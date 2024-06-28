PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force: notice of change in share capital

Ronco Scrivia (GE), June 28th, 2024 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, a world leader in motorsport safety systems (RFG or the Company), announces the new composition of the Company's share capital, following the accelerated bookbuilding transaction implemented through the execution of the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on June 25th, 2024, as referred to in previous press releases of June 25th and 26th, 2024.

The subscription price was fixed at EUR 4.43 per share, of which EUR 4.33 as share premium.

As a result of the placement of 1,690,135 new ordinary shares of the Company, having the same characteristics as the outstanding shares, for a total of EUR 7,487,298.05, RFG's new subscribed and paid-up share capital is equal to EUR 2,738,933.30 and it is represented by 27,389,333 ordinary shares.

The certificate of capital increase pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and the updated bylaws were filed with the Genoa Companies Register today.