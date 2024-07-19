-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/3y2kn6pz
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.61 USD
|+0.96%
|+0.96%
|+19.30%
|01:58am
|MEDIA-TowerBrook, CD&R consider joining forces to bid for R1 RCM - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Jul. 10
|GoHealth, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
|CI
-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/3y2kn6pz
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|MEDIA-TowerBrook, CD&R consider joining forces to bid for R1 RCM - Bloomberg News
|RE
|GoHealth, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
|CI
|Deutsche Bank Raises R1 RCM's Price Target to $16 From $14, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|Financial Shares Edge Lower -- Financials Roundup
|DJ
|PE firm New Mountain values R1 RCM at nearly $6 bln in take-private deal
|RE
|Private-equity firm New Mountain proposes R1 RCM buyout, WSJ reports
|RE
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|R1 RCM Shares Fall After New Mountain Lowers Takeover Offer
|MT
|Transcript : R1 RCM Inc. - Special Call
|Transcript : R1 RCM Inc. Presents at Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-05-2024 10:30 AM
|Transcript : R1 RCM Inc. Presents at Bank of America Health Care Conference 2024, May-16-2024 08:00 AM
|Deutsche Bank Adjusts R1 RCM Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|Health Care Slips as Defensive Investors Rotate to Utilities - Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|R1 RCM Swings to Loss in Q1, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Tranche Update on R1 RCM Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 2, 2021.
|CI
|Transcript : R1 RCM Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024
|R1 RCM Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024
|CI
|R1 RCM Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|R1 RCM's Q1 Results to Focus on Strategic Alternatives, Change Cyberattack, RBC Says
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|KeyBanc Downgrades R1 RCM to Sector Weight From Overweight on Potential Risks to Hospital End Markets
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Traders Await -2-
|DJ
|North American Morning Briefing : Investors -2-
|DJ
|Canaccord Genuity Trims Price Target on R1 RCM to $16 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+19.30%
|5.49B
|+18.86%
|84.59B
|-24.13%
|77.33B
|+1.48%
|27.12B
|+7.70%
|18.49B
|-5.56%
|18.19B
|+6.50%
|16.49B
|+61.48%
|13.55B
|+74.34%
|13.03B
|-27.89%
|12.43B