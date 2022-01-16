Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. R1 RCM Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCM   US7493971052

R1 RCM INC.

(RCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, RCM, ZNGA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/16/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 per share in cash. If you are an Apria shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cloudmed. Upon closing of the merger, R1 shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis while Cloudmed equity holders are expected to own approximately 30%. If you are a RCM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock that they own. If you are a Zynga shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-apr-rcm-znga-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301461624.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about R1 RCM INC.
12:01aHalper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, RCM, ZNGA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact th..
PR
01/12Cloudmed Acquisition 'Great' Strategic Fit to R1 RCM, Firm Remains Top Pick, RBC Says
MT
01/11R1 RCM : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
01/11R1 RCM INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/10RCM STOCK INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger..
BU
01/10R1 RCM to Acquire Healthcare Financial Solutions Firm Cloudmed in $4.1 Billion All-Stoc..
MT
01/10Healthcare financial solutions firm R1 RCM to buy peer Cloudmed in $4.1 bln deal
RE
01/10R1 RCM INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10R1 RCM Agrees to Acquire Cloudmed in $4.1 Billion Deal
MT
01/10R1 RCM : to Acquire Cloudmed, Creating the Strategic Revenue Partner for Healthcare Provid..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on R1 RCM INC.
More recommendations