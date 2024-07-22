(Alliance News) - Racing Force Spa announced Monday that its Bell Racing brand was the first in the world to obtain FIA 8859- 2024 homologation for racing helmets, which takes effect immediately.

"Bell has a long tradition of innovation and in setting new engineering standards. Since its founding in 1954, the brand has repeatedly pioneered groundbreaking solutions that have elevated protection, comfort and performance for equipped riders. In its 70-year history, for example, Bell has been the first company in the world to introduce materials capable of absorbing energy in the event of impact, to build a full-face, fire-resistant, aerodynamically shaped helmet with an anti-fog system, and, in 2019, to launch an FIA 8860-certified helmet, the current mandatory standard in Formula 1," the company's statement reads.

"The tradition," the note concludes, "has therefore been confirmed once again, obtaining the prestigious PH001 homologation number, thanks to the intensive work of the research and development department at the Sakhir site, located near in the Bahrain International Circuit that hosts the Formula 1 Grand Prix. For Bell Racing, the FIA 8859-2024 standard will lead to updates for the entire range of MAG open helmets, for rally, circuit and powerboat racing."

Racing Force is stable at EUR4.27 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.