PRESS RELEASE
Periodic disclosure on the buyback program
Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), May 27th, 2024 - Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29th, 2024, announces that between May 20th and May 24th, 2024, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 344 RFG shares, equal to 0.0013% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.82 per share for a total of Euro 1,314.08.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average Price (€)
Value (€)
05/24/2024
344
3.8200
1,314.08
In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.
Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 1,100 treasury shares, equal to 0.0043% of the share capital.
RACING FORCE GROUP
Racing Force is the leading motorsports safety products group with the most advanced and comprehensive range of protection and performance products used worldwide by top professionals, amateur athletes, race teams and car manufacturers with products sold under brands such as Bell Helmets, OMP, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit. The group is based in 3 different continents: Ronco Scrivia (headquarters) and Pisa in Italy, Sakhir in Bahrain, Miami and Mooresville in the USA. Today, products under the Group's brands can be found in all world championships of car and kart racing. More information about Racing Force Group is available at www.racingforce.com, as well as on the websites www.ompracing.com, www.bellracing.comand www.racingspirit.com.
CONTACTS FOR RACING FORCE
Barabino & Partners
Racing Force
Stefania Bassi
Investor Relations
E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it
Roberto Ferroggiaro
mob: +39 335 6282667
E-mail: ir@racingforce.com
Giuseppe Fresa
Media
E-mail: g.fresa@barabino.it
Luigi Rossi, Jacopo Rubino
mob: +39 348 5703197
E-mail: media@racingforce.com
ANNEX
Date
Time
No. of shares acquired
Average Price (€)
Value (€)
05/24/2024
17:35:01
344
3.8200
1,314.08
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Racing Force S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 17:14:07 UTC.