R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the financial performance and patient experience for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. The Companyâs scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organizationâs infrastructure, driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. The Company delivers solutions to customers through technology, intellectual property (IP), global scale, and operational excellence. Its Intelligent Automation modernizes processes, removes friction, and simplifies revenue cycle management (RCM). Its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its platform depends on the availability and pricing of equipment and technical infrastructure from third parties, including Microsoft Azure. It serves over 3,700 hospitals, including 93 of the top 100 health systems, and over 30,000 physicians.