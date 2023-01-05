Advanced search
    RFG   IT0005466963

RACING FORCE S.P.A.

(RFG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:21 2023-01-05 am EST
5.510 EUR   +0.18%
05:05aRacing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force even more committed to the FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 9
AT
2022Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force is official partner of the 2022 FIA Prize Giving in Bologna
AT
2022Italy's Racing Force Wins Contract to Deliver Camera Technology for Australian Racing Championship
MT
Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force even more committed to the FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 9

01/05/2023 | 05:05am EST
The Group will have a major presence through Bell, OMP and Zeronoise brands


Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), January 5th, 2023 - An historic moment for the FIA Formula E World Championship is getting closer, as the incoming Season 9 will see the debut of new Gen3 cars that will be faster, lighter and more powerful than ever. Mexico City is going to host the opening round of the 2023 edition on January 14th, and through its brands, Racing Force Group will have a major presence on the starting grid.

As in Season 8, 14 out of the 22 drivers will compete with Bell helmets: among them, there are reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne and his team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, the only two-time champion in the series. All the Bell equipped drivers wear the HP77, the most advanced helmet model that sets new standards for lightweight and aerodynamics. The HP77 has been also the choice of Sam Bird, Sébastien Buemi, Lucas Di Grassi, Robin Frijns, Maximilian Günther, André Lotterer, Nico Muller, Norman Nato, Oliver Rowland, Sérgio Sette Câmara, Dan Ticktum and Pascal Wehrlein.So far, through Bell helmets, Racing Force Group secured five Formula E titles together with Nelson Piquet Jr (Season 1), Sébastien Buemi (Season 2), Jean-Eric Vergne (Seasons 4 and 5) and Stoffel Vandoorne (Season 8).

OMP increased its share on the grid, as it is now the brand of choice of four teams: no other racewear manufacturer is so active in the all-electric championship. In November 2022, Racing Force Group signed a partnership deal with Maserati MSG Racing to provide the One SL suits, gloves, boots and underwear to its drivers Mortara and Günther. Under its former identity, Maserati MSG Racing has been one of the most competitive FIA Formula E World Championship outfits, and Germany's Günther also set the fastest laptime during the pre-season test week that took place in Valencia in December.

The partnership with Maserati MSG Racing follows the confirmed deals OMP has with Envision Racing, Mahindra Racing and NIO 333 Racing. It's worth to highlight that Mahindra Racing (with Di Grassi and Rowland) and NIO 333 Racing (with Ticktum and Sette Câmara) both field a complete driver pair that use Bell helmets. OMP remained the official harnesses supplier for the championship's single-make chassis, giving a fundamental contribution to the safety standards.

Moreover, Racing Force Group has a multi-year agreement with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the use of the Driver's Eye™ technology. The system developed and patented by Zeronoise, the electronics division of the Group, debuted in the FIA Formula E at the 2020 Santiago E-Prix. Since then, it gained the recognition of the worldwide motorsport community, being the world's first FIA-homologated micro camera that can be integrated inside a racing helmet, and the world's smallest camera for live broadcasting. In 2023, the Driver's Eye™ will continue to offer the audience its unique point of view during the broadcasting of Formula E sessions.

The 2022-2023 FIA Formula E World Championship calendar includes 11 venues and 16 races in total, finishing with the double-header London E-Prix on 29-30 July. New venues will be India's Hyderabad, South Africa's Cape Town, Brazil's São Paulo and Portland in the United States.


