RACCOON : FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022)Q2 Financial Results

Net sales by segment increased in both the EC business (+5.0% year on year) and the Financial business (+9.7% year on year). Because the impact of the uplift in the previous fiscal year from the special demand due to COVID-19 remained strong in the EC business, consolidated net sales increased moderately by 6.8% year on year. The substantial net sales excluding the net sales derived from the GMV of masks and sterilization goods in the EC business increased by 11.3% year on year, recording double-digit growth.

The amount of guarantees provided in the Financial business increased slightly, but the rate of cost of sales remained lower than the pre-pandemic level.

Due to increases in advertising expenses and personnel expenses associated with the continuous strengthening of promotion and the increase in the number of staff, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 19.8% year on year and operating income decreased by 23.9% year on year.