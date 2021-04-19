R1 Announces Appointment of David Dill to Board of Directors

Log in
04/19/2021
CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of David Dill, president and chief executive officer of LifePoint Health, to the company’s board of directors, effective April 18, 2021.

“We are honored to welcome David to our board,” said Alex Mandl, lead director of R1’s board. “David brings valuable insights to the board through his years of extensive leadership, operations and financial experience in healthcare. I look forward to working with him and driving continued success for R1.”

David Dill is a veteran healthcare leader with more than 30 years of finance, operations and management experience. He joined LifePoint in 2007 as executive vice president and chief financial officer and served as president and chief operating officer from 2009 to 2018. Before joining LifePoint, Dill was executive vice president of Fresenius Medical Care North America and chief executive officer in the East Division of Fresenius Medical Care Services. He is a former chairman of the board for the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) and currently serves as a member of the FAH’s board and executive committee. Dill is also incoming chair of the board of directors for the Nashville Health Care Council and a member of the board of trustees for the Murray State University Foundation.

“I’m excited to join R1’s board during such a pivotal time for healthcare,” said Dill. “R1’s innovation and leadership in transforming one of the most critical administrative functions is highly beneficial for the industry, and I look forward to contributing my perspectives as I work with the board and management team.”

“We are very pleased to have David join R1’s board,” said Joe Flanagan, president and CEO of R1. “His experience as a successful leader of one of the largest health systems in the country will be invaluable in shaping R1’s future as we continue to grow the company and develop new solutions for our customers and the patients they serve. David’s breadth of experience builds on the immense talent and expertise of our board today, and we look forward to the continual evolution of our board through leadership and diversity across multiple dimensions.”

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

R1 RCM Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin
678.585.1206
media@r1rcm.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 448 M - -
Net income 2021 72,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 749 M 6 749 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart R1 RCM INC.
Duration : Period :
R1 RCM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R1 RCM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,17 $
Last Close Price 25,83 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Wilson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Julia Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John Sparby COO, Executive VP-Operations & Delivery
Corey Perman Executive Vice President-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R1 RCM INC.7.54%6 749
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION11.10%99 518
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.19.74%66 353
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS28.81%25 601
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.2.49%24 244
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-7.07%22 236
