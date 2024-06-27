Technology Teach-In
A Deep Dive into Key Focus Areas and the R1 Platform
June 27, 2024 • Steve Albert & Brian Gambs
Disclaimers
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and relationships, plans, future growth and future performance, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to complete or integrate acquisitions as planned and to realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, including the acquisition of Acclara, statements about challenges faced by health systems and their revenue cycle operations and the role of the Company's solutions therein, impacts of the Change Healthcare cyberattack and the customer bankruptcy on the Company, the Company's strategic initiatives, the Company's capital plans, the Company's costs, the Company's ability to successfully implement new technologies, the Company's future financial and operational performance, and the Company's liquidity. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this presentation, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: (i) the impact that the review of strategic alternatives could have on the Company or its stock price; (ii) the outcome and timing of the review of strategic alternatives and a suspension thereof; (iii) economic downturns and market conditions beyond the Company's control, including high inflation; (iv) the quality of global financial markets; (v) the Company's ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisitions of Cloudmed and Acclara; (vi) the Company's ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; (vii) the development of markets for the Company's revenue cycle management offering; (viii) variability in the lead time of prospective customers; (ix) competition within the market; (x) breaches or failures of the Company's information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer's data; (xi) delayed or unsuccessful implementation of the Company's technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; (xii) disruptions in or damages to the Company's global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; (xiii) the volatility of the Company's stock price; (xiv) the impact of the recent restatements of the financial statements for the applicable periods on the price of the Company's common stock, reputation and relationships with its investors, suppliers, customers, employees and other parties; and (xv) the Company's substantial indebtedness. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other periodic reports that the Company may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in the Company's assumptions, may cause the Company's views to change. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements.
Market, Industry and other Data
This presentation contains information regarding the Company's market and industry that is derived from third-party research and publications. That information may rely upon a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company has not independently verified its accuracy or completeness. Additionally, certain information is based on management estimates, which may have been derived from data from the Company's internal research as well as third-party sources. In presenting this information, the Company has made certain assumptions that it believes to be reasonable based on such data and other similar sources and on its knowledge of, and its experience to date in, the markets in which it operates. While the Company believes management's estimates in this presentation are reliable, such information is subject to change and may be limited by the availability of data.
Introductions
Steve Albert
Brian Gambs
EVP, Chief Product Officer
EVP, Chief Technology Officer
Agenda
- Vision and Strategy
- Focus Areas
- Platform and Ecosystem
- Automation & AI
- New Solutions
- Q&A
Tech Vision: Deliver the best tech-enabled platform
Be the provider
of choice in
revenue cycle
- Most trusted provider partner
- Best-in-classintegrated services and technology provider
Powered by Generative AI
and automation
- Modernized applications to accelerate innovation
- Automation-firstand AI-enabled platform, reduces labor by ~30- 40%1
Leveraging our
data access
and scale
- Large-scalestructured and unstructured datasets to deliver customer insights
- Unmatched insight into nationwide payer and provider coverage
For enhanced quality, improved performance, and better patient satisfaction
Note1: Labor reduction percentage is based on internal analysis and estimates, which are subject to change. Please refer
to "Disclaimers."
We innovate at scale
RCM expertise
Integrated into tech and proprietary processes
+350 proprietary methods2
+30K RCM
associates1
+20K rules and algorithms1
93 of top 100 Health Systems1
+550M annual encounters1
+95% payer connectivity1
Unmatched data
Scale, breadth, and depth
How
we win
Deeply embedded
Flexible, adaptable, controllable workflow
+5K FTEs impacted1
+200M tasks
automated/yr1
+6K automation modules1
Note1: Metrics calculated as of December 31, 2023. Note2: Metric calculated as of May 31, 2024.
We expand our tech capabilities to improve client results
Global Captive Model
India & Philippines based global captive centers deliver improved unit economics
Intelligent Automation
Launched technology platform
Leveraged RPA to automate activities improving efficiencies
Solution Expansion
Expanded technology platform and data footprint
Advanced predictive analytics, AI and ML expected to improve yield and unit economics
Go Forward Focus Areas
Augmenting our platform, deploying AI and automation to empower users, and innovating new solutions to unlock opportunities
We utilize technology to capture untapped opportunities
Priority
Objectives
Key strategic initiatives
- R1 Platform
- AI & Intelligent Automation
- New Solutions
•
Drive operational efficiencies
• Data acquisition & integration
•
Improve client results
•
Infrastructure improvements
• Increase end user satisfaction
•
Centralization & modernization
•
Eliminate manual activities
•
Next generation AI assistance
•
Reduce errors
•
AI-infused task automation
• Deliver greater impact faster
•
Enhanced self-service experience
• Leverage our data, scale, and
•
Insurance Discovery
expertise to find new revenue
•
Modular Coding
streams
•
Patient Receivables
1 R1's Platform differentiates how we deliver tech-enabled services across the revenue cycle
Revenue Cycle Steps
Unified Data Exchange
Payer Portals & Clearinghouses
Major EHRs
Banks
Leading-Edge Technologies
Generative
Intelligent
Deep Data
AI
Automation
Analytics
RCM Optimization Engines
Proprietary
Workflow
Pricing +
Rules
Orchestration
Contracts
Patient
Access
Mid-Cycle
Claims & Reimbursement
Scheduling
Pre-Reg. / Financial Clearance
Financial Counseling
Check-In / Arrival
Level of Care
Case Mgmt. / Utilization Review
CDI
Charge Compliance
Coding & Acuity Capture
Billing & Follow Up
Denials Management
Underpayments
Customer Service
Patient Pay / Pre-Collect
1 R1's data ecosystem provides unparalleled visibility
Procedures
DRGs /
Codes
Contractual
terms
Clinical
Diagnoses
Payer
Demographic
Account
Patient
R1's Data
Details
Ecosystem
Billing
Information
Denials
Activities &
Financial
Outcomes
Actions
Claim Details
Taken
Call
Transcripts
Charges
Plans
Facilities
Physician &
Provider Caregiver
Information
Appointments
Registrations
Reimburse-
ments
550M+
Patient
Encounters1
500+
Health System
Customers1
95%+
Payer
Connectivity1
Note1: All metrics calculated as of December 31, 2023.
