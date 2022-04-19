R3D Resources : Proposed issue of securities - R3D

Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

R3D RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Ex date 22/4/2022

+Record date 26/4/2022

Offer closing date 19/5/2022

Issue date 26/5/2022

Offer closing date 19/5/2022

Issue date 26/5/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

R3D RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

Registration Number 53111398040

1.3 ASX issuer code R3D

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is:+ Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description R3D : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise?

No

No

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

R3D : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities

to be issued 1

held 5

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

23,099,126

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be What is the offer price per +security made? for the retail offer? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.10000 Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

No Shares will be issued to a party under the Shortfall Offer if the effect would be to increase that party¿s voting power in the Company to an amount greater than 19.99%.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The Company reserves the right to issue an Eligible Shareholder a lesser number of Shortfall Securities than applied for or no Shortfall Securities at all. If the number of Shortfall Securities applied for by Eligible Shareholders exceeds the total Shortfall, the Shortfall Securities will be allocated among applying Eligible Shareholders proportionate to their existing holdings.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

26/4/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

3C.2 Ex date 22/4/2022

3C.4 Record date

26/4/2022

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue 29/4/2022

3C.6 Offer closing date 19/5/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date 16/5/2022

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis 20/5/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata issue 26/5/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 27/5/2022

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis 31/5/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

No

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

Proposed issue of securities

