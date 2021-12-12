R3D Resources : Seven Priority Targets at the Bulimba Project

R3D Resources Limited | ACN: 111 398 040 | ASX: R3D

169 Blues Point Road, McMahons Point NSW 2060 Australia | Tel: +61 2 9392 8032

13 December 2021

Seven Priority Targets at the Bulimba Project Identified through High Resolution Airborne Magnetic and Gravity Falcon Survey

Highlights

Seven high priority copper/gold targets have been identified from the geophysical interpretation of Falcon Gravity and Magnetic Survey completed over the West Bulimba (Newcrest) and Beefwood Exploration Permits (EPM)

Significant gravity and magnetic anomalies, including co-incident features, have been identified within the survey area that may indicate both intrusives and alteration or mineralisation

co-incident features, have been identified within the survey area that may indicate both intrusives and alteration or mineralisation R3D has identified one significant structural trend that extends from the survey area to the Tartana Porphyry Copper system using government geophysical and geological structural data

Planning for a HeliTEM programme for first Half 2022 is well advanced to test these targets and associated structures

R3D Resources Limited (ASX:R3D) is pleased to provide the results of the analysis and interpretation of recently acquired Falcon Gravity/Magnetic survey data on its Bulimba/Beefwood Project.

As reported in R3D's Quarterly Report (ASX: 29 July 2021), R3D commissioned Xcalibur/CGG Aviation Pty Ltd to fly a Falcon Gravity and Magnetic Survey over the Western Bulimba and Beefwood tenements. The 1574- line kilometres were flown at 200 metre (m) spacing on NS Lines.

After data acquisition and processing was completed by Xcalibur, Geodiscovery Pty Ltd was engaged to provide an independent review of potential targets to supplement R3D's inhouse geological expertise. The interpretation of structurally favourable settings and/or areas of intrusion or alteration have delineated potential zones or domains that may host economic mineralisation.

Dr Stephen Bartrop, CEO and Managing Director of R3D observed, "Interpretation of the high-resolutiongravity and magnetic data acquired from the Falcon survey, shows very clear geological structures and potential intrusives and/or alteration at depths below more recent cover sediments.

"Our continued processing and interpretation of existing data will continue until we complete the HeliTEM survey in the first half of 2022. The combination of three high resolution geophysical techniques, looking through cover, is unique in Queensland but is utilised elsewhere in industry for pinpointing large mineralising structures."