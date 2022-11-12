Advanced search
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
243.00 INR   +2.88%
R International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting

11/12/2022 | 05:12am EST
R Systems Announces the outcome of the Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the 06th meeting of 2022 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 to inter alia transact the following business:

  • To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Intimation to Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 28 748 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 267
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-25.12%357
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 780
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.30%150 587
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.12%129 444
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 388
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.83%81 747