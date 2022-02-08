Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting

02/08/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
R Systems Announces its Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the 01st meeting of year 2022 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 through Video Conferencing to inter alia transact the following businesses:

  • To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Further, it may please be noted that the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company continues to remain closed for the directors/ officers/ designated persons of the Company in accordance with "R Systems International Limited Code of Conduct for Internal Procedures and to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 until 48 hours from the date of declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Intimation to Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
07:12aR INTERNATIONAL : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : R Systems International Limited, Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2021
CI
2021R INTERNATIONAL : Systems – Investo Pesentation of Investos/ Analysts call
PU
2021R INTERNATIONAL : Systems – Schedule of Investos/ Analysts call
PU
2021R Systems International Limited Approves Second Interim Dividend for the Year 2021, Pay..
CI
2021R Systems International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Tranche Update on R Systems International Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Au..
CI
2021R Systems International Limited's Equity Buyback announced on August 6, 2021, has close..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : R Systems International Limited, Q2 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2021
CI
2021R Systems International Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 1,333,000 shares, for I..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 806 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 822 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 537 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 728 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 796
Free-Float 1,39%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-9.54%465
ACCENTURE PLC-17.03%217 383
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.09%187 217
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.68%123 077
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.15%96 267
SNOWFLAKE INC.-13.45%89 804