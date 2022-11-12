R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

This is to inform you that the 06th meeting of 2022 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 to inter alia transact the following business:

To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

