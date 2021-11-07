Log in
    2380   SA120GAH5617

RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

(2380)
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. Announces the appointment of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman of the board of directors and P&CEO, the formation of the Marketing Committee and Executive Committee

11/07/2021 | 01:38am EST
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. Announces the appointment of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman of the board of directors and P&CEO, the formation of the Marketing Committee and Executive Committee

Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail Further to Ordinary Assembly General meeting of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co dated 20 October 2021 which elected the members of the board of directors for the new 3 years cycle starting 3 November 2021, Petro Rabigh would like to announce its Board of Directors resolutions issued on 3 November 2021 as per the following:

1) Appointing Eng. Ibrahim Q. Al-Buainain as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

2) Appointing Mr. Noriaki Takeshita as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

3) Appointing Eng. Othman A. Al-Ghamdi as a President & CEO.

4) Appointing Mr. Abdullah J. Al-Faifi as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

5) Appointing Eng. Mohammed A. Al-Omair as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

6) Forming the Marketing Steering Committee and appointing its Chairman, as follows:

A. Eng. Saleh F. Al-Nazha

(The Marketing Steering Committee, Chairman).

B. Eng. Othman A. Al-Ghamdi.

C. Mr. Takashi Shigemori.

7) Forming the Executive Committee and appointing its Chairman, as follows:

A. Eng. Ibrahim Q. Al-Buainain

(The Executive Committee, Chairman).

B. Eng. Saleh F. Al-Nazha

C. Mr. Takashi Shigemori.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Petro Rabigh - Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 06:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
