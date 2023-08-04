RAÍZEN S.A.
Companhia Aberta Categoria A
CNPJ n.º 33.453.598/0001-23
NIRE n.º 33300298673
COMUNICADO SOBRE TRANSAÇÃO ENTRE PARTES RELACIONADAS À CVM
A Raízen S.A., companhia aberta categoria A ("Raízen" ou "Companhia"), nos termos e para os fins da Resolução CVM nº 59, conforme alterada, vem comunicar ao mercado a seguinte transação entre partes relacionadas, celebrada em 26 de julho de 2023:
Nome
das
Partes
Raizen North America, Inc e Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO)
Relacionadas
Relação com o Emissor
A Raizen North America, Inc é uma sociedade controlada da
Companhia, ao passo que a Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO) e a
Companhia são sociedades sob controle comum.
Objeto e Principais Termos e
Trata-se de uma operação de venda de etanol envolvendo o valor
Condições da Transação
total de R$ 111.689.193,00 (cento e onze milhões, seiscentos e
oitenta e nove mil e cento e noventa e três reais).
Participação
da
A decisão da Raizen North America, Inc por vender os produtos objeto
Contraparte, seus Sócios ou
deste comunicado decorre das atividades usualmente desenvolvidas
Administradores
no
pela Raízen e pelas suas controladas, não havendo, portanto,
Processo
de
Decisão
da
qualquer participação direta da Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO),
Transação e na Negociação
de seus acionistas ou de seus administradores na decisão de realizar
da
Transação
com
a transação ora comunicada, que, ademais, foi negociada entre
Representantes do Emissor
colaboradores da Raizen North America, Inc, de um lado, e
colaboradores da Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO), de outro,
sem que essa última, seus acionistas ou seus administradores
tomassem parte da negociação como representantes da Raizen North
America, Inc ou da Companhia.
Justificativa Pormenorizada
De acordo com as políticas internas da Companhia, a transação foi
das Razões pelas quais a
negociada de forma a assegurar que a Raízen obtivesse condições
Transação
Observou
equitativas e de mercado na venda dos produtos.
Condições
Comutativas
ou
Prevê
Pagamento
Compensatório Adequado
Informar se a Política de
A operação observou as diretrizes gerais e as demais regras da
Gestão
de
Conflitos
de
Política de Transações com Partes Relacionadas da Raízen aplicáveis
Interesses
e
Transações
às transações realizadas no curso normal dos negócios, inclusive no
com Partes Relacionadas da
que se refere aos princípios da competitividade, da conformidade e
Raízen foi observada
da transparência e às regras de aprovação e formalização.
São Paulo/SP, 4 de agosto de 2023
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
RAÍZEN S.A.
Category-APublicly-Held Company
CNPJ/ME n° 33.453.598/0001-23
NIRE 33300298673
TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES NOTICE
Raízen S.A., a publicly-held company category A ("Raízen" or "Company"), pursuant to and for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 59, as amended, hereby informs the market of the transaction between related parties, signed on July 26th, 2023:
Name of Related Parties
Raizen North America, Inc and Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO)
Relationship with the Issuer
Raizen North America, Inc is a company controlled by the Company,
while Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO) and the Company are
companies under common control.
Object and Main Terms and
Sale operation of ethanol in the amount R$ 111,689,193.00 (one
Conditions
of
the
hundred and eleven million, six hundred and eighty-nine thousand
Transaction
and one hundred and ninety-three reais).
Participation
of
the
Raizen North America, Inc's decision to sell the products covered by
Counterparty,
its Partners
this notice results from the activities usually carried out by Raízen and
or
Managers
in
the
its subsidiaries, and therefore there is no direct participation of Shell
Transaction
Decision
Trading US Company (STUSCO), its shareholders or its managers in
Process
and
in
the
the decision to carry out the transaction hereby communicated,
Transaction
Negotiation
which, moreover, was negotiated between employees of Raizen North
with
the
Issuer's
America, Inc, on the one hand, and employees of Shell Trading US
Representatives
Company (STUSCO), on the other, without the latter, its shareholders
or its managers taking part in the negotiation as representatives of
Raizen North America, Inc or the Company.
Detailed Justification of the
In accordance with the Company's internal policies, the transaction
Reasons
why
the
terms were made in a way to ensure Raízen obtain market equitable
Transaction Complied
with
conditions in product sale.
Commutative Conditions or
Provides
for
Adequate
Compensatory Payment
Inform if Raízen's Conflict of
The operation complied with the general guidelines and other rules of
Interest and Related Party
Raízen's Related Party Transactions Policy applicable to transactions
Transactions
Management
carried out in the normal course of business, including with regard to
Policy has been observed
the principles of competitiveness, compliance and transparency and
the rules for approval and formalization.
São Paulo, August 4th, 2023
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
