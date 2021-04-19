Log in
    RMED

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(RMED)
  Report
Ra Medical : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

04/19/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) announces that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Ra Medical management will hold an investment community conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Pre-Registration

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here:

 

 

 

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

 

 

Live Call:

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing:

 

U.S.

866-777-2509

 

International

412-317-5413

 

Passcode

10155315

 

 

Live Webcast:

Ra Medical Website

 

 

The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

 

 

Replay:

U.S.

877-344-7529

 

Canada

855-669-9658

 

International

412-317-0088

 

Passcode

10155315

 

 

 

The replay will be available for 48 hours

Pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b), Ra Medical is reporting that its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, included in Ra Medical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2021, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to Ra Medical’s ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,41 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 12,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 71,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Will McGuire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Colombatto Chairman
Christopher Folk Vice President-Engineering
Alvin Memmolo VP-Clinical, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-48.72%12
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.5.83%193 726
DANAHER CORPORATION9.42%173 318
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.68%96 191
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.52%74 984
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.41%62 918
