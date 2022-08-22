Log in
    RDAR   US74979T2078

RAADR, INC.

(RDAR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:46 2022-08-22 am EDT
0.000135 USD    0.00%
RAADR : QUARTERLY FINANCIALS JUNE 30th 2022
PU
RAADR : Notice of late filing 06/30/2021
PU
RAADR Announces Urban Dictionary Feature Being Added to Its Anti-Bullying and Parental Monitoring App in the IOS and Google Play Stores
AQ
Raadr : QUARTERLY FINANCIALS JUNE 30th 2022

08/22/2022 | 11:36am EDT
RAADR, INC.

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED)

Table of Contents

Pages

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

1

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

2

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

4

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

5

RAADR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

1

RAADR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

2

RAADR, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit

(Unaudited)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

3

RAADR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

RAADR Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
