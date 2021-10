The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for achieving the net profit during the current quarter compared to the net loss of same quarter of last year is due to the fact that the current quarter has witnessed improved product margins, due to improvement in market conditions caused by the gradual recovery of the global economy from the impact of Corona pandemic. Additionally, plant operations have been relatively stable for current quarter, compared to the same quarter of last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter of current year is due to delayed shipment of some products (to October) and lower operation rate in some units of petrochemical plants as a result of unscheduled maintenance activities.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for achieving net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is due to the fact that the current period has witnessed improved margins on petrochemicals products, due to improvement in market conditions caused by the gradual recovery of the global economy from the impact of Corona pandemic. Additionally, last period witnessed total planned complex shutdown for periodic Test & Inspection activities for 60 days coupled with lower demand and lower margin on petrochemical products due to the on-going pandemic.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion Not Applicable

Reclassification of Comparison Items Not Applicable