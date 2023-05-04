Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. RA Special Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z3N   KYG7552D1016

RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(Z3N)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2022-08-21
0.0100 USD   -.--%
05:43aRa Special Acquisition : ration, - RA Special Acquisition Corporation - Press release - Notice of EGM (3 May 2023)
PU
04/28RA Special Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Financial report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RA Special Acquisition : ration, - RA Special Acquisition Corporation - Press release - Notice of EGM (3 May 2023)

05/04/2023 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RA Special Acquisition Corporation
RA Special Acquisition Corporation

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date03 may 2023 - 19:06
Statutory nameRA Special Acquisition Corporation
TitleRA Special Acquisition Corporation - Press release - Notice of EGM (3 May 2023)

Attachments

Disclaimer

RA Special Acquisition Corp. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION
05:43aRa Special Acquisition : ration, - RA Special Acquisition Corporation - Press release - No..
PU
04/28RA Special Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
04/28RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Financial report
CO
2022RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Half-year report
CO
2022RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Corporate office..
CO
2022RA Special Acquisition Corporation has completed an IPO in the amount of $230 million.
CI
2022RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Corporate office..
CO
2022RA Special Acquisition Corporation has filed an IPO in the amount of $225 million.
CI
2022RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Transaction note
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,4  - -
Net income 2022 3,82 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,37 M 0,41 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -212 717x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
RA Special Acquisition Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Critchley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Clark Collins Chairman
Thomas William David Isaac Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sergi Herrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Ismaël Emélien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RA SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION0.00%0
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.93%66 072
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.38%25 688
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.64%12 495
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.14%10 354
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.50%9 864
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer