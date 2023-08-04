Raizen SA, formerly known as Raizen Combustiveis SA, is a Brazil based company involved in the energy sector. The Company's activities are divided into four business lines: Renewables, Marketing and Services, Proximity and Sugar. The Renewables division is engaged in the production of ethanol, second generation ethanol, bioelectricity, biogas and bioproducts. The Marketing and Services division is focused on the distribution and sale of fuels to Shell gas stations, airports and other Business-to-Business (B2B) customers. The Proximity division is involved in the operation of convenience stores under OXXO and Shell Select brand names. The Sugar division consists of the production of sugar, such as crystalline, liquid, refined, organic and Very High Polarization (VHP), among others. The Company operates in Brazil and Argentina.