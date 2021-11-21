Race Oncology : Breakthrough Zantrene Heart Protection Discovery

sarcomas, bladder, lung and breast cancers. The clinically most important anthracyclines are doxorubicin, daunorubicin, epirubicin and idarubicin2.

While highly effective anti-cancer drugs, the anthracyclines cause serious and permanent damage to the heart in many patients.

Zantrene® (bisantrene dihydrochloride) was originally developed as a heart-safer alternative to the anthracyclines particularly with respect to preservation of heart muscle3. While Zantrene's improved heart safety was proven in more than 50 clinical trials4, , the question as to whether Zantrene could help prevent the heart damage caused by anthracyclines has never been addressed.

Associate Professor Aaron Sverdlov said: "To date, the concept of potential cancer therapies that are not only non-cardiotoxic but, in fact, cardio-protective has not been evaluated or even entertained, largely due to 'disease-specific' approaches in healthcare. Our results suggest that Zantrene, an effective anti-cancer medication, can concomitantly provide protection against toxic effects on the heart from one of the most commonly used chemotherapy agents, doxorubicin. This is the first evidence of its kind to demonstrate that there is a therapy that both targets the cancer and protects the heart! This has the potential to improve health outcomes for countless cancer patients and survivors by both improving their cancer treatment while preventing development of cardiovascular disease."

Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Daniel Tillett said: "After the discovery that Zantrene is a potent FTO inhibitor, this is a second 'once in a lifetime' discovery. To find that Zantrene can protect the heart from chemotherapy while also killing cancers better is an extraordinary 'best of both worlds' outcome. Given anthracyclines are used in millions of cancer patients every year, it is hard to overstate the clinical and commercial potential of this breakthrough!"

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Phillip Lynch said, "Zantrene's cardio toxic properties were always of interest, but this novel cardio protective insight is far more significant to the drug's potential application as an adjunctive to anthracycline backbone chemotherapy. I look forward to the team quickly advancing these investigations so we might assess and progress this opportunity as a matter of substantial priority."