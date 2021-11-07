إعلان شركة رابغ للتكرير والبتروكيماويات (بترورابغ) عن تعيين رئيس مجلس الإدارة، ونائب &

1) Appointing Eng. Ibrahim Q. Al-Buainain as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

2) Appointing Mr. Noriaki Takeshita as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

3) Appointing Eng. Othman A. Al-Ghamdi as a President & CEO.

4) Appointing Mr. Abdullah J. Al-Faifi as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

5) Appointing Eng. Mohammed A. Al-Omair as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

6) Forming the Marketing Steering Committee and appointing its Chairman, as follows:

A. Eng. Saleh F. Al-Nazha

(The Marketing Steering Committee, Chairman).

B. Eng. Othman A. Al-Ghamdi.

C. Mr. Takashi Shigemori.

7) Forming the Executive Committee and appointing its Chairman, as follows:

A. Eng. Ibrahim Q. Al-Buainain

(The Executive Committee, Chairman).

B. Eng. Saleh F. Al-Nazha

C. Mr. Takashi Shigemori.