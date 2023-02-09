Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Racing Force S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFG   IT0005466963

RACING FORCE S.P.A.

(RFG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:42 2023-02-08 am EST
5.250 EUR   +1.94%
01:40aRacing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group growth continues in Q4, New all-time sales record in 2022
AT
02/08Nehoc Systems divests over 260,000 shares in Racing Force
AN
02/08Mib above 27,100; EU gas prices at lows
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group growth continues in Q4, New all-time sales record in 2022

02/09/2023 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REVENUES IN THE Q4 EQUAL TO €13.4 MLN (+21.3% y/y)

FY 2022 CLOSES AT €58.8 MILLION (+26.1% y/y)

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), February 9th, 2023 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces its consolidated sales figures for Q4 2022 and for the full year:

  • Consolidated Q4 2022 Revenues at € 13.4 million, up 21.3% from € 11.0 million in Q4 2021 (+18.5% at constant exchange rates);
  • Consolidated revenues for the full year at € 58.8 million, up 26.1% from € 46.7 million in FY 2021 (+23.3% at constant exchange rates).

Consolidated 2022 sales, which increased by double digits over 2021, represent a new record for the Group and were achieved in all geographic areas, with particular emphasis on the macro-areas of the Americas, up 44.3 %, and EMEA, up 22.6 % over the same period last year.

All product categories are significantly growing, with Driver's Equipment in particular highlight (+30.0 %), driven by the increasing success of Bell helmets, while the Car Parts segment reports +15.9 % and Others grow by 21.6 %.

The incidence of Dealers, as the Group's priority sales channel, stands at 65% of total sales for the year, with Team & Car Manufacturer accounting for 22% and Other for 13%. Compared to 2021, there was an increase in revenues to Team & Car Manufacturer (+35.6%) and Other (+71.3%), segments that benefited from major partnership agreements signed by the Group.

“In 2022 we achieved record sales once again, in an increasingly challenging global macro context, demonstrating the quality of our offer and our strategy" commented Paolo Delprato, President and CEO of Racing Force Group. "Racing Force's goal is to continue investing in research and development to offer to the market innovative solutions which constantly improve the quality, safety and performance of our products. This is the key to our success, the credit for which goes to all our girls and boys who every day with passion and dedication push us more and more towards excellence. To them go my personal thanks."

Racing Force Group's financial statements will be approved on March 29th, and the data will be presented and commented during a call on March 30th. Details on how to participate to the call will be confirmed soon.


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m3CdksZpZ2vGy3BxYpqWmJdqm2lok5GVZ2XLxmhok5accHKUmWZpmZbHZnBpmW1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78488-pr-eng-rfg-sales-2022-q4-2022-rev-bp-e-pd-def.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
All news about RACING FORCE S.P.A.
01:40aRacing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group growth continues in Q4, New all-time sales record..
AT
02/08Nehoc Systems divests over 260,000 shares in Racing Force
AN
02/08Mib above 27,100; EU gas prices at lows
AN
02/03Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force becomes issuer of financial instruments widely distribu..
AT
01/26Nehoc Systems divests nearly 29,000 shares of Racing Force common stock
AN
01/23Milan black jersey, oil prices weigh.
AN
01/23Europeans mixed; Juventus at the bottom on the Mid
AN
01/23Racing Force Group To Supply Helmet Camera to Formula 1
MT
01/23Racing Force forges agreement with Formula 1 for use of helmet camera
AN
01/23Futures await rising European lists
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 54,9 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net income 2022 5,95 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
Net cash 2022 1,05 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 135 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart RACING FORCE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Racing Force S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACING FORCE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,25 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Paolo Delprato Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Alexandre Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Ferroggiaro Group Chief Financial Officer
Andy Mellor Group Chief technology Officer
Alexandros Haristos Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACING FORCE S.P.A.-4.55%145
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.94.33%5 453
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.22.23%4 575
ASICS CORPORATION6.04%4 309
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.17.43%3 501
FLUIDRA, S.A.17.08%3 484