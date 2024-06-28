PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force: notice of change in share capital

Ronco Scrivia (GE), June 28th, 2024 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, a world leader in motorsport safety systems (RFG or the Company), announces the new composition of the Company's share capital, following the accelerated bookbuilding transaction implemented through the execution of the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on June 25th, 2024, as referred to in previous press releases of June 25th and 26th, 2024.

The subscription price was fixed at EUR 4.43 per share, of which EUR 4.33 as share premium.

As a result of the placement of 1,690,135 new ordinary shares of the Company, having the same characteristics as the outstanding shares, for a total of EUR 7,487,298.05, RFG's new subscribed and paid-up share capital is equal to EUR 2,738,933.30 and it is represented by 27,389,333 ordinary shares.

The certificate of capital increase pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and the updated bylaws were filed with the Genoa Companies Register today.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Variation

EUR

# Shares

EUR

# Shares

EUR

# Shares

Total

2,738,933.30

27,389,333

2,569,919.80

25,699,198

169,013.50

1,690,135

Of which

Ordinary shares

(with regular rights, no par

2,738,933.30

27,389,333

2,569,919.80

25,699,198

value, ISIN code

IT 0005466963)

RFG's share capital is currently made up of ordinary shares only.

In addition to the foregoing, the Company, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, announces that it has received notification from SAYE S.p.A. regarding the reduction of its shareholding below the 50% threshold. Therefore, with the same number of shares held equal to 13,559,395, the percentage of share capital held by SAYE S.p.A. following the capital increase has decreased from 52.8% to 49.5%.

In light of the above, the shareholding structure of Racing Force is as follows:

Shareholder

# Shares

% Share Capital

SAYE S.p.A.

13,559,395

49.51%

Treasury shares

9,001

0.03%

Market

13,820,937

50.46%

TOTAL

27,389,333

100%

Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, the names of the Significant Shareholders and their respective percentages of share capital are also indicated on the Company's website.

***

This press release is available at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at the Company's registered office and in the Investor Relations/Price Sensitive Press Releases section on www.racingforce.com. RFG uses the eMarket SDIR circuit managed by Teleborsa S.r.l., based in Piazza Priscilla 4, Rome, to disseminate regulated information.

RACING FORCE GROUP

Racing Force is the leading motorsports safety products group with the most advanced and comprehensive range of protection and performance products used worldwide by top professionals, amateur athletes, race teams and car manufacturers with products sold under brands such as Bell Helmets, OMP, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit. The group is based in 3 different continents: Ronco Scrivia (headquarters) and Pisa in Italy, Sakhir in Bahrain, Miami and Mooresville in the USA. Today, products under the Group's brands can be found in all world championships of car and kart racing. More information about Racing Force Group is available at www.racingforce.com,as well as on the websites www.ompracing.com,www.bellracing.comand www.racingspirit.com.

