysts call
PU
08/05R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
08/05R International : Results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/05R International : Re-appointment
PU
08/05R Systems International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 28 748 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 267
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-25.12%357
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 780
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.30%150 587
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.12%129 444
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 388
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.83%81 747