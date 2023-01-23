Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Racing Force S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    RFG   IT0005466963

RACING FORCE S.P.A.

(RFG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:53:49 2023-01-23 am EST
5.350 EUR   +0.19%
Europeans mixed; Juventus at the bottom on the Mid
AN
Racing Force Group To Supply Helmet Camera to Formula 1
MT
Futures await rising European lists
AN
Racing Force forges agreement with Formula 1 for use of helmet camera

01/23/2023 | 03:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Racing Force Group Spa announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Formula 1 to use helmet camera technology for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Driver's Eye is the FIA-approved microcamera - 8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 1.43 grams - placed at eye level on the protective layer inside the driver's helmet.

During the 2023 season, the technology will be available to all drivers and helmet manufacturers on the Formula 1 grid.

Racing Force is flat at EUR5.34 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 54,9 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net income 2022 5,95 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
Net cash 2022 1,05 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 137 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart RACING FORCE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Racing Force S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACING FORCE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,34 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Paolo Delprato Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Alexandre Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Ferroggiaro Group Chief Financial Officer
Andy Mellor Group Chief technology Officer
Alexandros Haristos Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACING FORCE S.P.A.-2.91%149
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.16.46%4 251
ASICS CORPORATION-0.62%4 085
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.39.29%3 761
FLUIDRA, S.A.11.02%3 316
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.7.51%3 205