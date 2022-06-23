R International : Systems Announces the outcome of its Annual Geneal Meeting (along with Voting esults)

We wish to inform you that the shareholders of the Company at the Twenty Eighth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 20, 2022 through video conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") have approved the following items as per the Notice of AGM dated May 13, 2022 by way of requisite majority through remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM:

Adoption of audited financial statements (including consolidated financial statements) of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.

Confirmation of two interim dividends of Rs. 2.50/- and Rs. 3.20/- per equity share, declared and paid during the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Re-appointment of Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.) (DIN: 00006966), as director of the Company who retired by rotation and being eligible, offered himself for re-appointment.

Re-appointment of M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Appointment of Mr. Sartaj Singh Rekhi for holding office or place of profit.

Revision in the terms of payment of remuneration to Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.) (DIN:00006966), President and Senior Executive Director of the Company.

Revision in the terms of payment of remuneration to Mr. Avirag Jain (DIN:00004801), Director & Chief Technology Officer of the Company.

