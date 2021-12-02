RACCOON : Notice Concerning Recording of Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Loss) and Revisions to Full-Year Financial Forecasts

December 2, 2021

(For Translation Purposes Only)

Raccoon Holdings, Inc.

1-14-14Nihonbashi-Kakigaracho,Chuo-ku Tokyo President: Isao Ogata, Representative Director (Code: 3031, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Contact: Satoshi Konno

Executive Vice President and Director (Tel: +81-3-5652-1711)

Notice Concerning Recording of Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extraordinary

Loss) and Revisions to Full-Year Financial Forecasts

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. ("Raccoon") recorded a loss on valuation of investment securities as an extraordinary loss for the first half under review of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021), as described below. Accordingly, the Company announced it decided at its board of directors' meeting held today to revise the financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022), announced on June 10, 2021.

1. Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Loss)

As a result of determining the financial status of and future forecasts for one issue of investment securities held by the Company, a loss on valuation of investment securities due to an impairment of 325 million yen has been recorded as an extraordinary loss.

Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022

Total amount of loss on valuation of investment securities for

the first half under review of the fiscal year ending April 30,325 million yen 2022

(= A - B)

(A) Total amount of loss on valuation of investment

securities for the first half under review of the fiscal325 million yen year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to October

31, 2021)

(B) Total amount of loss on valuation of investment securities for the period under review (May 1, 2021 to

July 31, 2021) of the preceding quarter (first quarter- of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022)