R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") at its 02nd meeting of 2022 held on March 26, 2022 commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 11 : 15 A.M. has inter alia discussed and approved the following business items

Approved the revision in the remuneration of Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.) (DIN: 00006966), President & Senior Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Approved the revision in the remuneration of Mr. Avirag Jain (DIN: 00004801), Director & Chief Technology Officer of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchange:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Business Approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)