Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
R Systems Announces the outcome of the Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") at its 02nd meeting of 2022 held on March 26, 2022 commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 11 : 15 A.M. has inter alia discussed and approved the following business items

  • Approved the revision in the remuneration of Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.) (DIN: 00006966), President & Senior Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
  • Approved the revision in the remuneration of Mr. Avirag Jain (DIN: 00004801), Director & Chief Technology Officer of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchange:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Business Approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
03/17R INTERNATIONAL : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
03/03R INTERNATIONAL : Systems Investo Pesentation Q4-2021
PU
03/02TRANSCRIPT : R Systems International Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
02/28R INTERNATIONAL : Systems – Schedule of Investos/ Analysts call
PU
02/18R INTERNATIONAL : Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/18R INTERNATIONAL : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
02/18R INTERNATIONAL : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
02/18R INTERNATIONAL : Financial Result Updates
PU
02/18R Systems International's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/08R INTERNATIONAL : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 921 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 32 510 M 426 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 035
Free-Float 1,38%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-15.32%426
ACCENTURE PLC-20.95%207 572
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.83%179 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.73%118 124
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.59%103 148
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.17%92 007