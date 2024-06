June 26, 2024 at 01:40 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Racing Force Spa reported that Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. BSC has committed to invest EUR2 million in the company's capital increase.

In addition, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund has made lock-up commitments to Racing Force for 180 days from the placement settlement.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

