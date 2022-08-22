Raadr : QUARTERLY FINANCIALS JUNE 30th 2022

RAADR, INC.
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Table of Contents
Pages
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
1
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
2
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
3
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
4
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
5
RAADR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
1
RAADR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
2
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit
3
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
RAADR Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 15:35:01 UTC.