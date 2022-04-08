Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. R1 RCM Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCM   US7493971052

R1 RCM INC.

(RCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
26.52 USD   -0.08%
04/07R1 RCM Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 Related to Proposed Acquisition of Cloudmed
AQ
03/23Stericycle Named a Top Pick by RBC; Firm Cites Increasing Conviction in Sustained Revenue Growth; Outperform Rating, $82 Price Target Kept
MT
03/16TRANSCRIPT : R1 RCM Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022, Mar-16-2022 03:20 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R1 RCM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates R1 RCM Inc. - RCM

04/08/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Cloudmed to R1 RCM Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: RCM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cloudmed equity holders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rcm/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about R1 RCM INC.
04/07R1 RCM Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 Related to Proposed Acqui..
AQ
03/23Stericycle Named a Top Pick by RBC; Firm Cites Increasing Conviction in Sustained Reven..
MT
03/16TRANSCRIPT : R1 RCM Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022, Mar-16-20..
CI
03/10R1 RCM INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates R1 RCM Inc. - RCM
BU
03/02R1 RCM INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates R1 RCM Inc. - R..
BU
03/01R1 RCM Issues 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
GL
03/01R1 RCM Issues 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
GL
02/24R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/17R1 RCM INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/17Tranche Update on R1 RCM Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 2, 2021.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on R1 RCM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 691 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 73,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 385 M 7 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 21 400
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart R1 RCM INC.
Duration : Period :
R1 RCM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R1 RCM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,54 $
Average target price 32,86 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President & Chief Operating Officer
Rachel Wilson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Anthony J. Speranzo Chairman
Jay Sreedharan Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Harvey Ewing Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R1 RCM INC.4.12%7 385
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.44%135 989
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-0.89%76 903
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-13.47%25 334
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.6.13%19 673
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.93%19 521