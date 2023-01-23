Racing Force forges agreement with Formula 1 for use of helmet camera

(Alliance News) - Racing Force Group Spa announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Formula 1 to use helmet camera technology for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Driver's Eye is the FIA-approved microcamera - 8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 1.43 grams - placed at eye level on the protective layer inside the driver's helmet.

During the 2023 season, the technology will be available to all drivers and helmet manufacturers on the Formula 1 grid.

Racing Force is flat at EUR5.34 per share.

