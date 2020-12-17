Log in
Ra Medical Systems, Inc.    RMED

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(RMED)
Ra Medical Systems : Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE American

12/17/2020 | 10:42am EST
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American, and the listing will be transferred by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on NYSE American at the commencement of trading on December 22, 2020 and will continue to trade on the NYSE until that time. The Company will retain its current ticker symbol “RMED.”

“We believe the NYSE American is a great fit for our Company as this trading platform more closely reflects our current capital structure,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “We appreciate the ability to maintain our long-term relationship with the NYSE.”

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,45 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 20,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 7,04 $
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Will McGuire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Kraws President
Martin J. Colombatto Chairman
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Folk Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-75.08%21
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC44.97%181 438
DANAHER CORPORATION44.58%157 633
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.29.59%90 055
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.107.27%70 162
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-4.25%53 466
