  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-30
228.70 INR   +3.06%
10:02aR INTERNATIONAL : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
03:02aR Systems International Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on or Before June 30, 2022
CI
05/27R INTERNATIONAL : Transcript of the Investor Call Q1-2022
PU
News 
All News

R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
R Systems Announces the outcome of the Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on June 01, 2022, commenced at 08:45 A.M. and concluded at 9:35 A.M. has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2022 at the rate of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each.

Interim Dividend for the year 2022 will be paid on or before June 30, 2022 to those shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members and as beneficial owners in the depositories, determined with reference to the book closure from June 16, 2022 to June 20, 2022 (both days inclusive).

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchange:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
