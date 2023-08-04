RAÍZEN S.A.

Companhia Aberta Categoria A

CNPJ n.º 33.453.598/0001-23

NIRE n.º 33300298673

COMUNICADO SOBRE TRANSAÇÃO ENTRE PARTES RELACIONADAS À CVM

A Raízen S.A., companhia aberta categoria A ("Raízen" ou "Companhia"), nos termos e para os fins da Resolução CVM nº 59, conforme alterada, vem comunicar ao mercado a seguinte transação entre partes relacionadas, celebrada em 26 de julho de 2023:

Nome

das

Partes

Raizen North America, Inc e Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO)

Relacionadas

Relação com o Emissor

A Raizen North America, Inc é uma sociedade controlada da

Companhia, ao passo que a Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO) e a

Companhia são sociedades sob controle comum.

Objeto e Principais Termos e

Trata-se de uma operação de venda de etanol envolvendo o valor

Condições da Transação

total de R$ 111.689.193,00 (cento e onze milhões, seiscentos e

oitenta e nove mil e cento e noventa e três reais).

Participação

da

A decisão da Raizen North America, Inc por vender os produtos objeto

Contraparte, seus Sócios ou

deste comunicado decorre das atividades usualmente desenvolvidas

Administradores

no

pela Raízen e pelas suas controladas, não havendo, portanto,

Processo

de

Decisão

da

qualquer participação direta da Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO),

Transação e na Negociação

de seus acionistas ou de seus administradores na decisão de realizar

da

Transação

com

a transação ora comunicada, que, ademais, foi negociada entre

Representantes do Emissor

colaboradores da Raizen North America, Inc, de um lado, e

colaboradores da Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO), de outro,

sem que essa última, seus acionistas ou seus administradores

tomassem parte da negociação como representantes da Raizen North

America, Inc ou da Companhia.

Justificativa Pormenorizada

De acordo com as políticas internas da Companhia, a transação foi

das Razões pelas quais a

negociada de forma a assegurar que a Raízen obtivesse condições

Transação

Observou

equitativas e de mercado na venda dos produtos.

Condições

Comutativas

ou

Prevê

Pagamento

Compensatório Adequado

Informar se a Política de

A operação observou as diretrizes gerais e as demais regras da

Gestão

de

Conflitos

de

Política de Transações com Partes Relacionadas da Raízen aplicáveis

Interesses

e

Transações

às transações realizadas no curso normal dos negócios, inclusive no

com Partes Relacionadas da

que se refere aos princípios da competitividade, da conformidade e

Raízen foi observada

da transparência e às regras de aprovação e formalização.

São Paulo/SP, 4 de agosto de 2023

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

RAÍZEN S.A.

Category-APublicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME n° 33.453.598/0001-23

NIRE 33300298673

TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES NOTICE

Raízen S.A., a publicly-held company category A ("Raízen" or "Company"), pursuant to and for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 59, as amended, hereby informs the market of the transaction between related parties, signed on July 26th, 2023:

Name of Related Parties

Raizen North America, Inc and Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO)

Relationship with the Issuer

Raizen North America, Inc is a company controlled by the Company,

while Shell Trading US Company (STUSCO) and the Company are

companies under common control.

Object and Main Terms and

Sale operation of ethanol in the amount R$ 111,689,193.00 (one

Conditions

of

the

hundred and eleven million, six hundred and eighty-nine thousand

Transaction

and one hundred and ninety-three reais).

Participation

of

the

Raizen North America, Inc's decision to sell the products covered by

Counterparty,

its Partners

this notice results from the activities usually carried out by Raízen and

or

Managers

in

the

its subsidiaries, and therefore there is no direct participation of Shell

Transaction

Decision

Trading US Company (STUSCO), its shareholders or its managers in

Process

and

in

the

the decision to carry out the transaction hereby communicated,

Transaction

Negotiation

which, moreover, was negotiated between employees of Raizen North

with

the

Issuer's

America, Inc, on the one hand, and employees of Shell Trading US

Representatives

Company (STUSCO), on the other, without the latter, its shareholders

or its managers taking part in the negotiation as representatives of

Raizen North America, Inc or the Company.

Detailed Justification of the

In accordance with the Company's internal policies, the transaction

Reasons

why

the

terms were made in a way to ensure Raízen obtain market equitable

Transaction Complied

with

conditions in product sale.

Commutative Conditions or

Provides

for

Adequate

Compensatory Payment

Inform if Raízen's Conflict of

The operation complied with the general guidelines and other rules of

Interest and Related Party

Raízen's Related Party Transactions Policy applicable to transactions

Transactions

Management

carried out in the normal course of business, including with regard to

Policy has been observed

the principles of competitiveness, compliance and transparency and

the rules for approval and formalization.

São Paulo, August 4th, 2023

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

