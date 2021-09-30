Log in
    2380   SA120GAH5617

RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

(2380)
Financials
Sales 2021 42 775 M 11 404 M 11 404 M
Net income 2021 1 828 M 487 M 487 M
Net Debt 2021 43 233 M 11 526 M 11 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 258 M 6 200 M 6 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 944
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,55 SAR
Average target price 12,95 SAR
Spread / Average Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Othman bin Ali Al Ghamdi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naoyuki Inoue Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Accounting
Ibrahim bin Qassim Al-Buainain Chairman
Mohammed M. Farsi Vice President-Engineering & Support
Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Ashgar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY92.11%6 200
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.74%275 267
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.87%221 183
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.10%214 023
BP PLC35.56%92 659
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.78%73 336