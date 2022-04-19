R3D Resources : Non-Renounceable Issue

PROSPECTU

For a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every five (5) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.10 per Share to raise up to $2,309,913 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) (Entitlement Offer), as well as a Placement of $1,000,000 via the issue of 10,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.10 per Share (Placement), (together, the Offer).

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus issued in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. The Prospectus will include a cleansing offer for the purposes of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued in the Placement.

19 April 2022

Dear Shareholder

The Board of Directors is pleased to offer to all eligible R3D Resources Limited (R3D or the Company) shareholders the opportunity to participate in a one-for-five non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of New Shares at an Issue price of $0.10 per Share to raise up to $2.3 million. Eligible Shareholders are Shareholders registered at 5:00pm EST on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

This fundraising provides flexibility at a time when the Company is advancing its Copper Sulphate Project into production. This should create a sustainable cash flow to finance R3D's exploration activities in the Chillagoe region.

A sustainable cash flow would form the cornerstone of the Company's corporate strategy and differentiates R3D from most other junior resource companies, which often seek continual funding to finance their exploration.

The Company's exploration targets are not only highly prospective, but are also of a size that can create significant Shareholder value should exploration prove successful.

The Entitlement Offer is being carried out in conjunction with a $1 million placement, which is also at $0.10 per share (as announced to ASX on 5 April 2022). R3D is seeking to raise $3.3 million via the combined Placement and Entitlement Offer. The Directors intend to take up their full entitlements and place any unsubscribed Shares, as detailed in the Prospectus.

The funds raised under the Offer will be used to finalise the refurbishment of the Copper Sulphate Plant, and complete resource upgrade drilling and some selected brownfield and greenfield exploration, as detailed below.

Copper Sulphate Market

The Company's plant at Tartana will produce copper sulphate, a reagent that is used as an activator in the flotation of base metal ores in mineral processing. The consumption of copper sulphate is related to the volume of mineral processing in the market, with the larger consumers being the base metal mines in north-west Queensland and the Northern Territory, for example McArthur River, Mount Isa and Dugald River.

The majority of copper sulphate used in northern Australia is imported, with approximately 15% to 20% of the world's supply derived from Russia. The current situation in Europe has created significant uncertainty on the supply side.

Copper sulphate pricing is based on the London Metal Exchange (LME) copper price, plus a premium.

Use of Funds

As mentioned above, the funds raised under the Offer will be prioritised to finance the refurbishment of the Copper Sulphate Plant. Accordingly, if there is a lower entitlement take-up, most funds will be allocated to the plant refurbishment and associated resource definition drilling. With a full Entitlement Offer take-up and a completed Placement, R3D will embark on several exploration programmes that have the potential to create Shareholder value.