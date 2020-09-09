Log in
Ra Medical : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16

09/09/2020 | 06:51am EDT

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Ra Medical website at Investor Relations.

Ra Medical management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright conference from September 14-16. Interested investors should contact Ra Medical President Jeffrey Kraws at jkraws@ramed.com or Jody Cain at jcain@lhai.com.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017, the DABRA laser system and single-use DABRA catheter received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. as a device for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, California. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the state of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.


© Business Wire 2020
