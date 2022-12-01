Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532735   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
254.10 INR   -0.94%
09:24aR International : Systems – Schedule of Investos/ Analysts call
PU
11/29The Circuitous Rules And Regulations Surrounding ODI Through FDI Transactions
AQ
11/17R International : Corporate disclosure under sebi (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R International : Systems – Schedule of Investos/ Analysts call

12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
R Systems - Schedule of Investors/ Analysts call

We wish to inform you that the Investors/ Analysts call of R Systems International Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, December 05, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) to discuss the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

Details of the Conference call are as under:

DIAL-IN NUMBERS

India

(+91 22) 62801139 / (+91 22) 7115 8040

International

Hong Kong - 800 964 448
Singapore - 800 101 2045
UK - 0 808 101 1573
USA - 1 866 746 2133

Intimation to Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Attachments

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
09:24aR International : Systems – Schedule of Investos/ Analysts call
PU
11/29The Circuitous Rules And Regulations Surrounding ODI Through FDI Transactions
AQ
11/17R International : Corporate disclosure under sebi (listing obligations and disclosure requ..
PU
11/17INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
RE
11/17Blackstone to Acquire Majority Stake in Indian IT Services Company
MT
11/16Blackstone to buy majority stake in Indian IT firm R Systems for $359 mln
RE
11/16Blackstone to take majority stake in India's R Systems
RE
11/16Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P. managed by..
CI
11/16Bcp Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., Blackstone Capital ..
CI
11/12R International : Results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 30 061 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 462
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-21.69%369
ACCENTURE PLC-30.53%189 610
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.30%152 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.40%134 624
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.25%109 573
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.39%84 210