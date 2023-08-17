Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on developing technology for electrophysiology (EP) procedures. The Company's product includes Ventricular Onset System (VIVO), LockeT and Amigo Remote Catheter System. Its VIVO is a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures. Its VIVO utilizes non-invasive inputs to locate the origin of ventricular arrhythmias. VIVO uses standard clinical inputs, such as a CT or MRI and a 12 lead ECG, both of which are routinely gathered for EP procedures, allowing VIVO to seamlessly integrate into the workflow. A 3D photograph is obtained of the patient's torso after the ECG leads are in place and all of these clinical inputs are combined to generate a 3D map of the patient's heart with a location of the earliest onset of the ventricular arrhythmia.