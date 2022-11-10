Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Racing Force S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFG   IT0005466963

RACING FORCE S.P.A.

(RFG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-09 am EST
4.620 EUR   -2.12%
02:50aRacing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force and Maserati MSG Racing sign a partnership agreement
AT
10/26Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group presents the Sustainability Report 2021
AT
10/19Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group keeps growing in third quarter Record sales expected for 2022
AT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force and Maserati MSG Racing sign a partnership agreement

11/10/2022 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Racing Force and Maserati MSG Racing sign a partnership agreement for the FIA Formula E World Championship
Maserati MSG Racing will compete in the all-electric series using OMP racewear


Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), November 10th, 2022 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, have signed a deal with Maserati MSG Racing, that will see the team use the OMP racewear for its FIA Formula E World Championship program.


Racing Force, with OMP products, will support Maserati MSG Racing coinciding with the launch of new Gen3 cars that will set higher performance standards, thanks to a power increase that makes them capable of a 270 km/h top speed. New Formula E single-seaters are going to be the world's most efficient racing cars, serving as an ideal showcase for sustainability targets that are included into Racing Force agenda. The Group is a pioneer in the safety equipment motorsport industry after committing to reach full compliance with ESG criteria.
Under its former guise, Maserati MSG Racing emerged as one of the most competitive FIA Formula E World Championship outfits. Securing five victories, it completed the 2021/2022 season with third in Drivers' Championship, paired with the runner-up spot in the Teams' Championship.


Maserati MSG Racing drivers, Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, will use the One SL suit, a best-in-class model that features the lightest materials in the industry. It is specifically developed for applications in the most advanced motorsport disciplines, where every component is crucial to performance.
Season 9 of the FIA Formula E World Championship will kick off with the Mexico City E-Prix, scheduled on 14 January 2023.


Bruno Curletto, Chief Commercial Officer, Racing Force Group, commented: "We are truly proud to collaborate with Maserati MSG Racing, especially at such a pivotal time as the team is starting a new chapter in its racing history with Maserati. OMP and Maserati MSG Racing share the same willingness to combine innovation and high performance in their projects. We look forward to providing the team with the expertise we built during these years in the all-electric championship, to support them in this challenge and to explore the sustainability goals in motorsport together.”

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing, added: “We're delighted to welcome Racing Force to the family. Before I decided to hang up my racing helmet, I was a long-time user of Racing Force protective equipment and I believe that every product sets and upholds the benchmark for safety in motorsport. As a team, it's crucial for our drivers to have the very best tools at their disposal, and Racing Force's continued place at the head of innovation in safety makes them a natural choice as we head into Season 9.”


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5psZcpnZWqZlm1pk8dobGmUnJlimpSZmmial2FsZ8mXmG1oyG9jm5adZnBolm1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77184-221110-rfg-maserati-msg-racing-release-eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about RACING FORCE S.P.A.
02:50aRacing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force and Maserati MSG Racing sign a partnership agreement
AT
10/26Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group presents the Sustainability Report 2021
AT
10/19Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group keeps growing in third quarter Record sales expec..
AT
10/07Racing Force Completes Giordani Digital Lab Deal
MT
10/07Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force acquires Giordani Digital Lab: Strategic integration fo..
AT
10/07Racing Force S.P.A. acquired Giordani Digital Lab.
CI
10/07RACING FORCE S.P.A. : Acquisition
CO
09/29Racing Force S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/29Racing Force S.p.a. : Record H1 results for Racing Force Group Revenues +34.7% y/y, Net in..
AT
09/29RACING FORCE S.P.A. : 1st-half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 54,9 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net income 2022 5,95 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
Net Debt 2022 3,85 M 3,87 M 3,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 110 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart RACING FORCE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Racing Force S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACING FORCE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Paolo Delprato Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Alexandre Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Ferroggiaro Group Chief Financial Officer
Andy Mellor Group Chief technology Officer
Alexandros Haristos Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACING FORCE S.P.A.-22.87%110
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-31.05%3 470
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-18.27%3 046
ASICS CORPORATION-5.73%2 981
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-76.05%2 913
FLUIDRA, S.A.-61.16%2 608