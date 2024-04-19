B R I S C O E

R.T. BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31, MARCH 2024

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the quarter ended 31 March 2024

3 months to

3 months to

%

March 2024

March 2023

Change

N'000

N'000

Revenue

4,825,426

3,774,126

28%

Cost of sales

(3,987,624)

(3,199,275)

25%

Gross profit

837,801

574,850

46%

Other income

545,388

26,635

1948%

Selling and distribution expenses

(13,035)

(11,845)

10%

Administrative expenses

(543,893)

(396,451)

37%

Results from operating activities

826,262

193,188

328%

Finance costs

(289,701)

(253,477)

14%

Net finance costs

(289,701)

(253,477)

14.3%

Profit / (Loss) before income tax

536,561

(60,289)

-990.0%

Income tax expense

(171,700)

-

0.0%

Profit / (Loss) for the period

364,862

(60,289)

-705.2%

Total comprehensive (loss)/profit

364,862

(60,289)

-705.2%

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

364,862

(60,289)

-705.2%

364,862

(60,289)

-705.2%

Earnings per share

Basic & Diluted (Kobo)

31.02

(5.13)

-705.2%

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

Consolidated statements of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

%

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

Change

Non-current assets

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

4,463,129

4,638,894

-4%

Intangible assets

2,486

2,706

-8%

Other receivables

1,191,335

1,036,148

15%

Total non-current assets

5,656,950

5,677,748

-0.4%

Current assets

Inventories

1,371,112

2,377,720

-42%

Inventories under development

516,921

227,179

128%

Trade and other receivables

1,322,934

1,811,413

-27%

Other Current Assets

75,452

62,630

20%

Cash and Cash Equivalents

609,098

450,000

35%

Total current assets

3,895,517

4,928,942

-21%

Total assets

9,552,467

10,606,690

-10%

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,112,406

3,860,494

-19%

Current tax liabilities

290,017

118,318

145%

Bank overdraft

12,145,268

12,991,854

-7%

Borrowings

400,000

460,133

-13%

Deferred income

2,362,392

2,362,392

0%

Total current liabilities

18,310,083

19,793,191

-7%

Net current liabilities

(14,414,567)

(14,864,249)

-3%

Non-current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

39,382

39,383

0%

Defined Benefits Obligations

85,964

21,939

292%

Total non-current liabities

125,346

61,322

104%

Net liabilities

(8,882,962)

(9,247,823)

-4%

Equity

Share capital

588,177

588,177

0%

Share premium account

409,862

409,862

0%

Revaluation Reserve

3,174,364

3,174,364

0%

Retained earnings

(13,055,364)

(13,420,226)

-3%

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(8,882,962)

(9,247,823)

-4%

Total equity

(8,882,962)

(9,247,823)

-4%

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 18 April, 2024 and signed on its behalf by the Directors listed below:

Sir. Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu (Chairman) FRC/2014/PRO/DIR/003/00000006788

Mr. Oluseyi Onajide (Managing Director) FRC/2013/PRO/DIR/003/00000002194

Additionally certified by:

Mr. Jubril Shittu (Chief Financial Officer) FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000000728

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

Consolidated statements of cash flows

For the quarter ended 31 March 2024

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

N '000

N '000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit / (Loss) for the year

364,862

(1,242,790)

Adjustments for:

Finance income

(6,752)

(7,768)

Finance expense

22,405

107,547

Employee benefit plan charged

-

12,284

Depreciation

15,340

60,826

Amortisation of Intangible assets

1,369

756

Return on planned asset

-

(6,583)

Profit on sale of PPE

(524,593)

(119,995)

Income Tax

171,700

289,030

44,331

(906,693)

Changes in:

Other receivables

(155,187)

(534,772)

Inventories

1,006,608

(1,517,459)

Inventories under development

(289,742)

(119,088)

Trade and other receivables

488,479

741,463

Prepayments / Other Current Assets

(12,822)

(18,152)

Trade and other payables

(687,917)

1,416,282

Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

393,750

(938,419)

Defined employee benefits paid

-

(2,096)

Tax paid

-

(315,345)

Net Cash generated from (used in) operating activitie

393,750

(1,255,860)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

700,000

275,100

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(12,279)

(63,201)

Net cash used in investing activities

687,721

211,899

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest on loans

(22,405)

(107,547)

Interest income

6,752

7,768

Movement in LPO financing facility

(60,133)

322,248

Net cash used in financing activities

(75,786)

222,469

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

1,005,685

(821,493)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

(12,541,854)

(11,720,362)

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March

(11,536,170)

(12,541,854)

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the quarter ended 31 March 2024

Attributable to

Non

Share

Share

Revaluation

Retained

Owners of the

Controlling

Capital

premium

reserve

Earnings

company

Interest

Total Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2023

588,177

409,862

3,174,364

(12,167,953)

(7,995,549)

-

(7,995,549)

Loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,242,790)

(1,242,790)

-

(1,242,790)

Re-measurement loss on defined benefit plans

(9,483)

(9,483)

(9,483)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(1,252,273)

(1,252,273)

-

(1,252,273)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in

equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of NCI without a change in control

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2023

588,177

409,862

3,174,364

(13,420,226)

(9,247,823)

-

(9,247,823)

Balance at 1 January 2024

588,177

409,862

3,174,364

(13,420,226)

(9,247,823)

-

(9,247,823)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

-

364,862

364,862

-

364,862

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive profit

-

-

-

364,862

364,862

-

364,862

Balance at 31 March 2024

588,177

409,862

3,174,364

(13,055,364)

(8,882,962)

-

(8,882,962)

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

  1. Reporting entity
    R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) PLC (the 'Company') is domiciled in Nigeria. The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 9 March 1957 and became a public limited liability company in 1973. The Company's registered office is at 18, Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Oshodi, Lagos State. This financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively 'the Group' and individually 'Group companies'). The Group is primarily engaged in the sales and servicing of Toyota and Ford motor vehicles, technical equipment, including forklifts, industrial compressors, mining and drilling equipment and generating sets, facility management, property development and leasing of property.
  2. Basis of preparation
    1. Statement of compliance
      These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act Cap C20, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria Act, 2011. They were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 18th April 2024.
    2. Basis of measurement
      The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for defined benefit liability measured at the present value of the defined benefit obligation, inventories measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value and property plant and equipment (land and building) measured at fair value as described in note 4 to the financial statements. Financial assets and liabilities are measured initially at fair value/less transaction cost and subsequently measured at amortised cost.
    3. Functional and presentation currency
      These consolidated financial statements have been presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.
    4. Use of judgments and estimates
      In preparing these financial statements, management has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognised prospectively. In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
  4. Significant accounting policies
    The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the year ended 31 December 2023.
  1. Securities Trading Policy
    The Board has a Securities Trading Policy which is applicable to all employees, directors, audit committee members and connected employees of auditors, consultants and contractors of the company and its subsidiaries. The terms of the policy are no less exacting than the standard set in the Listing Rules of The Nigerian Stock Exchange. A copy of the policy is on the company's website.
  2. Free Float
    The free float of the company is in full compliance with the minimum free float requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the Main Board. The free float analysis of the issued and paid-up share capital of the company as at March 31, 2024 and April 18, 2024 when the consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 were approved is as follows:

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares

held as at 31

% held as at

held as at 18

% held as at

March 2024

31 March 2024

April 2024

18 April 2024

Units

Strategic Shareholding

437,131,724

37.16

437,131,724

37.16

Director's Direct Shareholding

1,915,273

0.16

1,915,273

0.16

Staff Schemes

13,255,923

1.13

13,255,923

1.13

Free Float

724,049,136

61.55

724,049,136

61.55

Total

1,176,352,056

100

1,176,352,056

100

Value (NGN)

Strategic Shareholding

240,422,448

37.16

236,051,131

37.16

Director's Direct Shareholding

1,053,400

0.16

1,034,247

0.16

Staff Schemes

7,290,758

1.13

7,158,198

1.13

Free Float

398,227,025

61.55

390,986,533

61.55

Total

646,993,631

100

635,230,110

100

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

6 Financial Risk Management

The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the group's financial performance.

This interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in an annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.

7

  1. Basis of segmentation
    The Group has the following strategic divisions, which are its reportable segments. These divisions offer different products and services, and are managed separately because they require different technology and marketing strategies.
    The following summary describes the operations of each reportable segment

Reportable segments

Motor Vehicles Industrial equipment

Aftersales service

Property development

Operations

Sale of Toyota Vehicles

Sale and marketing of industrial equipment

Servicing and maintenance of Toyota and Ford vehicles, Industrial and Material Handling Equipment

Facility Management, Development, sale and leasing of property.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) reviews the internal management reports of each division at least quarterly.

  1. Information about reportable segments
    Revenue
    An analysis of revenue is as follows:

31-03-24

31-03-23

N'000

N'000

Motor vehicles and accessories

3,738,677

3,048,514

Industrial equipment

303,396

291,778

Aftersales services and parts

646,527

348,227

Property development & facility management

136,826

85,607

4,825,426

3,774,126

Turnover is derived substantially from sales and services rendered in Nigeria.

8 Other income

31-03-24

31-03-23

N'000

N'000

Rental income

7,126

10,476

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

524,593

-

Other sundry income

13,670

16,159

545,389

26,635

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

9 Finance costs

31-03-24

31-03-23

N'000

N'000

Interest on bank overdrafts and loans

267,296

215,596

Interest on commercial papers

16,604

21,532

Bank Charges

5,802

16,349

289,701

253,477

10 Cash and cash equivalents

For the purpose of the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand and in banks, short term investments with an original maturity of three months or less, net of outstanding bank overdrafts and short term loans. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period as shown in the statement of cash flows can be reconciled to the related items in the statement of financial position as follows:

31-03-24

31-12-23

N'000

N'000

Cash in hand

24,643

8,410

Bank balance

584,455

441,590

609,098

450,000

Less: Bank overdrafts and short term loans

(12,145,268)

(12,991,854)

(11,536,170)

(12,541,854)

11

Trade and other receivables

31-03-24

31-12-23

N'000

N'000

Trade receivables

1,322,934

1,368,275

Staff loans and advance

4,873

7,490

Other receivables

2,683,592

2,968,926

Allowance for Impairments

(1,497,130)

(1,497,130)

2,514,269

2,847,561

12

Trade and other payables

31-03-24

31-12-23

N'000

N'000

Trade payable

2,297,440

2,399,154

Other payables:

Due to related parties

13,984

434,190

Dividend payable

20,659

20,659

Pension payable

7,574

15,794

Other Payables

772,749

990,697

814,966

1,461,340

Trade and other payables

3,112,406

3,860,494

R.T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

13

Bank Overdrafts

31-03-24

31-12-23

N'000

N'000

Unsecured - at amortised cost

Bank overdrafts

12,145,268

12,991,854

Commercial papers

-

-

12,145,268

12,991,854

14

Borrowings

31-03-24

31-12-23

N'000

N'000

LPO finance facility

400,000

460,133

Letter of Credit

-

-

400,000

460,133

