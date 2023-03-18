Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3031   JP3967050000

RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.

(3031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
938.00 JPY   +0.86%
02:56pWHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
RE
11:11aWho's sago- photographic evidence was provided that shows raccoo…
RE
11:10aWho's sago- historical photographic evidence was provided that s…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research

03/18/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Advisors to the World Health Organization on Saturday urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens.

New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to the statement from the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

The sequences suggested that raccoon dogs were present in the market and may have also been infected by the coronavirus, providing a new clue in the chain of transmission that eventually reached humans.

    Access to the information was subsequently restricted "apparently to allow further data updates" by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    WHO officials discussed the matter with Chinese colleagues, who explained that the new data were intended to be used to update a preprint study from 2022. China's CDC plans to re-submit the paper to the scientific journal Nature for publication, according to the statement.

    WHO officials say such information, while not conclusive, represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID's origins and should have been shared immediately.

   "These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. "These data could have - and should have - been shared three years ago."

"We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results," he said. 

    SAGO was tasked by the WHO to continue to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was shut down by Chinese authorities after the novel coronavirus emerged in the city in late 2019. The market has since been a focus of study of whether the virus had infected several other species before jumping to humans.

The WHO and other scientists have also said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a high-security laboratory in Wuhan that studies dangerous pathogens. China denies any such link.

    The 2022 preprint paper said that a small portion of 923 samples collected from the stalls and sewage systems in and around the market tested positive for the virus; no virus was detected in 457 animal samples tested. The paper said initially that raccoon dogs were not among the animals tested.

The new analysis suggests "that raccoon dog and other animals may have been present before the market was cleaned as part of the public health intervention," the SAGO statement said.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru and Jennifer Rigby in London; Writing by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
02:56pWHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
RE
11:11aWho's sago- photographic evidence was provided that shows raccoo…
RE
11:10aWho's sago- historical photographic evidence was provided that s…
RE
03/13Michelle Yeoh 'Kung fu's glass ceiling' with Oscar
RE
02/28RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, ..
CI
02/28Raccoon Holdings, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Apri..
CI
2022The man behind Trump World's myth of rigged voting machines
RE
2022RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending April 30, 2023; A..
CI
2022RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Apri..
CI
2022RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 5 367 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net income 2023 790 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 20 713 M 157 M 157 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 938,00 JPY
Average target price 1 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Ogata President & Representative Director
Satoshi Konno Director, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Tomohiro Tamura Manager-Technology Strategy
Jiro Takita Independent Outside Director
Motohiro Fukuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACCOON HOLDINGS, INC.-13.23%157
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.29%211 321
PINDUODUO INC.12.74%116 248
MEITUAN INC.-25.36%102 887
SHOPIFY INC.28.72%63 305
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.41.94%60 367