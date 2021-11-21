Race Oncology : Breakthrough Zantrene Heart Protection Discovery

Breakthrough Chemotherapy Heart Protection Discovery for
Zantrene
Anthracyclines are highly effective anti-cancer drugs, but their use in patients comes with the serious risk of permanent damage to the heart
Zantrene has been shown in preclinical studies to protect human heart muscle cells from anthracycline-chemotherapy induced cell death
Zantrene synergises with existing anthracyclines to better kill breast cancer cells
Discovery to be fast-tracked to the clinic with a Phase 2b trial planned for 2022 in breast cancer patients at high risk of anthracycline-caused heart damage
Offers the potential of outsized clinical and commercial returns from new Zantrene/anthracycline formulations and combinations
Cardio-protectionis a novel use of Zantrene independent of its ability to target FTO in cancer.
22 November 2021 - Race Oncology Limited ("Race") is pleased to share interim results from the Zantrene® preclinical heart safety research program led by eminent cardiotoxicity researchers, Associate Professors Aaron Sverdlov and Doan Ngo, in collaboration with cancer scientist Associate Professor Nikki Verrills, at The University of Newcastle (ASX announcement: 28 April 2021).
This research has found that Zantrene is able to protect heart muscle cells from anthracycline (specifically doxorubicin) induced cell death while improving the killing of breast cancer cells.
Figure 1. Human cardiomyocytes stained for EH-myomesin (red), beta-catenin (green) and DNA (purple).
Image courtesy of Christian Zuppinger, University Hospital of Bern - Inselspital.
Anthracyclines are one of the most effective anti-cancer treatments developed and are used in more cancer settings than any other class of chemotherapeutic agent1. These drugs are used to treat millions of cancer patients every year, including those with leukemias, lymphomas, neuroblastoma, kidney, liver, stomach, uterine, thyroid, ovarian,
Race Oncology Ltd ABN 61 149 318 749
Registered office: L36, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000
www.raceoncology.com
For personal use only
sarcomas, bladder, lung and breast cancers. The clinically most important anthracyclines are doxorubicin, daunorubicin, epirubicin and idarubicin2.
While highly effective anti-cancer drugs, the anthracyclines cause serious and permanent damage to the heart in many patients.
Zantrene® (bisantrene dihydrochloride) was originally developed as a heart-safer alternative to the anthracyclines particularly with respect to preservation of heart muscle3. While Zantrene's improved heart safety was proven in more than 50 clinical trials4, , the question as to whether Zantrene could help prevent the heart damage caused by anthracyclines has never been addressed.
Associate Professor Aaron Sverdlov said:"To date, the concept of potential cancer therapies that are not only non-cardiotoxic but, in fact, cardio-protective has not been evaluated or even entertained, largely due to 'disease-specific' approaches in healthcare. Our results suggest that Zantrene, an effective anti-cancer medication, can concomitantly provide protection against toxic effects on the heart from one of the most commonly used chemotherapy agents, doxorubicin. This is the first evidence of its kind to demonstrate that there is a therapy that both targets the cancer and protects the heart! This has the potential to improve health outcomes for countless cancer patients and survivors by both improving their cancer treatment while preventing development of cardiovascular disease."
Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Daniel Tillett said: "After the discovery that Zantrene is a potent FTO inhibitor, this is a second 'once in a lifetime' discovery. To find that Zantrene can protect the heart from chemotherapy while also killing cancers better is an extraordinary 'best of both worlds' outcome. Given anthracyclines are used in millions of cancer patients every year, it is hard to overstate the clinical and commercial potential of this breakthrough!"
Chief Executive Officer, Mr Phillip Lynch said, "Zantrene's cardio toxic properties were always of interest, but this novel cardio protective insight is far more significant to the drug's potential application as an adjunctive to anthracycline backbone chemotherapy. I look forward to the team quickly advancing these investigations so we might assess and progress this opportunity as a matter of substantial priority."
Race Oncology Ltd ABN 61 149 318 749
Registered office: L36, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000
www.raceoncology.com
For personal use only
Study Background
Anthracycline Cardiotoxicity
Anthracyclines are highly effective anticancer agents, but their use in patients comes with a significant risk of permanent damage to the heart. Some studies have estimated that over half of patients exposed to anthracyclines will develop some form of heart disease within 6 years of treatment5.
Anthracyclines, such as doxorubicin and epirubicin, can lead to either acute or late onset cardiotoxicity. Acute toxicity is associated with increased inflammation and can lead to a pericarditis-myocarditis syndrome. Flaccid, dilative cardiomyopathy is the predominant form of late onset anthracycline cardiotoxicity and can occur months to years after anthracycline exposure6.
O
OH
O
O
OH
O
OH
OH
OH
OH
OMe O
OH O
O Me
OMe O
OH O
O Me
OH
OH
Doxorubicin
NH2
Epirubicin
NH2
Figure 2. Chemical structures of the anthracyclines doxorubicin and epirubicin.
Although the mechanism for early and late onset anthracycline cardiotoxicity remains unclear, risk factors include increased cumulative anthracycline dose, concurrent mediastinal radiation, extremes of age, female gender, and pre-existing heart disease7.
Prevention of Anthracycline Cardiotoxicity
A number of potential cardio-protective techniques and therapies have been explored over the years, ranging from modified anthracycline preparations, anti-oxidants, free radical scavengers, renin-angiotensin-system antagonists, cardio-selectivebeta-blockers to statins. While many showed promise in animal studies, clinical studies rendered mixed results with many agents offering little or no cardio-protective benefit and/or compromising the cancer treatment7.
As a consequence, cardio-protective treatments are not routinely used in clinical oncology practice, and there remains a great demand for new treatment options that can prevent today's cancer patient from becoming tomorrow's cardiac patient.
Anthracyclines & Breast Cancer
Breast cancer accounts for 30% of all new cancer diagnoses in women8. It is estimated in the US during 2021 there will be 281,550 new breast cancer diagnoses and more than 43,600 deaths9. The vast majority (94%) of new breast cancer patients present with early stage disease8.
Race Oncology Ltd ABN 61 149 318 749
Registered office: L36, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000
www.raceoncology.com
For personal use only
Anthracyclines, agents such as doxorubicin and epirubicin, are routinely used for the management of breast cancer with follow-uptaxane-based therapy.
Surprisingly, women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer were found to be more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than from breast cancer. Cardiovascular disease is also the leading cause of death in women over 75 diagnosed with stage II breast cancer10.
The risk of cardiotoxic damage is so elevated in breast cancer patients that many oncologists have moved in recent years to using anthracycline-free treatment regimens or limiting patient dosages, despite the well-established efficacy of anthracyclines11. As a result, many patients may receive sub-optimal cancer treatment, so potentially increasing their risk of cancer relapse and mortality.
In the late 1980s, Zantrene was the subject of a US based Phase 3 single agent clinical trial in advanced breast cancer patients. This Phase 3 trial showed that Zantrene had comparable efficacy to standard of care treatment, doxorubicin, but was associated with significantly less damage to the patients' hearts. Some 23% of patients who received doxorubicin suffered serious heart failure compared to just 4% with Zantrene12.
Race Oncology Ltd ABN 61 149 318 749
Registered office: L36, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000
www.raceoncology.com
For personal use only
Study Highlights
1. Zantrene protects cardiomyocytes from doxorubicin-induced cell death
The laboratory study found Zantrene was able to protect or rescue primary human heart muscle (cardiomyocyte) cells from doxorubicin-induced cell death. Incubation of cardiomyocytes in the presence of 1000 nM doxorubicin for 72 hours resulted in 80% cell death (Fig. 3). Protection from cardiomyocyte cell death was observed upon the inclusion of 250 nM Zantrene and increased further with higher concentrations, reaching 60% survival (3-fold increase) at 5000 nM. At 1000 nM of Zantrene, cardiomyocyte survival was greater than 48%, a concentation that is less than 15% of the in vivo maximium achieved and tolerated dose in humans13.
Figure 3. Primary human cardiomyocyte cell viability when cultured in the presence of 0-5000 nM of Zantrene and 1000 nM doxorubicin for 72 hours. Data is the average of eight full replicates, each performed in triplicate. Bars show the standard error.
Race Oncology Ltd ABN 61 149 318 749
Registered office: L36, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000
www.raceoncology.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Race Oncology Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:43:05 UTC.