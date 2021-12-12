Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. R3D Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R3D   AU000000R3D8

R3D RESOURCES LIMITED

(R3D)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R3D Resources : Seven Priority Targets at the Bulimba Project

12/12/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

R3D Resources Limited | ACN: 111 398 040 | ASX: R3D

169 Blues Point Road, McMahons Point NSW 2060 Australia | Tel: +61 2 9392 8032

13 December 2021

Seven Priority Targets at the Bulimba Project Identified through High Resolution Airborne Magnetic and Gravity Falcon Survey

Highlights

  • Seven high priority copper/gold targets have been identified from the geophysical interpretation of Falcon Gravity and Magnetic Survey completed over the West Bulimba (Newcrest) and Beefwood Exploration Permits (EPM)
  • Significant gravity and magnetic anomalies, including co-incident features, have been identified within the survey area that may indicate both intrusives and alteration or mineralisation
  • R3D has identified one significant structural trend that extends from the survey area to the Tartana Porphyry Copper system using government geophysical and geological structural data
  • Planning for a HeliTEM programme for first Half 2022 is well advanced to test these targets and associated structures

R3D Resources Limited (ASX:R3D) is pleased to provide the results of the analysis and interpretation of recently acquired Falcon Gravity/Magnetic survey data on its Bulimba/Beefwood Project.

As reported in R3D's Quarterly Report (ASX: 29 July 2021), R3D commissioned Xcalibur/CGG Aviation Pty Ltd to fly a Falcon Gravity and Magnetic Survey over the Western Bulimba and Beefwood tenements. The 1574- line kilometres were flown at 200 metre (m) spacing on NS Lines.

After data acquisition and processing was completed by Xcalibur, Geodiscovery Pty Ltd was engaged to provide an independent review of potential targets to supplement R3D's inhouse geological expertise. The interpretation of structurally favourable settings and/or areas of intrusion or alteration have delineated potential zones or domains that may host economic mineralisation.

Dr Stephen Bartrop, CEO and Managing Director of R3D observed, "Interpretation of the high-resolutiongravity and magnetic data acquired from the Falcon survey, shows very clear geological structures and potential intrusives and/or alteration at depths below more recent cover sediments.

"Our continued processing and interpretation of existing data will continue until we complete the HeliTEM survey in the first half of 2022. The combination of three high resolution geophysical techniques, looking through cover, is unique in Queensland but is utilised elsewhere in industry for pinpointing large mineralising structures."

For personal use only

Figure 1 - Depth Slice through Gravity Model at 300m below surface. Black dots indicate the presence of magnetic remanence, low density zones circled in blue, high-density zones circled in yellow and potential structures shown in yellow. Potential zones of interest circled in red and labelled 1 - 7.

Figure 2 - Depth Slice through Mag Sus model at around 300m beneath surface (150m RL). Black dots indicate the presence of magnetic low density zones circled in blue, high density zones circled in yellow and potential structures shown in yellow.

Page 2 | 9

For personal use only

R3D's geophysical consultants have developed seven high priority targets through the geophysical review and

these are:

Table 1: Bulimba Regions of Interest

ROI

Magnetic Response

Gravity Response

Summary

1

Variable high

Region with

Located proximal to NW and possible

magnetic

relatively higher

NE structure on western edge of low-

susceptibility and

density

density zone (possible granitic

MVI

intrusion).

2

Increased magnetic

Low density zone

Located on NE structure - low density

response

zone with unusual magnetic response

(elsewhere in this region the low

density zones are magnetically bland).

3

Depressed

Variably higher

Located proximal to intersection of NW

magnetic response

density zone

and NE structures.

(possible

alteration?)

4

Remanently

Weak linear

Located proximal to NW trend.

magnetised zone

response (possible

structure?)

5

Depressed

Relatively high

Possible alteration feature on NW

magnetic oval

density

structure.

(possible

alteration?)

6

Break in magnetic

Area of Relatively

Possible alteration feature on NE

linear response

high density

structure.

located between

low density regions

7

Depressed

Relatively high

Possible alteration feature on NW

magnetic oval

density

structure.

(possible

alteration?)

The structural trends, especially the NW-SE structural corridor shown on the Magnetic TMI, are of particular interest as they extend along all the Bulimba tenements as far as the Tartana and King Vol mines.

Page 3 | 9

For personal use only

Figure 3 - Isosurfaces from the 3D model output. Low density shown in blue, high density in yellow and high magnetic susceptibility in pink.

Figure 4 - Bulimba Beefwood Solid Geology and major structural features (GeoResGlobe & Qspatial).

Page 4 | 9

For personal use only

Figure 5 - Bulimba Beefwood High resolution Magnetic TMI combined with Government Magnetic TMI delineating the significant NW-SE structural trend within the Bulimba tenement package.

Stephen Bartrop

Managing Director

R3D Resources Limited

  1. + 61 408 486 163
  1. + 61 2 9392 8032

This announcement has been approved by the Board of R3D Resources Limited.

Page 5 | 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

R3D Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about R3D RESOURCES LIMITED
05:16pR3D RESOURCES : Seven Priority Targets at the Bulimba Project
PU
11/22R3D RESOURCES : Progress at Bellevue and Tartana Projects
PU
11/22R3D Resources Limited Provides Update on Its Bellevue Copper Project Following the Anal..
CI
10/29R3D Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
10/29R3D Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
10/27R3D Resources Limited Provides Updates on Sulphide Intersection
CI
10/21R3D RESOURCES : Encounters Sulfides at Tartana Mining Lease
MT
10/20R3D Resources Limited Announces Significant Sulphide Intersections Identified from Dril..
CI
09/14R3D Resources Limited Announces Commencement of Drilling Campaign
CI
08/02R3D Resources Secures Prospective EPM and Commences Gravity Survey
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -0,98 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net Debt 2020 1,02 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 11,7 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart R3D RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R3D Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bruce Bartrop Managing Director & Director
Richard D. Ash Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Igor Shparberg Head-Technology
Michael Thirnbeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert John Waring Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R3D RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%12
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.96%17 914
WPP PLC36.88%16 728
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA41.71%16 301
OMNICOM GROUP INC.11.90%15 073
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.57.48%14 585