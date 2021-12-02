Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3031   JP3967050000

RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.

(3031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RACCOON : Notice Concerning Recording of Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Loss) and Revisions to Full-Year Financial Forecasts

12/02/2021 | 01:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 2, 2021

(For Translation Purposes Only)

Raccoon Holdings, Inc.

1-14-14Nihonbashi-Kakigaracho,Chuo-ku Tokyo President: Isao Ogata, Representative Director (Code: 3031, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Contact: Satoshi Konno

Executive Vice President and Director (Tel: +81-3-5652-1711)

Notice Concerning Recording of Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extraordinary

Loss) and Revisions to Full-Year Financial Forecasts

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. ("Raccoon") recorded a loss on valuation of investment securities as an extraordinary loss for the first half under review of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021), as described below. Accordingly, the Company announced it decided at its board of directors' meeting held today to revise the financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022), announced on June 10, 2021.

1. Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Loss)

As a result of determining the financial status of and future forecasts for one issue of investment securities held by the Company, a loss on valuation of investment securities due to an impairment of 325 million yen has been recorded as an extraordinary loss.

Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022

Total amount of loss on valuation of investment securities for

the first half under review of the fiscal year ending April 30,325 million yen 2022

(= A - B)

(A) Total amount of loss on valuation of investment

securities for the first half under review of the fiscal325 million yen year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to October

31, 2021)

(B) Total amount of loss on valuation of investment securities for the period under review (May 1, 2021 to

July 31, 2021) of the preceding quarter (first quarter- of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022)

  • The reversing entries method has been adopted for the quarterly valuation method for investment securities.
  • The Company's fiscal year ends on April 30.

2. Revisions to Financial Results

  1. Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

Net income

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net income

income

income

to owners

per share

of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previously

1,580

1,430

1,430

940

42.35

announced

5,300

~

~

~

~

~

forecast (A)

1,680

1,530

1,530

1,000

45.05

Revised

1,580

1,430

1,430

690

31.07

5,300

~

~

~

~

~

forecast (B)

1,680

1,530

1,530

760

34.22

Difference

0

0

0

0

(240)

(10.83)

~

~

~

~

~

~

(B - A)

0

0

0

0

(250)

(11.28)

(24.0)

(24.0)

Change (%)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

~

~

(26.5)

(26.6)

(Reference)

Consolidated

results for the

previous fiscal

4,364

1,339

1,196

1,216

800

36.78

year (fiscal

year ended

April 2021)

2. Reason for Revisions

Regarding full-year consolidated results forecasts, consolidated net sales, EBITDA, consolidated operating income, and consolidated ordinary income remain unchanged from the previous announcement, and net income attributable to owners of parent was revised owing to the recording of extraordinary loss in 1 above. Additionally, the amount of the effect on net income attributable to owners of parent has been calculated taking into consideration an effective tax rate reasonably estimated for income before income taxes after recording of the extraordinary loss.

Furthermore, dividend forecasts have not been revised from the previous forecasts.

  • The above forecasts represent an outlook assessed based on information available as of the date of this document and contain uncertain factors. Actual results, etc. may differ from the above figures due to various factors going forward.

Disclaimer

RACCOON Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
01:11aRACCOON : Notice Concerning Recording of Loss on Valuation of Investment Securities (Extra..
PU
11/28Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, 'House of Gucci' Lands Impressi..
RE
11/25Taiyo Fund Management Submits Shareholder Proposal to RACCOON HOLDINGS
CI
10/28RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31Raccoon Holdings' Attributable Net Income Drops Over 23% in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/31RACCOON : FY 4/2022 (ending April 2022) Q1 Financial Results
PU
08/31RACCOON : Summary of Financial Results (Consolidated)For the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ..
PU
08/31Raccoon Holdings, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
08/31Raccoon Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending April 30, 2022
CI
06/11Raccoon Holdings' Attributable Net Income Rises Nearly 78% in FY21
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 852 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net income 2022 853 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 34 718 M 307 M 307 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 563,00 JPY
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Ogata President & Representative Director
Satoshi Konno Director, Manager-Administration & Head-Finance
Jiro Takita Independent Outside Director
Toshiyuki Ishii Director, VP & Manager-Business Development
Tomoki Abe Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.-8.49%307
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-47.37%345 723
SHOPIFY INC.28.96%191 137
MEITUAN-16.97%187 268
PINDUODUO INC.-65.04%83 344
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.09%59 966