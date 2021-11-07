Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. Announces the appointment of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman of the board of directors and P&CEO, the formation of the Marketing Committee and Executive Committee

|
Further to Ordinary Assembly General meeting of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co dated 20 October 2021 which elected the members of the board of directors for the new 3 years cycle starting 3 November 2021, Petro Rabigh would like to announce its Board of Directors resolutions issued on 3 November 2021 as per the following:
1) Appointing Eng. Ibrahim Q. Al-Buainain as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.
2) Appointing Mr. Noriaki Takeshita as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.
3) Appointing Eng. Othman A. Al-Ghamdi as a President & CEO.
4) Appointing Mr. Abdullah J. Al-Faifi as Chairman of the Audit Committee.
5) Appointing Eng. Mohammed A. Al-Omair as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
6) Forming the Marketing Steering Committee and appointing its Chairman, as follows:
A. Eng. Saleh F. Al-Nazha
(The Marketing Steering Committee, Chairman).
B. Eng. Othman A. Al-Ghamdi.
C. Mr. Takashi Shigemori.
7) Forming the Executive Committee and appointing its Chairman, as follows:
A. Eng. Ibrahim Q. Al-Buainain
(The Executive Committee, Chairman).
B. Eng. Saleh F. Al-Nazha
C. Mr. Takashi Shigemori.