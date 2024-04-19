R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

6 Financial Risk Management

The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the group's financial performance.

This interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in an annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.

7