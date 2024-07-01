PRESS RELEASE
Periodic disclosure on the buyback program
Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), July 1st, 2024 - Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-backprogram authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29th, 2024, announces that between June 24th and June 28th, 2024, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 32 RFG shares, equal to 0.0001% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.88 per share for a total of Euro 124.16.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average Price (€)
Value (€)
06/24/2024
32
3.88
124.16
In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.
Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 9,033 treasury shares, equal to 0.0330% of the share capital.
Racing Force Group
Racing Force is the leading motorsports safety products group with the most advanced and comprehensive range of protection and performance products used worldwide by top professionals, amateur drivers, race teams and car manufacturers under the brands OMP, Bell Racing Helmets, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit. The group is based on three different continents, with the main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Bahrain), Miami and Mooresville (USA). Product under the Group's brands can be found in all main international championships of car and kart racing. More information about Racing Force Group is available at www.racingforce.com, as well as on www.ompracing.com, www.bellracing.comand www.racingspirit.com.
CONTACTS FOR RACING FORCE
Barabino & Partners
Racing Force
Stefania Bassi
Investor Relations
E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it
Roberto Ferroggiaro
mob: +39 335 6282667
E-mail: ir@racingforce.com
Giuseppe Fresa
Media
E-mail: g.fresa@barabino.it
Luigi Rossi, Jacopo Rubino
mob: +39 348 5703197
E-mail: media@racingforce.com
ANNEX
Date
Time
No. of shares acquired
Average Price (€)
Value (€)
06/24/2024
09:44:51
31
3.88
120.28
06/24/2024
13:36:44
1
3.88
3.88
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Racing Force S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 17:14:10 UTC.