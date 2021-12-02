RACCOON : FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022)Q2 Financial Results
FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022)
Q2 Financial Results
December 2, 2021
RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Code: 3031 TSE 1st Section
Executive Summary (1)
Key Points
Although transactions between domestic companies are starting to show signs of recovery following the lifting of the declaration of a state of emergency in October and the subsequent re-opening of the economy in Japan, the impact on Q2 was insignificant because the applicable period was short
Trends in domestic transaction value
of SUPER DELIVERY
May Jun.
Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct.
Trends in Paid transaction value
(external transactions only)
May Jun.
Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct.
From Q3 onward, a full-fledged recovery of the domestic economy is expected to have a
Net sales by segment increased in both the EC business (+5.0% year on year) and the Financial business (+9.7% year on year). Because the impact of the uplift in the previous fiscal year from the special demand due to COVID-19 remained strong in the EC business, consolidated net sales increased moderately by 6.8% year on year. The substantial net sales excluding the net sales derived from the GMV of masks and sterilization goods in the EC business increased by 11.3% year on year, recording double-digit growth.
The amount of guarantees provided in the Financial business increased slightly, but the rate of cost of sales remained lower than the pre-pandemic level.
Due to increases in advertising expenses and personnel expenses associated with the continuous strengthening of promotion and the increase in the number of staff, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 19.8% year on year and operating income decreased by 23.9% year on year.
Due to the lackluster business results of certain investees, a loss on valuation of investment securities of 325 million yen was recorded in extraordinary losses. As a result, net income was a loss of 2 million yen.
Quarter-on-quarter growth in net sales stayed at a low level due to the usual seasonal variation, but net sales on a quarterly basis increased in both the EC business and the Financial business. Maintained consolidated net sales higher than those of the previous fiscal year, which were buoyed by the special demand due to COVID-19
