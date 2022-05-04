Log in
    RCM   US7493971052

R1 RCM INC.

(RCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:00 pm EDT
22.97 USD   +1.06%
R1 RCM INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates R1 RCM Inc. - RCM

05/04/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of Cloudmed to R1 RCM Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: RCM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cloudmed equity holders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. Kuznicki Law is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nasdaqgs-rcm/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 689 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 73,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 324 M 6 324 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 21 400
Free-Float 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President & Chief Operating Officer
Rachel Wilson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Anthony J. Speranzo Chairman
Jay Sreedharan Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Harvey Ewing Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R1 RCM INC.-10.83%6 324
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.96%125 975
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-15.81%65 327
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.93%22 740
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.92%18 664
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA5.71%18 658