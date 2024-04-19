B R I S C O E
R.T. BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31, MARCH 2024
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the quarter ended 31 March 2024
3 months to
3 months to
%
March 2024
March 2023
Change
N'000
N'000
Revenue
4,825,426
3,774,126
28%
Cost of sales
(3,987,624)
(3,199,275)
25%
Gross profit
837,801
574,850
46%
Other income
545,388
26,635
1948%
Selling and distribution expenses
(13,035)
(11,845)
10%
Administrative expenses
(543,893)
(396,451)
37%
Results from operating activities
826,262
193,188
328%
Finance costs
(289,701)
(253,477)
14%
Net finance costs
(289,701)
(253,477)
14.3%
Profit / (Loss) before income tax
536,561
(60,289)
-990.0%
Income tax expense
(171,700)
-
0.0%
Profit / (Loss) for the period
364,862
(60,289)
-705.2%
Total comprehensive (loss)/profit
364,862
(60,289)
-705.2%
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
364,862
(60,289)
-705.2%
364,862
(60,289)
-705.2%
Earnings per share
Basic & Diluted (Kobo)
31.02
(5.13)
-705.2%
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
Consolidated statements of financial position
As at 31 March 2024
%
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Change
Non-current assets
N'000
N'000
Property, plant and equipment
4,463,129
4,638,894
-4%
Intangible assets
2,486
2,706
-8%
Other receivables
1,191,335
1,036,148
15%
Total non-current assets
5,656,950
5,677,748
-0.4%
Current assets
Inventories
1,371,112
2,377,720
-42%
Inventories under development
516,921
227,179
128%
Trade and other receivables
1,322,934
1,811,413
-27%
Other Current Assets
75,452
62,630
20%
Cash and Cash Equivalents
609,098
450,000
35%
Total current assets
3,895,517
4,928,942
-21%
Total assets
9,552,467
10,606,690
-10%
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
3,112,406
3,860,494
-19%
Current tax liabilities
290,017
118,318
145%
Bank overdraft
12,145,268
12,991,854
-7%
Borrowings
400,000
460,133
-13%
Deferred income
2,362,392
2,362,392
0%
Total current liabilities
18,310,083
19,793,191
-7%
Net current liabilities
(14,414,567)
(14,864,249)
-3%
Non-current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
39,382
39,383
0%
Defined Benefits Obligations
85,964
21,939
292%
Total non-current liabities
125,346
61,322
104%
Net liabilities
(8,882,962)
(9,247,823)
-4%
Equity
Share capital
588,177
588,177
0%
Share premium account
409,862
409,862
0%
Revaluation Reserve
3,174,364
3,174,364
0%
Retained earnings
(13,055,364)
(13,420,226)
-3%
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(8,882,962)
(9,247,823)
-4%
Total equity
(8,882,962)
(9,247,823)
-4%
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 18 April, 2024 and signed on its behalf by the Directors listed below:
Sir. Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu (Chairman) FRC/2014/PRO/DIR/003/00000006788
Mr. Oluseyi Onajide (Managing Director) FRC/2013/PRO/DIR/003/00000002194
Additionally certified by:
Mr. Jubril Shittu (Chief Financial Officer) FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000000728
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
Consolidated statements of cash flows
For the quarter ended 31 March 2024
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
N '000
N '000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit / (Loss) for the year
364,862
(1,242,790)
Adjustments for:
Finance income
(6,752)
(7,768)
Finance expense
22,405
107,547
Employee benefit plan charged
-
12,284
Depreciation
15,340
60,826
Amortisation of Intangible assets
1,369
756
Return on planned asset
-
(6,583)
Profit on sale of PPE
(524,593)
(119,995)
Income Tax
171,700
289,030
44,331
(906,693)
Changes in:
Other receivables
(155,187)
(534,772)
Inventories
1,006,608
(1,517,459)
Inventories under development
(289,742)
(119,088)
Trade and other receivables
488,479
741,463
Prepayments / Other Current Assets
(12,822)
(18,152)
Trade and other payables
(687,917)
1,416,282
Cash generated from (used in) operating activities
393,750
(938,419)
Defined employee benefits paid
-
(2,096)
Tax paid
-
(315,345)
Net Cash generated from (used in) operating activitie
393,750
(1,255,860)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
700,000
275,100
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(12,279)
(63,201)
Net cash used in investing activities
687,721
211,899
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest on loans
(22,405)
(107,547)
Interest income
6,752
7,768
Movement in LPO financing facility
(60,133)
322,248
Net cash used in financing activities
(75,786)
222,469
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
1,005,685
(821,493)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
(12,541,854)
(11,720,362)
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March
(11,536,170)
(12,541,854)
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the quarter ended 31 March 2024
Attributable to
Non
Share
Share
Revaluation
Retained
Owners of the
Controlling
Capital
premium
reserve
Earnings
company
Interest
Total Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
588,177
409,862
3,174,364
(12,167,953)
(7,995,549)
-
(7,995,549)
Loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,242,790)
(1,242,790)
-
(1,242,790)
Re-measurement loss on defined benefit plans
(9,483)
(9,483)
(9,483)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(1,252,273)
(1,252,273)
-
(1,252,273)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in
equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of NCI without a change in control
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2023
588,177
409,862
3,174,364
(13,420,226)
(9,247,823)
-
(9,247,823)
Balance at 1 January 2024
588,177
409,862
3,174,364
(13,420,226)
(9,247,823)
-
(9,247,823)
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
-
364,862
364,862
-
364,862
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
-
364,862
364,862
-
364,862
Balance at 31 March 2024
588,177
409,862
3,174,364
(13,055,364)
(8,882,962)
-
(8,882,962)
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
-
Reporting entity
R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) PLC (the 'Company') is domiciled in Nigeria. The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 9 March 1957 and became a public limited liability company in 1973. The Company's registered office is at 18, Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Oshodi, Lagos State. This financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively 'the Group' and individually 'Group companies'). The Group is primarily engaged in the sales and servicing of Toyota and Ford motor vehicles, technical equipment, including forklifts, industrial compressors, mining and drilling equipment and generating sets, facility management, property development and leasing of property.
- Basis of preparation
-
Statement of compliance
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act Cap C20, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria Act, 2011. They were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 18th April 2024.
- Basis of measurement
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for defined benefit liability measured at the present value of the defined benefit obligation, inventories measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value and property plant and equipment (land and building) measured at fair value as described in note 4 to the financial statements. Financial assets and liabilities are measured initially at fair value/less transaction cost and subsequently measured at amortised cost.
- Functional and presentation currency
These consolidated financial statements have been presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.
- Use of judgments and estimates
In preparing these financial statements, management has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognised prospectively. In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
- Statement of compliance
- Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the year ended 31 December 2023.
- Securities Trading Policy
The Board has a Securities Trading Policy which is applicable to all employees, directors, audit committee members and connected employees of auditors, consultants and contractors of the company and its subsidiaries. The terms of the policy are no less exacting than the standard set in the Listing Rules of The Nigerian Stock Exchange. A copy of the policy is on the company's website.
- Free Float
The free float of the company is in full compliance with the minimum free float requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the Main Board. The free float analysis of the issued and paid-up share capital of the company as at March 31, 2024 and April 18, 2024 when the consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 were approved is as follows:
Ordinary shares
Ordinary shares
held as at 31
% held as at
held as at 18
% held as at
March 2024
31 March 2024
April 2024
18 April 2024
Units
Strategic Shareholding
437,131,724
37.16
437,131,724
37.16
Director's Direct Shareholding
1,915,273
0.16
1,915,273
0.16
Staff Schemes
13,255,923
1.13
13,255,923
1.13
Free Float
724,049,136
61.55
724,049,136
61.55
Total
1,176,352,056
100
1,176,352,056
100
Value (NGN)
Strategic Shareholding
240,422,448
37.16
236,051,131
37.16
Director's Direct Shareholding
1,053,400
0.16
1,034,247
0.16
Staff Schemes
7,290,758
1.13
7,158,198
1.13
Free Float
398,227,025
61.55
390,986,533
61.55
Total
646,993,631
100
635,230,110
100
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
6 Financial Risk Management
The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the group's financial performance.
This interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in an annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.
7
-
Basis of segmentation
The Group has the following strategic divisions, which are its reportable segments. These divisions offer different products and services, and are managed separately because they require different technology and marketing strategies.
The following summary describes the operations of each reportable segment
Reportable segments
Motor Vehicles Industrial equipment
Aftersales service
Property development
Operations
Sale of Toyota Vehicles
Sale and marketing of industrial equipment
Servicing and maintenance of Toyota and Ford vehicles, Industrial and Material Handling Equipment
Facility Management, Development, sale and leasing of property.
The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) reviews the internal management reports of each division at least quarterly.
-
Information about reportable segments
Revenue
An analysis of revenue is as follows:
31-03-24
31-03-23
N'000
N'000
Motor vehicles and accessories
3,738,677
3,048,514
Industrial equipment
303,396
291,778
Aftersales services and parts
646,527
348,227
Property development & facility management
136,826
85,607
4,825,426
3,774,126
Turnover is derived substantially from sales and services rendered in Nigeria.
8 Other income
31-03-24
31-03-23
N'000
N'000
Rental income
7,126
10,476
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
524,593
-
Other sundry income
13,670
16,159
545,389
26,635
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
9 Finance costs
31-03-24
31-03-23
N'000
N'000
Interest on bank overdrafts and loans
267,296
215,596
Interest on commercial papers
16,604
21,532
Bank Charges
5,802
16,349
289,701
253,477
10 Cash and cash equivalents
For the purpose of the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand and in banks, short term investments with an original maturity of three months or less, net of outstanding bank overdrafts and short term loans. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period as shown in the statement of cash flows can be reconciled to the related items in the statement of financial position as follows:
31-03-24
31-12-23
N'000
N'000
Cash in hand
24,643
8,410
Bank balance
584,455
441,590
609,098
450,000
Less: Bank overdrafts and short term loans
(12,145,268)
(12,991,854)
(11,536,170)
(12,541,854)
11
Trade and other receivables
31-03-24
31-12-23
N'000
N'000
Trade receivables
1,322,934
1,368,275
Staff loans and advance
4,873
7,490
Other receivables
2,683,592
2,968,926
Allowance for Impairments
(1,497,130)
(1,497,130)
2,514,269
2,847,561
12
Trade and other payables
31-03-24
31-12-23
N'000
N'000
Trade payable
2,297,440
2,399,154
Other payables:
Due to related parties
13,984
434,190
Dividend payable
20,659
20,659
Pension payable
7,574
15,794
Other Payables
772,749
990,697
814,966
1,461,340
Trade and other payables
3,112,406
3,860,494
R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
13
Bank Overdrafts
31-03-24
31-12-23
N'000
N'000
Unsecured - at amortised cost
Bank overdrafts
12,145,268
12,991,854
Commercial papers
-
-
12,145,268
12,991,854
14
Borrowings
31-03-24
31-12-23
N'000
N'000
LPO finance facility
400,000
460,133
Letter of Credit
-
-
400,000
460,133
