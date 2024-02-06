(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Elsa Solutions advances 7.1 percent after announcing that it recorded a value of production that for the year 2023 of about EUR19.2 million. The increase was about 26 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and "confirms the company's growth trend that started in 2019," the company wrote in the released note.

H-Farm, on the other hand, rises 6.8 percent after giving up 26 percent in the last month, 41 percent in the last six, and 48 percent in the last 12.

LOSERS

Racing Force retreats nearly 15 percent after losing 8.8 percent in the last month and 19 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 9.7%.

AATech is in the red 7.0% after losing 15% in the last month and 10% in the last six.

