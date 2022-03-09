Race Oncology : Compelling Zantrene Preclinical Kidney Cancer Data

ASX Announcement

Compelling Preclinical Kidney Cancer Results for Zantrene

Zantrene found to kill a range of kidney cancer cells both on its own and in combination with existing cancer treatments

When used in combination with Zantrene the kidney cancer drugs lenvatinib, cabozantinib and pazopanib showed greatly improved cell killing (synergy)

These results support advancing Zantrene in human kidney cancer trials.

10 March 2022 - Race Oncology Limited ("Race") is pleased to share final results from the clear cell renal cell carcinoma (a dangerous form of kidney cancer) preclinical program led by eminent cancer researcher, Associate Professor Nikki Verrills of The University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute (ASX announcement: 25 March 2021).

This research found that Zantrene on its own and in combination with known kidney cancer drugs can kill kidney cancer cells at clinically relevant concentrations. These results support advancing Zantrene into the clinic as a possible new treatment option for advanced kidney cancer patients.

Figure 1. Human clear cell renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). Image courtesy of Wikipedia.

Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Daniel Tillett said: "The results from Prof Verrills laboratory are highly encouraging and supportive of our clinical plans for Zantrene in kidney cancer. Advanced kidney cancer has a large unmet need for improved treatment options and Zantrene in combination with existing treatments may offer new hope for patients with this devastating disease."

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Phillip Lynch said, "We are again pleased to note Zantrene's effectiveness both in isolation and in combination with other known kidney cancer treatments. This result encourages clinical translation, and we look forward to determining an optimal approach for progressing clinical study."