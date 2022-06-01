R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on June 01, 2022, commenced at 08:45 A.M. and concluded at 9:35 A.M. has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2022 at the rate of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each.

Interim Dividend for the year 2022 will be paid on or before June 30, 2022 to those shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members and as beneficial owners in the depositories, determined with reference to the book closure from June 16, 2022 to June 20, 2022 (both days inclusive).

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchange:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

