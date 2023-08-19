Raasi Refractories Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 23.41 million compared to INR 90.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 23.44 million compared to INR 93.47 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 22.5 million compared to INR 25.14 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 4.77 compared to INR 5.33 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 4.77 compared to INR 5.33 a year ago.

