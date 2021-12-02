Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3031   JP3967050000

RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.

(3031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RACCOON : FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022)Q2 Financial Results

12/02/2021 | 01:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022)

Q2 Financial Results

December 2, 2021

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Code: 3031 TSE 1st Section

Executive Summary (1)

HO LDI N GS

Key Points

Although transactions between domestic companies are starting to show signs of recovery following the lifting of the declaration of a state of emergency in October and the subsequent re-opening of the economy in Japan, the impact on Q2 was insignificant because the applicable period was short

1,500

1,000

500

0

Trends in domestic transaction value

of SUPER DELIVERY

May Jun.

Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct.

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Trends in Paid transaction value

(external transactions only)

May Jun.

Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct.

Apr. 25 - Jun. 20

Priority

Jul. 12 - Sep. 30

Rebound

Apr. 25 - Jun. 20

Priority

Jul. 12 - Sep. 30

Rebound

Third declaration of a

preventive

Third declaration of a state of

prevention

Third declaration of a

preventive

Third declaration of a state of

prevention

state of emergency

measures

emergency

measures

state of emergency

measures

emergency

measures

From Q3 onward, a full-fledged recovery of the domestic economy is expected to have a

positive impact on the Company's business

© 2021 RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.

2

Executive Summary (2)

HO LDI N GS

YoY

Net sales

2,295 million yen

+6.8%

Operating income

504 million yen

-23.9%

  • Net sales by segment increased in both the EC business (+5.0% year on year) and the Financial business (+9.7% year on year). Because the impact of the uplift in the previous fiscal year from the special demand due to COVID-19 remained strong in the EC business, consolidated net sales increased moderately by 6.8% year on year. The substantial net sales excluding the net sales derived from the GMV of masks and sterilization goods in the EC business increased by 11.3% year on year, recording double-digit growth.
  • The amount of guarantees provided in the Financial business increased slightly, but the rate of cost of sales remained lower than the pre-pandemic level.
  • Due to increases in advertising expenses and personnel expenses associated with the continuous strengthening of promotion and the increase in the number of staff, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 19.8% year on year and operating income decreased by 23.9% year on year.
  • Due to the lackluster business results of certain investees, a loss on valuation of investment securities of 325 million yen was recorded in extraordinary losses. As a result, net income was a loss of 2 million yen.

© 2021 RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.

3

Trends in Consolidated Net Sales by Quarter (1)

HO LDI N GS

Consolidated net sales excluding net sales derived from the GMV of masks and sterilization goods in the EC business maintained double- digit growth with a year-on-year increase of 11.3%

(Unit: Million Yen)

2,500

Net sales derived from the GMV of masks and sterilization goods in EC business (estimate)

2,000

2,295

2,149

1,667

1,500

1,239

1,351

1,077

1,145

2,244

996

2,015

1,000

935

766

854

646

650

500

0

FY 4/2010

FY 4/2011

FY 4/2012

FY 4/2013

FY 4/2014

FY 4/2015

FY 4/2016

FY 4/2017

FY 4/2018

FY 4/2019

FY 4/2020

FY 4/2021

FY 4/2022

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

Q2

© 2021 RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.

4

Trends in Consolidated Net Sales by Quarter (2)

HO LDI N GS

Quarter-on-quarter growth in net sales stayed at a low level due to the usual seasonal variation, but net sales on a quarterly basis increased in both the EC business and the Financial business. Maintained consolidated net sales higher than those of the previous fiscal year, which were buoyed by the special demand due to COVID-19

(Unit: Million Yen)

1,200

1,084

1,096

1,118

1,134

1,161

1,000

EC

Financial

849

863

946

1,065

416

436

446

395

423

810

817

818

409

800

669

682

387

377

386

364

351

362

600

243

257

400

688

655

673

702

697

714

558

446

466

455

472

476

200

425

425

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY 4/2019

FY 4/2020

FY 4/2021

FY 4/2022

© 2021 RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RACCOON Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
01:11aRACCOON : Notice Concerning Recording of Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extra..
PU
11/28Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, 'House of Gucci' Lands Impressi..
RE
11/25Taiyo Fund Management Submits Shareholder Proposal to RACCOON HOLDINGS
CI
10/28RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31Raccoon Holdings' Attributable Net Income Drops Over 23% in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/31RACCOON : FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022) Q1 Financial Results
PU
08/31RACCOON : Summary of Financial Results (Consolidated)For the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ..
PU
08/31Raccoon Holdings, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
08/31Raccoon Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending April 30, 2022
CI
06/11Raccoon Holdings' Attributable Net Income Rises Nearly 78% in FY21
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 852 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net income 2022 853 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 34 718 M 307 M 307 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 563,00 JPY
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Ogata President & Representative Director
Satoshi Konno Director, Manager-Administration & Head-Finance
Jiro Takita Independent Outside Director
Toshiyuki Ishii Director, VP & Manager-Business Development
Tomoki Abe Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.-8.49%307
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-47.37%345 723
SHOPIFY INC.28.96%191 137
MEITUAN-16.97%187 268
PINDUODUO INC.-65.04%83 344
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.09%59 966