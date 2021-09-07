Log in
    RMED   US74933X2036

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(RMED)
  Report
Ra Medical : to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular diseases, announces that management will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News and Events” section of the company’s website beginning Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes the DABRA excimer laser and catheters for the treatment of vascular diseases. DABRA has been cleared by the FDA for crossing chronic total occlusions in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease and has an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. In addition, DABRA has been granted CE mark clearance for the endovascular treatment of infrainguinal arteries via atherectomy and for crossing total occlusions. DABRA breaks down plaque to its fundamental chemistry, such as proteins, lipids and other chemical compounds, eliminating blockages by essentially dissolving them without generating potentially harmful particulates. DABRA excimer lasers and catheters are manufactured in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in clean room environments.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,41 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 22,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 90,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Will McGuire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Colombatto Chairman
Christopher Folk Vice President-Engineering
Alvin Memmolo VP-Clinical, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-57.07%22
DANAHER CORPORATION49.65%237 322
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.97%223 505
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.31.01%127 531
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG40.02%78 263
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION32.71%75 466