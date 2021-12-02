RACCOON : Summary of Financial Results (Consolidated)For the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022(Japanese GAAP)

1. Qualitative Information on Results for the First Half under Review

(1) Explanation on operating results

During the first half under review (May 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021), the Japanese economy remained in an extremely difficult situation, including the extension of the declaration of a state of emergency owing to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as restrictions on economic activities. The COVID-19 vaccination rate has been increasing, the number of cases is falling, and the declaration of a state of emergency has been lifted, resulting in growing expectations that the economy will trend toward recovery going forward. However, there has been a renewed spread of infections in an increasing number of countries overseas, and it is impossible to eliminate concerns that the virus will begin to spread again in Japan. As such, the outlook remains uncertain.

Under such circumstances, the Raccoon Group worked to expand the infrastructure services it offers for business-to-business transactions based on the management philosophy of "making corporate activities more efficient and convenient." In the first half of the fiscal year under review, the Group continued to face difficult circumstances, particularly in transactions in Japan, owing to the impact of the continuous spread of COVID-19 from the start of the fiscal year, but in October 2021, there appeared signs of a recovery in domestic business-to-business transactions, as the declaration of a state of emergency was lifted and the domestic economy re-opened. As a result, consolidated net sales for the first half under review were 2,295,303,000 yen (up 6.8% year on year).

In terms of expenditures, advertising expenses increased by 54.3% year on year as the Company continued efforts to enhance promotional activities, and personnel cost increased by 14.1% due to reinforcement of personnel. Consequently, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 19.8% year on year. As a result, the Company posted EBITDA of 573,950,000 yen (down 22.1%), operating income of 504,398,000 yen (down 23.9%), and ordinary income of 495,576,000 yen (down 25.2%), for the first half under review, all compared on a year-on-year basis. In addition, the Company recorded a loss on valuation of investment securities of 325,750,000 yen, caused by poor performance at some investment targets, as extraordinary losses. As a result, the Company posted loss attributable to owners of parent of 2,707,000 yen for the first half under review.

Results by segment are as follows:

(i) EC business

In Super Delivery, the mainstay service in the EC business, efforts have been made to increase both new membership and transaction value through improvement in average sale per customer. In the first half under review, the Company strengthened promotional activities aimed at enhancing awareness and increasing the number of customer acquisitions to actively capitalize on the growth in demand on the back of the digital shift of B2B transactions. Additionally, the Company also focused on collaborations with regional banks, etc., successfully concluding business-matching agreements with three regional banks in the first half under review, and thus creating systems that enable the Company to smoothly offer Super Delivery and SD export, the cross-border version, to customers of each regional bank. Furthermore, in September 2021, the Company began collaborating with the Sabae Chamber of Commerce and Industry concerning the SD export cross-border EC service, and started participating in CROSS BORDER "SABAE," a project operated by the Sabae Chamber of Commerce and Industry since January 2021, aimed at supporting the sale of local products overseas. As a result, as of the end of the second quarter under review, the number of Super Delivery members stood at 246,873 (up 26,762), the number of participating companies at 3,019 (up 386), and the number of items displayed at 1,408,067 (down 49,842), all compared with the numbers at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Regarding the transaction value for the first half under review, the value of transactions significantly increased for the first half of the previous fiscal year owing to products of special demand in relation to COVID-19, which resulted in the value of transactions in Japan declining by 6.3% year on year, but the value of transactions in Japan for the first half under review, excluding transactions in masks and sterilization goods, which are products of special demand, increased by 5.3% year on year. The value of transactions overseas increased by 50.3% year on year, with steady increases. Consequently, the value of transactions for the first half under review totaled 10,243,381,000 yen (up 4.6% year on year, or up 14.9% year on year excluding the transactions of masks and sterilization goods, which are products of special demand in relation to COVID-19).

As a result, sales in the EC business stood at 1,411,777,000 yen (up 5.0% year on year). In terms of expenditures, the Company implemented aggressive promotional activities, such as the expansion of the scope of target audience for listing advertisement and on-line advertisement placements, resulting in an increase in advertising expenses of 49.5% year on year, while personnel cost increased by 17.6% year on year due to reinforcement of personnel for business expansion. Consequently, segment profit was 519,339,000 yen (down 15.8% year on year).